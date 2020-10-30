Watch Now: FFT: Week 8 Starts and Sits ( 27:32 )

We're just about halfway through the Fantasy football season. How's everybody feeling? At this point, you should have a fair evaluation of your team and what to do next. Are you riding high at 5-2 or better? Maybe you're stuck in the middle at 4-3 or 3-4. And if you're 2-5 or worse, what are you waiting for? It's time to make moves. Pick up the phone, text your buddy and let's make some things happen.

For Week 8, specifically, it's tough sledding with the Football Team, Texans, Cardinals and Jaguars all on bye. You may have noticed that your RB2 or flex spot is quite gross. Just know that you're not alone. I'm here to tell you that I'll be trusting Le'Veon Bell as a low-end RB2 in his revenge matchup against the Jets. Of course, we know the narrative where Bell gets to shine against his former time. Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if Andy Reid gets Bell in the end zone not just once, but twice. But it's not just the narrative why I like Bell. The Jets run defense has been legitimately bad. It is allowing 4.6 yards per carry and 6.1 receptions per game to running backs this season and has allowed a back to score in five of seven games. Bell played 33% of the snaps in his first game with the Chiefs last week and saw six carries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's eight.

Le'Veon Bell KC • RB • 26 Att 25 Yds 113 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With the Chiefs as 19.5-point favorites, we could see Bell wind up with 15 touches in this game! OK, I might be reaching a bit, but it is a strong matchup and it's a tough week on running backs. I don't mind starting Bell as a low-end option in this spot.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

All lines from Williams Hill Sportsbook.

1-5 SU 5-1 3-3 ATS 5-1 4-2 Over-Under 3-3 6.31, 2nd OFF YPP 6.17, 4th 6.07, 25th DEF YPP 5.84, 21st 67, 26th QB Pressures 54, 32nd 77, 16th Pressures Allowed 56, 3rd 15th Pass D DVOA 20th 20th Run D DVOA 22nd 35 cloudy, 26 MPH winds Weather 35 cloudy, 26 MPH winds RB Dalvin Cook, CB Mike Hughes, DB Holton Hill, DB Kris Boyd, G Dru Samia QUES… G Pat Elflein, LB Troy Dye, S Myles Dorn eligible to return this week Injuries OLB Preston Smith, K Mason Crosby, OLB Za'Darius Smith, RB Aaron Jones, T David Bakhtiari, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, NT Tyler Lancaster, CB Kevin King, S Raven Greene, DT Treyvon Hester QUES… LB Christian Kirksey, CB Kabion Ento eligible to return this week It's been a weird season for Kirk Cousins with 11 pass TD and 10 INT (leads the league)… He does have 36+ pass attempts in B2B games… Completing 64.6% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… GB is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs (107.7 passer rating) but have given up multiple TD passes in 5 of 6 games QB Aaron Rodgers has really excelled in good matchups but struggled in his one tough matchup against TB in Week 6… Rodgers is currently the QB7 in FPPG, bounced back with 283 yards, 4 TD against HOU in Week 7… MIN is allowing the 8th most Fantasy points to QB, Rodgers had 364 yards, 4 TD against them back in Week 1 Snaps without Dalvin Cook in Week 6: Alexander Mattison 48%, Ameer Abdullah 29%, C.J. Ham 14%, Mike Boone 9%... Snaps with Cook (Weeks 1-5): Cook 64%, Mattison 32%... Week 6 usage: Mattison 11 touches, 10-26-0 rushing, 2 targets… Cook leads MIN with 17 RZ opportunities, Mattison has 14... GB is allowing 4.5 YPC and 7.2 receptions per game to RBs but have given up 10 total TD to the position in 6 games... Cook had 12-50-2 against them back in Week 1 RB Snaps without Aaron Jones in Week 7: Jamaal Williams 89%, A.J. Dillon 23%... Snaps with Aaron Jones (Weeks 1-6): Jones 56%, Williams 44%, A.J. Dillon 9%... Week 7 usage: Williams 23 touches, 19-77-1 rushing, 4-37-0 receiving on 5 targets, Dillon 5-11-0 rushing... Jones leads GB with 25 RZ opportunities, Williams had 5 in Week 7 alone... MIN is allowing 4.1 YPC and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, gave up 76 total yards, 1 TD to Jones in Week 1 Adam Thielen leads MIN with 29% target share, Justin Jefferson 22%, Cook 12%, Irv Smith 10%... Week 6 usage: Jefferson led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 9-166-2, Thielen tied for second on team with 5 targets, 3-51-1 receiving… Jefferson has 100+ yards in 3 of his last 4 games... Thielen leads MIN with 8 RZ targets... GB allows the 12th fewest fantasy points to WRs this season but have given up 7 TD in 6 games, Thielen went for 6-110-2 back in Week 1 WR Davante Adams has 33 targets in the three games he's started and finished, leads the team with a 34% target share, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 17%, Aaron Jones 17%, Robert Tonyan 10%... Week 7 usage: Adams led the team in targets (16) and receiving, 13-196-2, MVS zero receptions on 4 targets... Adams is second on the team with 6 RZ targets... MIN is allowing the 2nd most fantasy points to WRs this season, got ripped for 268 yards, 3 TD by Falcons WRs in Week 6, Adams went 14-156-2 against MIN in Week 1 Week 6 usage: Irv Smith Jr. 4-55-0 on 5 targets (10 targets over last two games), Kyle Rudolph 3-47-0 on 4 targets… Smith Jr. has run 64 routes over their past two games compared to 50 routes for Rudolph… GB allows the fifth fewest Fantasy points to TE this season. Has given up some yards but has only allowed one TD to the position TE Week 7 usage: Robert Tonyan 2-32-0 on 2 targets, Jace Sternberger 1-3-1 on 1 target… Tonyan ran 21 routes (10 in the slot), Marcedes Lewis ran 11 routes, Sternberger ran six routes on 35 dropbacks… MIN is 16th in Fantasy points allowed to TE but has given up a TD in B2B games

5-1 SU 1-5-1 2-4 ATS 5-2 4-1-1 Over-Under 4-3 6.05, 8th OFF YPP 4.99, 27th 5.95, 23rd DEF YPP 6.13, 28th 78, 20th QB Pressures 73, 24th 63, 8th Pressures Allowed 115, 29th 19th Pass D DVOA 26th 16th Run D DVOA 21st 47 cloudy, 16 MPH winds Weather 47 cloudy, 16 MPH winds CB Kristian Fulton, CB Johnathan Joseph, C Daniel Munyer, T Dennis Kelly, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Tye Smith, WR A.J. Brown QUES… RB Adoree' Jackson, RB Senorise Perry eligible to return this week Injuries T Bobby Hart OUT in Week 8… RB Joe Mixon, T Jonah Williams, C Trey Hopkins, WR John Ross, CB Darius Phillips, S Brandon Wilson QUES Ryan Tannehill is currently tied with Rodgers as the QB7 in FPPG… Tannehill has 16 total TD (1 rushing) with just 2 INT in six games this season… Completing 68.5% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… CIN is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (94.3 passer rating), just gave up five TD to Baker Mayfield and three to Philip Rivers the week before QB Joe Burrow had a huge bounce-back game in Week 7 with 406 yards, 4 total TD (1 rushing), 1 INT… Has 12 total TD on the season (3 rushing) with 5 INT… Completing 66.6% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt… Burrow currently leads the NFL with attempts (293) and completions (195)... TEN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QB (92.3 passer rating) and has given up multiple TD passes in five straight games Snaps this season: Derrick Henry 68%, Jeremy McNichols 25% … Week 7 usage: Henry 22 touches, 20-75-1 rushing, 2 targets (has at least 20 touches in all six games)… Henry leads the NFL with 38 RZ opportunities… CIN allows 5.06 YPC (third most) and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs but has not allowed a rushing TD to the position since Week 2 RB Snaps without Mixon in Week 7: Giovani Bernard 76%, Samaje Perine 25%… Snaps with Joe Mixon Weeks 1-6: Mixon 65%, Giovani Bernard 32%... Week 7 usage: Bernard 18 touches, 13-37-0 rushing, 5-59-1 receiving on 5 targets… Mixon leads CIN with 21 RZ opportunities this season, Bernard had six in Week 7 alone... TEN is allowing 4.8 YPC but just 3.5 receptions per game to RBs, Titans have held opposing RBs below 100 rushing yards in three straight games A.J. Brown and Corey Davis have each seen 23% of the target share in games they've played this season, Adam Humphries 17%, Jonnu Smith 17%... Week 7 usage: Brown led the team in receiving, 6-153-1 on 8 targets, Davis led the team with 10 targets, had 6-35-1 receiving... Davis has at least 11.9 PPR points in all four of the games he's played... CIN has allowed the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up 200+ yards to the position in 3 of the last 4 games WR Tyler Boyd leads CIN with 21% of the targets, A.J. Green 20%, Tee Higgins 15%, Mixon 11%, Drew Sample 9%... Week 7 usage: Boyd led the team in receiving with 11-101-1 on 13 targets, Green 7-82-0 on 13 targets (24 targets over last two games), Higgins 5-71-1 on 5 targets... Boyd is second on the team with 7 RZ targets, Higgins has 6... TEN allows the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs this season and 194.8 yards per game (5th most) Week 7 usage: Jonnu Smith 1-9-0 receiving on 4 targets, Anthony Firkser 2-7-0 receiving on 2 targets… Smith ran 15 routes, Firkser ran 14 on 34 dropbacks (Firkser had 11 in the slot, Smith had 7)… CIN allows the 3rd most Fantasy points to TE, has given up six TD to the position over past three games TE Week 7 usage: Drew Sample 5-52-0 on 6 targets… Ran 46 routes on 55 dropbacks (13 in the slot)… Sample leads CIN with 8 RZ targets this season… TEN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to TE, has given up some big games to Fells, Fant

3-3 SU 5-2 3-3 ATS 3-4 6-0 Over-Under 5-2 5.98, 9th OFF YPP 5,82, 15th 6.29, 30th DEF YPP 5.62, 17th 64, 28th QB Pressures 86, 12th 67, 11th Pressures Allowed 65, 9th 29th Pass D DVOA 25th 29th Run D DVOA 19th 45 overcast, 25 MPH winds Weather 45 overcast, 25 MPH winds COVID: T Trent Brown, CB Damon Arnette… T Sam Young, WR Bryan Edwards, CB Keisean Nixon, DE Arden Key, DT Maliek Collins, DE Carl Nassib, RB Josh Jacobs QUES… C Richie Incognito, LB Tanner Muse, DT Daniel Ross are all eligible to return this week Injuries WR Odell Beckham is OUT for the season, TE Austin Hooper is DOUBTFUL, G Wyatt Teller, LB Jacob Phillips, CB M.J. Stewart, DT Larry Ogunjobi, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Myles Garrett, T Jack Conklin, C JC Tretter, RB Kareem Hunt QUES Derek Carr is currently QB14 in FPPG this season… Carr has been awesome with 13 pass TD, two INT in six games… Completing 72% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt (career-high)… CLE allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to QBs (97.7 passer rating) and has given up monster games to Burrow, Dak QB Baker Mayfield coming off his best game ever, with 297 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT… Has 15 TD, 7 INT on the season… Completing 63.1% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt but just lost OBJ… LV is allowing the 5th most Fantasy points to QBs (99.7 passer rating) and just gave up 369 yards, 5 total TD to Tom Brady Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 64%, Jalen Richard 22%, Devontae Booker 14%... Week 7 usage: Jacobs 14 touches, 10-17-0 rushing, 3-14-0 receiving on 4 targets, Richard 7-24-0 rushing, zero targets… Jacobs leads LV with 22 RZ opportunities… Jacobs has averaged over 4 YPC in only one game this season... CLE is allowing 3.7 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, have limited RBs to 70 rushing yards or less in 6 of 7 games RB Snaps without Nick Chubb (Weeks 5--7): Kareem Hunt 70%, D'Ernest Johnson 23%… Week 7 usage: Hunt 21 touches, 18-76-0 rushing, 3-26-1 receiving on 4 targets… Hunt leads CLE with 29 RZ opportunities (3rd most in the NFL)… LV is allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.8 receptions per game to RBs and has given up some massive performances to Burkhead, Kamara but has been better over past three games Darren Waller leads LV with 28% target share, Hunter Renfrow 14%, Josh Jacobs 12%, Henry Ruggs 11%... Week 7 usage: Agholor tied for the team lead with 9 targets, 5-107-1 receiving, Renfrow 4-42-0 receiving on 6 targets, Ruggs 2-35-0 on 3 targets… Renfrow and Agholor each ran 13 slot routes in Week 7... CLE is allowing the 3rd most fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 308 yards, 2 TD to CIN WRs in Week 7 WR Target share in with 7 with OBJ getting hurt: Rashard Higgins 21%, Jarvis Landry 21%, Harrison Bryant 18%, Kareem Hunt 14%, Donovan Peoples-Jones 11%... Week 7 usage: Higgins led the team in receiving, 6-110-0 on 6 targets, Landry 5-48-0 receiving on 6 targets, Peoples-Jones 3-56-1 receiving on 3 targets... LV allowing the 12th most fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 238 yards, 3 TD to TB WRs and have allowed over 200 yards with multiple TDs in 2 of their last 3 games Darren Waller is currently TE3 in FPPG… Week 7 usage: Waller 6-50-1 on 9 targets… Ran 32 routes on 44 dropbacks (5 in the slot)… CLE is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TE TE Week 7 usage: Harrison Bryant 4-56-2 receiving on 5 targets, David Njoku 2-20-1 receiving on 3 targets… Bryant ran 18 routes (9 in the slot), Njoku ran 13 routes on 29 dropbacks (4 in the slot)… LV allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TE but has given up big games to Kelce, Waller over past two weeks

4-2 SU 3-3 3-3 ATS 3-3 3-3 Over-Under 3-3 5.86, 14th OFF YPP 5.64, 22nd 4.83, 2nd DEF YPP 5.79, 20th 60, 30th QB Pressures 61, 29th 54, 2nd Pressures Allowed 67, 11th 4th Pass D DVOA 14th 5th Run D DVOA 23rd DOME Weather DOME T Andrew Donnal OUT for Week 8, C Ryan Kelly, TE Mo Alie-Cox QUES… WR Michael Pittman, OLB Matthew Adams eligible to return this week Injuries T Taylor Decker, CB Darryl Roberts, RB Adrian Peterson, CB Desmond Trufant QUES… CB Justin Coleman eligible to return this week Philip Rivers is coming off his best game of the season with 371 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT… Has just 7 TD passes, 6 INT in six games… Completing 69.7% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… DET is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs (94.0 passer rating), has given up just two TD passes over last two games QB Matthew Stafford is currently QB22 in FPPG… He has 10 TD passes with 4 INT in six games this season… Completing 62.3% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt… IND is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs (71.2 passer rating, best in the NFL), has given up one TD pass or less in 4 of 6 games Snaps this season: Jonathan Taylor 50%, Nyheim Hines 34%, Jordan Wilkins 13%... Week 6 usage: Taylor 16 touches, 12-60-0 rushing, 4-55-0 receiving on 4 targets (most targets since Week 1), Hines zero carries, 5-27-0 receiving… Taylor leads IND with 21 RZ opportunities, Hines has 14... DET is allowing 4.8 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs but has done much a better job with YPC the past two weeks, has given up 9 total TD to the position in six games RB Snaps this season: Adrian Peterson 38%, D'Andre Swift 35% (season-high 45% in Week 7), Kerryon Johnson 25%… Week 7 usage: Swift 13 touches, 9-27-1 rushing, 4-21–0 receiving on 5 targets, Peterson 12 touches, 11-29-0 rushing, 1 target… Swift played a season-high 45% of the snaps in Week 7… Peterson leads DET with 16 RZ opportunities, Swift has 12... IND allowing just 3.5 YPC and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, has been very stingy but has given up thee total TDs over past two games T.Y. Hilton leads IND with 19% target share, Trey Burton 16%, Zach Pascal 14%, Nyheim Hines 14%, Marcus Johnson 12%... Week 6 usage: Johnson led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 5-108-0, Pascal 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 4-54-1 receiving, Hilton 1-11-0 on 5 targets... Pascal ran 35 of his 45 routes from the slot in Weke 6... Pascal leads IND with 8 RZ targets... DET allows the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed over 200 yards to the position in 4 of 6 games WR Kenny Golladay leads DET with 23% target share, T.J. Hockenson 16%, Marvin Jones 15%, Danny Amendola 14%... Week 7 usage: Golladay led the team in targets (7) and receiving, 6-114-0, Jones 5-80-0 receiving on 6 targets… Jones leads DET WRs with 5 RZ targets... IND allows the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but gave up 285 yards in Week 6 to CIN WRs, gave up a big game to Allen Robinson 7-101-1 in Week 4 Week 6 usage: Trey Burton 4-58-1 on 5 targets (has 5+ targets in three straight), also scored a rushing TD, Jack Doyle 3-29-1 on 3 targets… Burton ran 28 routes, Doyle ran 27 routes on 48 dropbacks… DET allows the third fewest Fantasy points to TE, has not given up a TD since Week 2 TE Week 7 usage: T.J. Hockenson tied for second on the team with six targets, 5-59-1 receiving… Ran 30 routes on 40 dropbacks (14 in the slot)… Leads DET with 9 RZ targets… IND allows the fewest Fantasy points to TE, has not given up a TD all season

0-7 SU 6-1 1-6 ATS 5-2 3-4 Over-Under 3-4 4.27, 32nd OFF YPP 6.13, 6th 5.92, 22nd DEF YPP 5.54, 14th 85, 14th QB Pressures 93, 7th 122, 32nd Pressures Allowed 100, 25th 28th Pass D DVOA 5th 14th Run D DVOA 31st 44 clear,13 MPH winds Weather 44 clear, 13 MPH winds WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken, OLB Jordan Jenkins, G Alex Lewis, WR Breshad Perriman, C Josh Andrews, LB Blake Cashman, T Conor McDermott, SS Bradley McDougald, RB Frank Gore QUES… CB Arthur Maulet, ILB Patrick Onwuasor all eligible to return this week Injuries S Armani Watts, WR Sammy Watkins, T Mitchell Schwartz QUES… CB L'Jarius Sneed, DE Michael Danna eligible to return this week Sam Darnold has been a disaster, but the Jets offensive line is rated as the second worst pass-blocking unit, according to PFF… Darnold has just 4 total TD with 6 INT in five games… Completing 58.4% of his passes at 5.7 yards per attempt… KC is allowing the 5th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (77.6 passer rating), has given up 1 TD pass or less in 5 of 7 games QB Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB5 in FPPG… Has 18 total TD (2 rushing) with just 1 INT on the season… Completing 65.7% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… NYJ allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (97.6 passer rating), has given up multiple TDs to QBs in 5 of 7 games Snaps over the past two games without Le'Veon Bell: La'Mical Perine 63%, Frank Gore 32%... Week 7 usage: Perine 13 touches, 11-39-1 rushing, 2-16-0 receiving on 3 targets, Gore 11-60-0 rushing, zero targets… Perine has 4 RZ opportunities over the past two weeks, Gore has zero... KC allowing 4.8 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 143+ rushing yards to RBs in 4 of past 6 games RB Snaps in their first game with Bell: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 53%, Le'Veon Bell 33%, DeAndre Washington 20% but they were up big in the fourth quarter… Week 7 usage: CEH 9 touches, 8-46-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving on 4 targets, Bell 6-39-0 rushing, zero targets... CEH had 5 RZ opportunities in Week 7, Bell had 2... NYJ allowing 4.6 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed a RB to score in 5 of 7 games Jamison Crowder has double-digit targets in all four games he's played in this season… Week 7 target share without Crowder: Denzel Mims 32%, Braxton Berrios 32%, Perine 14%... Week 7 usage: Mims tied for the team lead with 7 targets, 4-42-0 receiving, Berrios tied for the team lead with 7 targets, 4-35-0 receiving... Mims saw 2 RZ targets in Week 7... KC allowing the 7th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, really strong but has struggled a bit with outside guys, Fuller 8-112-0, Ruggs 2-118-1, Diggs 6-48-1 WR Travis Kelce leads KC with 24% target share, Tyreek Hill 20%, Sammy Watkins 15% (in the games he's played), CEH 15%... Week 7 usage: Hill led the team with 10 targets, 6-55-1 receiving, Hardman 2-57-0 receiving on 2 targets… Hill 2nd on the team with 8 RZ targets... NYJ are allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but are 28th in pass defense DVOA Week 7 usage: Chris Herndon zero receptions on 1 target… Herndon ran 23 routes, Ryan Griffin ran 11 routes on 35 dropbacks… KC is 15th in Fantasy points allowed to TE, but you don't want to get involved with the Jets TE Travis Kelce is currently the TE2 in FPPG… Week 7 usage: Kelce 3-31-0 on 3 targets… Ran 24 routes on 26 dropbacks… NYJ are allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to TE but have struggled in spots against Jordan Reed, Mo Alie-Cox, Dolphins

6-0 SU 5-1 5-1 ATS 3-3 3-2-1 Over-Under 2-4 5.29, 25th OFF YPP 5.69, 19th 4.91, 3rd DEF YPP 5.14, 6th 105, 3rd QB Pressures 97, 5th 49, 1st Pressures Allowed 70, 15th 8th Pass D DVOA 7th 1st Run D DVOA 3rd 57 overcast, 13 MPH winds Weather 57 overcast, 13 MPH winds NT Chris Wormley, S Jordan Dangerfield, CB Mike Hilton, FB Derek Watt, LB Ulysees Gilbert QUES… G Stefen Wisniewski eligible to return this week Injuries CB Jimmy Smith, DB Anthony Levine, RB Mark Ingram QUES Ben Roethlisberger is currently QB21 in FPPG… Has 13 pass TD with 4 INT in six games this season… Completing 68.2% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt… BAL allows the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs (89.7 passer rating), gave up big games to Mahomes and Wentz but has been strong outside of that QB Lamar Jackson is currently the QB11 in FPPG… Jackson has 12 total TD (2 rushing) with 2 INT on the season… Jackson is averaging 57.7 rushing yards per game this year compared to 80.4 in 2019… Completing 63% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt… PIT is allowing the 9th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (83.3 passer rating), has given up multiple TD passes in 5 of 6 games Snaps from Week 2 on (with Conner healthy): James Conner 71%, Benny Snell 16%, Anthony McFarland 10%… Week 7 usage: Conner 23 touches, 20-82-0 rushing, 3-29-0 receiving on 5 targets… Conner leads PIT with 25 RZ opportunities but Snell does have 6 over the last three weeks… BAL allowing 4.3 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs, have only given up 2 total TD to RBs on the season RB With Mark Ingram banged up in Week 6, Gus Edwards played 44% of the snaps, J.K. Dobbins 41%... In Weeks 1-5 with Ingram healthy: Dobbins 35%, Ingram 33%, Edwards 32%... Week 6 usage: Edwards 14-26-1 rushing, Dobbins 11 touches, 9-28-0 rushing, 4 targets... Ingram leads BAL with 12 RZ opportunities... PIT is allowing just 3.3 YPC and 3.0 receptions per game to RBs, Week 7 targets with everybody healthy: Diontae Johnson 15, JuJu Smith-Schuster 14, Eric Ebron 8, Conner 5, James Washington 1, Chase Claypool 1… Week 7 snap% (routes): JuJu 82% (49 routes), Diontae 75% (45 routes), Claypool 65% (37 routes), Washington 23%. (12 routes)... Diontae 4 RZ targets, JuJu 1 RZ target in Week 7... BAL is allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs and has only given up 3 TD in six games (2 against the Chiefs) WR Marquise Brown leads BAL with 26% target share, Mark Andrews 21%, Miles Boykin 12%, Willie Snead 9%... Week 6 usage: Brown led the team in targets (6) and receiving, 4-57-0… Snead leads BAL WRs with 3 RZ targets, Brown has just 1… PIT is allowing the 7th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given. up 200+ yards in 4 of 6 games, has allowed 2 TD to WRs in 4 of 6 games Week 7 usage: Eric Ebron 6-50-0 receiving on 8 targets… Ebron ran 46 routes (10 in the slot), Vance McDonald ran 16 routes… BAL is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to TE, has given up a TD to the position in 3 of 6 games TE Week 6 usage: Mark Andrews 2-21-0 receiving on 4 targets, Nick Boyle 3-33-1 receiving on 3 targets… Andrews ran 25 routes (13 in the slot), Boyle ran 23 routes on 37 dropbacks… Andrews leads BAL with 7 RZ targets… PIT allows the 4th fewest Fantasy points to TE, has only given up 1 TD this season

5-2 SU 5-1 4-3 ATS 3-3 2-5 Over-Under 2-4 5.96, 10th OFF YPP 5.68, 20th 4.92, 4th DEF YPP 5.76, 19th 100, 4th QB Pressures 87, 10th 59, 6th Pressures Allowed 69, 14th 11th Pass D DVOA 6th 18th Run D DVOA 32nd 83, humid Weather 83, humid S Terrell Burgess OUT for the season… WR Trishton Jackson, TE Tyler Higbee QUES Injuries MLB Kyle Van Noy, WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, S Bobby McCain, TE Adam Shaheen, CB Jamal Perry, Nate Brooks QUES Jared Goff is currently the QB19 in FPPG… Has 14 total TD (2 rushing) with 4 INT… Completing 67.7% at. 8.0 yards per attempt… MIA is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just 1 TD or less in 4 of 6 games, 6th in pass defense DVOA QB Tua Tagovailoa is making his first start since dislocating his hip back in November, 2019… Completed 69% of his passes at Alabama with 87 passing TD, 11 INT in 32 games… LAR are allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to QB (84.6 passer rating), have given up 1 TD pass or less in 5 of 7 games Snaps this season: Malcolm Brown 50%, Darrell Henderson 41%, Cam Akers 13%… Week 7 usage: Henderson 17 touches, 15-64-0 rushing, 2-13-0 receiving on 2 targets, Brown 10-57-1 rushing, 1 target, Nothing for Akers… Henderson leads LAR with 26 RZ opportunities, Brown has 13… MIA is allowing 5.0 YPC and 5.83 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 8 total TD to RB in six games, even the Jets RBs had 148 total yards RB Snaps this season: Myles Gaskin 67%, Matt Breida 24%, Jordan Howard 11% (has been inactive two straight games)… Week 6 usage: Gaskin 22 touches, 18-91-0 rushing, 4-35-0 receiving on 4 targets (21+ touches in 3 of his last 4 games), Breida 8 touches, 6-15-0 rushing, 2 targets... Gaskin leads MIA with 27 RZ opportunities this season... LAR are allowing 4.3 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs but have been much tougher over the past three games (no RB over 65 rushing yards) Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 24% target share, Robert Woods 21%, Josh Reynolds 14%... Week 7 usage: Reynolds led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-52-1, Kupp 6-43-0 receiving on 6 targets, Woods just 3-22-0 receiving on 5 targets… MIA allows the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have held WR groups below 140 yards in 4 of 6 games WR DeVante Parker leads MIA with 20% target share, Mike Gesicki 15%, Myles Gaskin 15%, Isaiah Ford 14%, Preston Williams 13%... Week 6 usage: Parker led the team with 8 targets but just 3-35-0 receiving, Williams 2-18-1 on 3 targets… Williams leads MIA WRs with 5 RZ targets... LAR is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs this season, have held WRs without a TD in f5 of 7 games Week 7 usage: Gerald Everett 4-28-1 on 5 targets, Johnny Mundt 3-47-0 receiving on 3 targets… Everett ran 21 routes (6 in the slot), Mundt ran 14 routes on 37 dropbacks… MIA allows the 2nd fewest Fantasy points to TE, has not given up a TD to a TE all season TE Week 6 usage: Adam Shaheen 3-51-1 on 3 targets, Durham Smythe caught a TD and Mike Gesicki had zero receptions on 2 targets… Gesicki ran 24 routes (18 in the slot), Shaheen ran 9 routes, Smythe ran 4 routes on 30 dropbacks… LAR are allowing 12th most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 90+ yards to TE groups in the past two games

2-4 SU 5-2 2-4 ATS 3-4 2-4 Over-Under 5-2 5.56, 23rd OFF YPP 5.89, 11th 6.09, 26th DEF YPP 5.64, 18th 56, 31st QB Pressures 92, 8th 57, 5th Pressures Allowed 108, 28th 23rd Pass D DVOA 18th 25th Run D DVOA 26th 42 light rain, 19 MPH winds Weather 42, light rain, 19 MPH winds Julian Edelman OUT for Week 8, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Shilique Calhoun, G Shaq Mason, RB Damien Harris, DT Lawrence Guy, DE John Simon, S Kyle Dugger, DT Carl Davis, WR N'Keal Harry, G Justin Herron QUES Injuries COVID: TE Dawson Knox, TE Tommy Sweeney, TE Lee Smith… CB Josh Norman DOUBTFUL, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Vernon Butler, OLB Matt Milano, G Brian Winters, DE Jerry Hughes, SS Micah Hyde, CB Cam Lewis, T Cody Ford, WR John Brown, NT Niles Scott QUES Since returning from COVID, Cam Newton has thrown for 255 yards with 0 TD passes and five INT… He's completing 67.2% of his passes this season at 7.4 yards per attempt… BUF is allowing 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (99.5 passer rating), has given up multiple TD passes in 5 of 7 games QB Josh Allen did not throw a TD last week but threw for 300+ yards for the fourth time this season… He has 19 total TD (3 rushing) with 4 INT in seven games… Has. completed 67.6% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… NE is allowing the 4th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (92.4 passer rating) but are 23rd in pass defense DVOA Snaps since James White has returned: White 44%, Rex Burkhead 38%, Damien Harris 30%... Week 7 usage: Harris 11 touches, 10-58-0 rushing, 1 target, Burkhead 7 touches, 4-12-0 rushing, 3-35-0 receiving on 4 targets, White just 1 reception on 1 target… Burkhead leads NE RBs with 12 RZ opportunities... BUF is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 7 rushing TD to RBs in 7 games, Jets just combined for 115 total yards and a TD RB Snaps with Zack Moss back in Weeks 6 and 7: Devin Singletary 63%, Moss 38%... Week 7 usage: Singletary 10 touches, 8-29-0 rushing, 2-18-0 receiving on 2 targets, Moss 10 touches, 7-47-0 rushing, 3-25-0 receiving on 3 targets… Singletary leads BUF with 15 RZ opportunities this season, Moss has 10... NE is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.3 receptions per game to RBs, just got ripped by Jeff Wilson for 120 total yards, 3 TD Julian Edelman leads NE with 22% target share, James White 20%, N'Keal Harry 18%, Damiere Byrd 16%... Week 7 usage: Jakobi Meyers led the team in targets (6) and receiving, 4-60-0, Edelman 1-13-0 receiving on 3 targets… Meyers played a season-high 79% of the snaps... Harry leads NE with 8 RZ targets... BUF is allowing the 9th fewest Fantasy points to WRs probably because teams have been running on them, still just 18th in pass defense DVOA WR Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 27% target share, Cole Beasley 19%, John Brown 16%, Devin Singletary 11%... Week 7 usage: Beasley led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 11-112-0, Diggs 6-48-0 receiving on 11 targets… Beasley leads BUF with 6 RZ targets, Diggs has 5... NE is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 7 TD in 6 games Week 7 usage: Ryan Izzo 1-8-0 on 1 target… Dalton Keene ran 17 routes (9 in the slot), Izzo ran 11 routes (8 in the slot) on 33 dropbacks… BUF is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TE but their linebackers are all healthy now TE Week 7 usage: Tyler Kroft 4-64-0 receiving on 4 targets… Kroft ran 41 routes on 50 dropbacks… NE allows the 5th fewest Fantasy points to TE and have actually been strong against elite TE

2-4 SU 2-4 5-1 ATS 4-2 3-3 Over-Under 3-3 5.80, 16th OFF YPP 4.94, 28th 5.56, 15th DEF YPP 5.24, 9th 94, 6th QB Pressures 75, 23rd 90, 20th Pressures Allowed 90, 20th 12th Pass D DVOA 9th 17th Run D DVOA 8th 60 clear Weather 60 clear COVID: G Ryan Groy… SS Rayshawn Jenkins, DE Melvin Ingram, T Storm Norton, T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner QUES… LB Asmar Bilal, CB Chris Harris eligible to return this week Injuries RB Phillip Lindsay, CB Davontae Harris, TE Jake Butt, WR Tim Patrick, WR Diontae Spencer, TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu QUES… TE Austin Fort, ILB Mark Barron, OLB Austin Calitro, T Elijah Wilkinson all eligible to return this week Justin Herbert is currently the QB3 in FPPG, ahead of Mahomes, Allen, Rodgers… Has 14 total TD (2 rushing) with 3 INT in five games this season… Completing 67.4% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… DEN is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (91.8 passer rating), have given up 1 TD pass or less in three straight games QB Drew Lock has been quite bad with 2 total TD, 4 INT in three games… Completing 55.9% of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt… LAC are allowing the 6th most Fantasy points to QBs (94.7 passer rating), have given up multiple TD passes in 3 of 6 games Snaps last two games without Ekeler: Justin Jackson 48%, Joshua Kelley, Troymaine Pope 11%... Week 7 usage: Kelley 17 touches, 12-29-0 rushing, 5-24-0 receiving on 5 targets, Jackson 10 touches, 5-12-0 … Kelley has 6 RZ opportunities over the past two games, Jackson has 1... Jackson has 12 targets during this span, Kelley has 6... DEN is allowing 3.9 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, have held RBs under 55 rushing yards in each of the past four games RB Snaps in games without Lindsay: Melvin Gordon 74%, Royce Freeman 16%... Week 7 usage: Gordon 19 touches, 17-68-1 rushing, 2-12-0 receiving on 4 targets, Phillip Lindsay 9-79-0 rushing, zero targets (left with injury)… Gordon leads DEN with 12 RZ opportunities... LAC allows 4.4 YPC and 7.2 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 100+ rushing yards to each of RoJo and James Robinson in 2 of the past 3 games Target share with Herbert as QB: Keenan Allen 31%, Hunter Henry 19%, Justin Jackson 14%, Mike Williams 10%... Week 7 usage: Allen led the team in targets (13) and receiving, 10-125-0, Guyton 2-84-1 receiving on 3 targets… Allen leads LAC with 5 RZ targets... DEN allowing the 14th fewest fantasy points to WRs, have allowed 100+ yards or a TD to a WR in 5 of 6 games WR Target share this season: Jerry Jeudy 19%, Tim Patrick 17%, Gordon 11%, K.J. Hamler 11%... Week 7 usage: Patrick 3-44-0 on 4 targets, Jeudy 2-20-0 receiving on 4 targets… LAC are allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have struggled with slot WRs, Sanders 12-122-0 in Week 5, Scotty Miller scored a TD out of the slot in Week 4 Week 7 usage: Hunter Henry 3-23-0 receiving on 7 targets, Virgil Green and Donald Parham each caught a TD… Henry ran 36 routes (15 in the slot), Green ran 9 routes, Parham ran 6 routes on 50 dropbacks… DEN is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to TE, have not given up a TD since Week 1 TE Week 7 usage: Albert Okwuegbunam tied for the team lead with 7 targets, 7-60-0 receiving, Noah Fant 3-38-0 receiving on 7 targets… Fant ran 26 routes (5 in the slot), Albert O ran 18 on 44 dropbacks… LAC allows the 8th most fantasy points to TE, have given up 3 TD in the last three games

4-2 SU 5-2 2-4 ATS 4-3 6-0 Over-Under 2-5 5.89, 13th OFF YPP 4.79, 30th 5.35, 11th DEF YPP 5.19, 7th 79, 19th QB Pressures 88, 9th 56, 3rd Pressures Allowed 92, 22nd 16th Pass D DVOA 3rd 4th Run D DVOA 10th 33, mostly cloudy, 22 MPH winds Weather 33, mostly cloudy, 22 MPH winds COVID: Emmanuel Sanders, WR Michael Thomas, WR Marquez Callaway, C Nick Easton, T Terron Armstead QUES Injuries FS Eddie Jackson, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, OLB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson, DB Sherrick McManis, C Cody Whitehair QUES Drew Brees is currently the QB15 in FPPG… Has 13 total TD (2 rushing) with 3 INT on the season… Completing 72.6% of his passes (leads the league) at 7.6 yards per attempt… CHI is allowing the 2nd fewest Fantasy points to QBs (78.0 passer rating), has given up multiple TD passes just once in seven games QB Nick Foles has been quite bad with 7 total TD (1 rushing) and 6 INT this season… He has an interception in every game this season… Completing 64.1% of his passes at 5.9. yards per attempt… NO is allowing the 3rd most Fantasy points to QBs (111.6 passer rating), have given up 3+ TD passes in 4 of 6 games Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 70%, Latavius Murray 33%... Week 7 usage: Kamara 22 touches, 14-83-0 rushing, 8-65-0 receiving on 8 targets, Murray 12 touches, 11-47-0 rushing, 1 target… Kamara leads NO with 26 RZ opportunities, Murray has 15… Kamara leads all RBs with 53 targets (25% target share)... CHI allows 4.4 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have given up some decent yardage games, LAR RBs just combined for 121 rushing yards RB Snaps since Tarik Cohen has gone down with injury: David Montgomery 83%... Week 7 usage: Montgomery 19 touches, 14-48-0 rushing, 5-21-0 receiving on 5 targets (24 targets over his last four games)… Montgomery leads CHI with 19 RZ opportunities… According to Football Outsiders, CHI is 13th in adjusted line yards, Montgomery might just be bad... NO allowing 3.5 YPC, 5.2 receptions per game to RBs, just limited Mike Davis to 12 rushing. yards Kamara leads NO with 25% target share, Emmanuel Sanders 21%, Tre'Quan Smith 12%... Week 7 usage: Marquez Callaway led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-75-0, Smith 4-54-0 receiving on 4 targets, Deonte Harris 4-46-1 receiving on 5 targets… Sanders leads NO with 9 RZ targets... CHI allows the 3rd fewest Fantasy points to WRs, they do give up 157 yards per game to WRs but just 2 TD to the position all season WR Allen Robinson leads CHI with 26% target share, Jimmy Graham 16%, Darnell Mooney 14%, Montgomery 12%, Anthony Miller 11%... Week 7 usage: Robinson led the team in receiving with 4-70-0 on 4 targets, Mooney led the team in targets with 7, 3-40-0 receiving... Robinson leads CHI WRs with 6 RZ targets... NO is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 5 TD over the last two games, D.J. Moore burned them for 2 TD last week Week 7 usage: Jared Cook 3-32-1 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 23 routes on 40 dropbacks (13 in the slot)… CHI allows the 12th most Fantasy points to TE, just gave up a TD to Gerald Everett TE Week 7 usage: Jimmy Graham 5-31-0 receiving on 6 targets, Cole Kmet 2-45-0 on 2 targets… Graham ran 31 routes (19 in the slot), Kmet ran 12 routes on 45 dropbacks… Graham leads CHI with 12 RZ targets… REVENGE GAME! NO is allowing the 2nd most Fantasy points to TE, have given up 6 TD in 6 games

4-3 SU 5-1 4-3 ATS 4-2 3-4 Over-Under 4-2 5.89, 12th OFF YPP 6.64, 1st 5.20, 8th DEF YPP 6.26, 29th 85, 14th QB Pressures 76, 22nd 81, 17th Pressures Allowed 95, 24th 13th Pass D DVOA 30th 6th Run D DVOA 9th 54 clear Weather 54 clear RB Jeff Wilson, WR Deebo Samuel OUT for Week 8… MLB Kwon Alexander, SS Jaquiski Tartt, FS Jimmie Ward, WR Richie James… RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jordan Reed, CB K'Waun Williams all eligible to return this week Injuries C B.J.Finney, DE Benson Mayowa, T Duane Brown, SS Jamal Adams, RB Chris Carson, RB Travis Homer, G Mike Iupati, RB Carlos Hyde, CB Shaquill Griffin QUES… G Phil Haynes, DE Rasheem Green, WR Phillip Dorsett, CB Neiko Thorpe all eligible to return this week Jimmy Garoppolo has been inconsistent to this point with 7 pass TD, 4 INT on the season… Completing 66.9% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt… SEA allowing the 2nd most fantasy points to QBs (92.1 passer rating), have given up big games to Dak and rushing QBs like Cam and Kyler QB Russell Wilson is currently the QB1 in FPPG, has thrown 3+ TD in 5 of 6 games… Currently leads the NFL with 22 pass TD, 6 INT… Completing 71.2% of his passes at 8.6 yards per attempt… SF allowing the 7th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (78.5 passer rating) but have faced some pretty bad QBs (Darnold, Daniel Jones, Cam in Week 7) Snaps in Week 7: Wilson 56%, JaMycal Hasty 23%, Jerck McKinnon 18%... Week 7 usage: Wilson 19 touches, 17-112-3 rushing, 2-8-0 on 2 targets, Hasty 10 touches, 9-57-0 rushing, 1-16-0 receiving on 1 target, Kyle Juszczyk 5 touches, McKinnon just 3 carries… McKinnon 14 RZ opportunities, Wilson 13... SEA allowing 3.9 YPC and 7.0 receptions per game to RBs, have struggled the past two weeks, giving up 186+ total yards to RB groups in each game RB Snaps this season: Carson 48%, Carlos Hyde 33%, Travis Homer 23%, DeeJay Dallas 8%... Week 7 usage: Hyde 18 touches, 15-68-1 rushing, 3-8-0 receiving on 4 targets, Carson 6 touches (left with injury), 5-34-0 rushing, 2 targets… Carson, Hyde, and Homer are all banged up... Carson leads SEA with 16 RZ opportunities... SF allowing 3.6 YPC and 4.0 receptions per game and are 6th in run defense DVOA George Kittle leads SF with 27% target share, Deebo Samuel 17%, Brandon Aiyuk 16%, Kendrick Bourne 13%... Week 7 usage: Aiyuk led the team in targets (7) and receiving, 6-115-0, Samuel 5-65-0 receiving on 5 targets, added 3 rushing attempts but now Samuel is hurt... Aiyuk leads SF with 6 RZ targets... SEA is allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 5 TD over the last two games, have also given up 200+ yards in 5 of 6 games WR Tyler Lockett leads SEA with 28% target share, DK Metcalf 21%, Carson 12%, Greg Olsen 10%... Week 7 usage: Lockett led the team in targets (20) and receiving, 15-200-3, Metcalf just 2-23-0 on 5 targets… Lockett leads SEA with 8 RZ targets, Metcalf has 5... SF is allowing the 5th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, haven't allowed a WR over 60 yards in each of the past two games George Kittle is currently the TE1 in FPPG… Week 7 usage: Kittle 5-55-0 receiving on 7 targets… Ran 25 routes on 27 dropbacks (6 in the slot)… SEA is allowing the 5th fewest Fantasy points to TE and Jamal Adams might return this week TE Week 7 usage: Will Dissly 2-38-0 on 4 targets, Greg Olsen 2-18-0 on 3 targets, Jacob Hollister 3-22-0 on 3 targets… Olsen ran 37 routes (16 in the slot), Dissly ran 30 routes, Hollister ran 14 routes… SF is allowing the 8th fewest Fantasy points to TE

2-5 SU 2-4-1 0-7 ATS 2-5 4-3 Over-Under 4-3 5.73, 17th OFF YPP 5.10, 26th 6.01, 24th DEF YPP 5.27,10th 82, 17th QB Pressures 108, 2nd 105, 26th Pressures Allowed 118, 31st 21st Pass D DVOA 22nd 30th Run D DVOA 12th 54 rain, 16 MPH winds Weather 54 rain, 16 MPH winds QB Andy Dalton, G Zack Martin, CB Rashard Robinson QUES… OLB Sean Lee, CB Chidobe Awuzie, C Joe Looney eligible to return this week Injuries DE Genard Avery, LB Nate Gerry, WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Miles Sanders, T Jack Driscoll, DT Malik Jackson, CB Craig James, T Lane Johnson QUES… G Isaac Seumalo, WR Jalen Reagor, S Rudy Ford, LB T.J. Edwards, T Jason Peters all eligible to return this week Not sure if it will be Dalton or Ben DiNucci yet… Dalton has thrown 1 TD with 3 INT thus far, completing 61.2% of his passes at 5.3 yards per attempt… If Dalton can't go, 7th round rookie Ben DiNucci will draw the start… PHI is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to QBs (102.0 passer rating), have given up multiple TDs to a QB in 5 of 7 games QB Carson Wentz is currently the QB12 in FPPG… Has 15 total TD (5 rushing, already a career-high) and 10 INT… Wentz's 11 RZ carries are tied for third among QBs... Completing 58.6% of his passes at 6.3 yards per attempt… DAL is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to QBs (105.1 passer rating) but has held QBs under 225 passing yards in four straight games Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott 81%, Tony Pollard 21%... Week 7 usage: Elliott 13 touches, 12-45-0 rushing, 2 targets, Pollard 9 touches, 1 target… Zeke leads DAL with 26 RZ opportunities on the season… Zeke has been held under 50 rushing yards in B2B games... PHI allowing just 3.3 YPC (second fewest) and 4.3 receptions per game, have only allowed more than 54 rushing yards to a RB once all season but have given up seven rushing TDs RB Snaps in Week 7 without Miles Sanders: Boston Scott 69%, Corey Clement 22%, Jason Huntley 10%... Snaps in Weeks 2-5 with Sanders healthy: Sanders 79%, Scott 15%, Clement 6%... Week 7 usage: Scott 15 touches, 12-46-0 rushing, 3-46-1 receiving on 5 targets, Clement 3 touches... Sanders leads PHI with 11 RZ opportunities, Scott has nine over the past two weeks... DAL is allowing 5.0 YPC and 3.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 128+ rushing yards to each of Gibson/Drake the past two games Amari Cooper leads DAL with 24% of the target share, CeeDee Lamb 18%, Elliott 15%, Dalton Schultz 13%, Michael Gallup 12%... Week 7 usage: Cooper led the team in targets (7) and receiving, 7-80-0, Lamb zero receptions on five targets, Gallup zero receptions on two targets... Cooper leads DAL with 7 RZ targets, Lamb has 6... Cooper had just 3-38-0 last season when he went up against Darius Slay... PHI allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, have struggled more against slot/secondary WRs WR Since Travis Fulgham has emerged in Week 5, he leads PHI with 29% target share and 33% of their air yards, Greg Ward 12% target share, John Hightower 10%... Week 7 usage: Fulgham led the team in targets (11), 5-73-0 receiving (three straight games with 10+ targets), Ward 5-42-1 receiving on 6 targets... Fulgham leads PHI with 7 RZ targets on the season... DAL is allowing the 4th most Fantasy points to WRs and have given up either a TD or 100+ yards to a WR in every game Week 7 usage: Dalton Schultz 2-22-0 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 23 routes on 33 dropbacks (7 in the slot)… PHI allowing the 5th most Fantasy points to TE, gave up massive games to Kittle and Higbee TE Week 7 usage: Richard Rodgers led the team in receiving, 6-85-0 on eight targets…Ran 34 routes on 53 dropbacks (6 in the slot)… DAL allows the 11th most Fantasy points to TE, has given up a TD in 4 of 7 games

