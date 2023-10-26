dak-prescott.jpg
Getty Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR Cheat Sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Buffalo Bills
Thu, Oct 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -9.5, O/U 43.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield3.3Josh Allen8.7
Rachaad White6.3James Cook7.2
Mike Evans7.5Latavius Murray4.0
Chris Godwin5.4Stefon Diggs9.2
Buccaneers DST 4.0Gabe Davis6.9


Dalton Kincaid6.5


Bills DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 35.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder4.7Will Levis2.1
Bijan Robinson7.5Derrick Henry7.4
Tyler Allgeier3.5Tyjae Spears4.3
Drake London6.6DeAndre Hopkins4.9
Kyle Pitts7.1Titans DST 6.4
Jonnu Smith6.1

Falcons DST 6.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud6.6Bryce Young4.8
Dameon Pierce5.8Chuba Hubbard5.3
Devin Singletary5.5Miles Sanders6.0
Nico Collins7.2Adam Thielen8.2
Nathaniel Dell5.3D.J. Chark2.6
Dalton Schultz6.6Panthers DST 3.5
Texans DST 6.0


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 41
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.4Kenny Pickett3.4
Travis Etienne9.3Jaylen Warren4.8
Christian Kirk7.3Najee Harris6.1
Calvin Ridley6.5George Pickens6.7
Evan Engram6.7Diontae Johnson5.1
Jaguars DST 4.6Steelers DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -6, O/U 45.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford4.5Dak Prescott6.7
Darrell Henderson Jr.6.5Tony Pollard8.6
Royce Freeman5.7CeeDee Lamb8.3
Cooper Kupp8.8Brandin Cooks3.9
Puka Nacua8.4Michael Gallup2.4
Tutu Atwell3.5Jake Ferguson5.6
Rams DST 4.8Cowboys DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB +1.5, O/U 42
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins6.9Jordan Love5.4
Alexander Mattison6.8Aaron Jones6.4
Jordan Addison7.4A.J. Dillon5.4
K.J. Osborn4.1Christian Watson5.7
T.J. Hockenson7.5Romeo Doubs5.0
Vikings DST 6.5Jayden Reed2.3


Packers DST 5.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -9, O/U 46
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.2Tua Tagovailoa7.9
Rhamondre Stevenson7.3Raheem Mostert8.7
Ezekiel Elliott3.8Tyreek Hill9.5
Kendrick Bourne4.7Jaylen Waddle7.6
Demario Douglas2.7Dolphins DST 6.6
Patriots DST 4.2


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -0.5, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.3Gardner Minshew4.9
Alvin Kamara9.2Jonathan Taylor9.0
Chris Olave7.8Zack Moss5.9
Michael Thomas4.3Michael Pittman5.5
Rashid Shaheed4.6Josh Downs5.2
Taysom Hill4.9Colts DST 4.4
Saints DST 7.3


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 36.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson2.8Tyrod Taylor4.6
Breece Hall9.4Saquon Barkley8.8
Garrett Wilson5.9Wan'Dale Robinson2.5
Jets DST 7.8Jalin Hyatt3.6


Darius Slayton3.1


Darren Waller7.9


Giants DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +7, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.8Sam Howell5.6
D'Andre Swift8.1Brian Robinson Jr.6.6
A.J. Brown9.6Terry McLaurin7.1
DeVonta Smith7.7Curtis Samuel4.4
Dallas Goedert7.7Jahan Dotson3.8
Eagles DST 7.9Logan Thomas5.9


Commanders DST 5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -4, O/U 38
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker2.5Geno Smith5.5
Kareem Hunt5.95Kenneth Walker III7.7
Amari Cooper5.6DK Metcalf7.0
Elijah Moore3.3Tyler Lockett6.1
David Njoku5.2Jaxon Smith-Njigba3.2
Browns DST 7.4Seahawks DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +9.5, O/U 44.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.5Joshua Dobbs2.9
Gus Edwards7.0Emari Demercado5.2
Justice Hill5.1Marquise Brown5.0
Zay Flowers5.8Trey McBride5.0
Nelson Agholor2.9Cardinals DST 2.5
Odell Beckham Jr.2.1


Mark Andrews8.1


Ravens DST 8.8


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 43.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.6Sam Darnold3.8
Joe Mixon6.9Christian McCaffrey9.6
Ja'Marr Chase8.7Brandon Aiyuk6.3
Tee Higgins6.8George Kittle7.0
Tyler Boyd4.249ers DST 6.9
Bengals DST 5.4


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN +7, O/U 46
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.4Russell Wilson4.2
Isiah Pacheco7.8Javonte Williams6.7
Rashee Rice6.0Jaleel McLaughlin5.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.4Courtland Sutton6.2
Kadarius Toney2.8Jerry Jeudy4.5
Travis Kelce9.2Marvin Mims3.0
Chiefs DST 9.0Broncos DST 2.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 29 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC -8.5, O/U 46.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyson Bagent4.0Justin Herbert7.7
D'Onta Foreman7.1Austin Ekeler7.9
Roschon Johnson4.1Keenan Allen8.6
D.J. Moore8.0Josh Palmer6.4
Cole Kmet5.1Chargers DST 5.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Detroit Lions
Mon, Oct 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -8.5, O/U 46
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo5.2Jared Goff7.4
Josh Jacobs7.6Jahmyr Gibbs8.4
Davante Adams8.5Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9
Jakobi Meyers7.9Josh Reynolds4.0
Raiders DST 3.4Jameson Williams3.7


Sam LaPorta7.3


Lions DST 8.7