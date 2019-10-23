Fantasy Football Week 8 News & Notes: Adam Thielen among injury updates; trade deadline spurs action

One of the best trends in recent seasons has been more of a willingness across the NFL for teams to make deadline deals.

This year has been no different, with cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters moving last week and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu changing rosters in the last few days. This week also brought safety Quandre Diggs going from Detroit to Seattle, cornerback Gareon Conley from Oakland to Houston and guard Austin Corbett going from Cleveland to the Rams.

And the rumor mill is just heating up in advance of next Tuesday's (Oct. 29) deadline. As far as the deals that have been made, we have reactions for the Sanu trade, Sanders trade and also Kerryon Johnson going to IR.

But there is plenty more news to keep track of. Here are all the important pieces of information that may have slipped through the cracks while the NFL world reacted to the trades.