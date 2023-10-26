The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR Cheat Sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10)

Baker Mayfield 3.3 Josh Allen 8.7

Rachaad White 6.3 James Cook 7.2

Mike Evans 7.5 Latavius Murray 4.0

Chris Godwin 5.4 Stefon Diggs 9.2

Buccaneers DST 4.0 Gabe Davis 6.9





Dalton Kincaid 6.5





Bills DST 7.0



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Desmond Ridder 4.7 Will Levis 2.1 Bijan Robinson 7.5 Derrick Henry 7.4 Tyler Allgeier 3.5 Tyjae Spears 4.3 Drake London 6.6 DeAndre Hopkins 4.9 Kyle Pitts 7.1 Titans DST 6.4 Jonnu Smith 6.1



Falcons DST 6.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10)

C.J. Stroud 6.6 Bryce Young 4.8

Dameon Pierce 5.8 Chuba Hubbard 5.3

Devin Singletary 5.5 Miles Sanders 6.0

Nico Collins 7.2 Adam Thielen 8.2

Nathaniel Dell 5.3 D.J. Chark 2.6

Dalton Schultz 6.6 Panthers DST 3.5

Texans DST 6.0







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence 6.4 Kenny Pickett 3.4

Travis Etienne 9.3 Jaylen Warren 4.8

Christian Kirk 7.3 Najee Harris 6.1

Calvin Ridley 6.5 George Pickens 6.7

Evan Engram 6.7 Diontae Johnson 5.1

Jaguars DST 4.6 Steelers DST 7.1



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)

Matthew Stafford 4.5 Dak Prescott 6.7

Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.5 Tony Pollard 8.6

Royce Freeman 5.7 CeeDee Lamb 8.3

Cooper Kupp 8.8 Brandin Cooks 3.9

Puka Nacua 8.4 Michael Gallup 2.4

Tutu Atwell 3.5 Jake Ferguson 5.6

Rams DST 4.8 Cowboys DST 6.7



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10)

Kirk Cousins 6.9 Jordan Love 5.4

Alexander Mattison 6.8 Aaron Jones 6.4

Jordan Addison 7.4 A.J. Dillon 5.4

K.J. Osborn 4.1 Christian Watson 5.7

T.J. Hockenson 7.5 Romeo Doubs 5.0

Vikings DST 6.5 Jayden Reed 2.3





Packers DST 5.2



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)

Mac Jones 3.2 Tua Tagovailoa 7.9

Rhamondre Stevenson 7.3 Raheem Mostert 8.7

Ezekiel Elliott 3.8 Tyreek Hill 9.5

Kendrick Bourne 4.7 Jaylen Waddle 7.6

Demario Douglas 2.7 Dolphins DST 6.6

Patriots DST 4.2







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10)

Derek Carr 5.3 Gardner Minshew 4.9

Alvin Kamara 9.2 Jonathan Taylor 9.0

Chris Olave 7.8 Zack Moss 5.9

Michael Thomas 4.3 Michael Pittman 5.5

Rashid Shaheed 4.6 Josh Downs 5.2

Taysom Hill 4.9 Colts DST 4.4

Saints DST 7.3







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10)

Zach Wilson 2.8 Tyrod Taylor 4.6

Breece Hall 9.4 Saquon Barkley 8.8

Garrett Wilson 5.9 Wan'Dale Robinson 2.5

Jets DST 7.8 Jalin Hyatt 3.6





Darius Slayton 3.1





Darren Waller 7.9





Giants DST 6.8



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10)

Jalen Hurts 8.8 Sam Howell 5.6

D'Andre Swift 8.1 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.6

A.J. Brown 9.6 Terry McLaurin 7.1

DeVonta Smith 7.7 Curtis Samuel 4.4

Dallas Goedert 7.7 Jahan Dotson 3.8

Eagles DST 7.9 Logan Thomas 5.9





Commanders DST 5.6



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)

P.J. Walker 2.5 Geno Smith 5.5

Kareem Hunt 5.95 Kenneth Walker III 7.7

Amari Cooper 5.6 DK Metcalf 7.0

Elijah Moore 3.3 Tyler Lockett 6.1

David Njoku 5.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3.2

Browns DST 7.4 Seahawks DST 7.5



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)

Lamar Jackson 8.5 Joshua Dobbs 2.9

Gus Edwards 7.0 Emari Demercado 5.2

Justice Hill 5.1 Marquise Brown 5.0

Zay Flowers 5.8 Trey McBride 5.0

Nelson Agholor 2.9 Cardinals DST 2.5

Odell Beckham Jr. 2.1





Mark Andrews 8.1





Ravens DST 8.8







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10)

Joe Burrow 7.6 Sam Darnold 3.8

Joe Mixon 6.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.6

Ja'Marr Chase 8.7 Brandon Aiyuk 6.3

Tee Higgins 6.8 George Kittle 7.0

Tyler Boyd 4.2 49ers DST 6.9

Bengals DST 5.4







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10)

Patrick Mahomes 9.4 Russell Wilson 4.2

Isiah Pacheco 7.8 Javonte Williams 6.7

Rashee Rice 6.0 Jaleel McLaughlin 5.6

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.4 Courtland Sutton 6.2

Kadarius Toney 2.8 Jerry Jeudy 4.5

Travis Kelce 9.2 Marvin Mims 3.0

Chiefs DST 9.0 Broncos DST 2.0



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10)

Tyson Bagent 4.0 Justin Herbert 7.7

D'Onta Foreman 7.1 Austin Ekeler 7.9

Roschon Johnson 4.1 Keenan Allen 8.6

D.J. Moore 8.0 Josh Palmer 6.4

Cole Kmet 5.1 Chargers DST 5.8



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em