The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Baltimore Ravens
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thu, Oct 27 at 8:15 pm ET •
TB -2, O/U 46
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.8Tom Brady7.3
Gus Edwards7.5Leonard Fournette8.6
Rashod Bateman6.4Rachaad White4.4
Devin Duvernay5.1Mike Evans8.5
Mark Andrews8.5Chris Godwin7.9
Ravens DST 7.4Cade Otton5.5


Buccaneers DST 5.5
Denver Broncos
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 30 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC -2.5, O/U 39.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.4Trevor Lawrence5.0
Latavius Murray6.6Travis Etienne7.7
Melvin Gordon4.8Christian Kirk7.0
Courtland Sutton7.3Zay Jones3.9
Jerry Jeudy6.6Marvin Jones3.7
Greg Dulcich6.7Evan Engram6.4
Broncos DST 7.2Jaguars DST 6.0
Arizona Cardinals
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 49
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.5Kirk Cousins7.7
Eno Benjamin7.0Dalvin Cook8.5
Keaontay Ingram3.6Justin Jefferson9.6
DeAndre Hopkins8.7Adam Thielen6.3
Rondale Moore4.0K.J. Osborn3.1
Zach Ertz7.1Irv Smith6.3
Cardinals DST 6.1Vikings DST 4.9
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -4.5, O/U 41
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker6.6Marcus Mariota3.5
D'Onta Foreman7.3Tyler Allgeier5.3
Chuba Hubbard6.3Olamide Zaccheaus3.3
D.J. Moore6.9Drake London3.6
Panthers DST 6.7Kyle Pitts6.0


Falcons DST 5.1
Chicago Bears
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -9.5, O/U 42.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.8Dak Prescott7.6
David Montgomery7.4Tony Pollard8.7
Khalil Herbert6.0CeeDee Lamb7.8
Darnell Mooney6.0Michael Gallup4.5
Equanimeous St. Brown3.2Noah Brown4.6
Dante Pettis2.6Dalton Schultz6.1
Bears DST 3.9Cowboys DST 9.0
Miami Dolphins
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET +3.5, O/U 51.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.4Jared Goff5.3
Raheem Mostert8.0D'Andre Swift8.2
Tyreek Hill9.4Jamaal Williams5.5
Jaylen Waddle8.2Amon-Ra St. Brown8.1
Mike Gesicki6.1Josh Reynolds5.9
Dolphins DST 7.0T.J. Hockenson6.8


Lions DST 3.1
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +1.5, O/U 49.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.2Andy Dalton6.0
Josh Jacobs9.7Alvin Kamara8.4
Davante Adams9.3Chris Olave8.6
Mack Hollins3.8Tre'Quan Smith3.4
Hunter Renfrow2.8Taysom Hill6.9
Darren Waller7.2Juwan Johnson4.0
Raiders DST 4.4Saints DST 3.5
New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 40.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.8Zach Wilson2.6
Rhamondre Stevenson8.3Michael Carter6.4
Damien Harris5.8James Robinson6.2
Jakobi Meyers6.2Garrett Wilson4.8
DeVante Parker4.4Elijah Moore3.5
Tyquan Thornton4.2Jets DST 5.7
Nelson Agholor2.7

Hunter Henry4.3

Patriots DST 8.0

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -10.5, O/U 43
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.0Jalen Hurts8.6
Najee Harris6.7Miles Sanders7.8
George Pickens6.5A.J. Brown8.4
Diontae Johnson5.3DeVonta Smith7.7
Chase Claypool4.3Dallas Goedert7.6
Pat Freiermuth7.7Eagles DST 9.0
Steelers DST 4.0

Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:05 pm ET •
HOU +2.5, O/U 40.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.8Davis Mills6.2
Derrick Henry10.0Dameon Pierce8.8
Dontrell Hilliard4.0Brandin Cooks6.1
Robert Woods4.9Texans DST 3.4
Austin Hooper3.0

Titans DST 8.0

Washington Commanders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
IND -3, O/U 39.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke4.7Sam Ehlinger4.0
Brian Robinson Jr.6.8Jonathan Taylor8.9
Antonio Gibson5.7Nyheim Hines5.1
Terry McLaurin7.1Michael Pittman6.8
Curtis Samuel5.4Parris Campbell4.7
Commanders DST 7.1Alec Pierce4.1


Colts DST 6.2
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +1.5, O/U 43
49ersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo7.0Matthew Stafford5.5
Christian McCaffrey9.6Darrell Henderson Jr.6.5
Jeff Wilson5.2Cooper Kupp9.9
Deebo Samuel7.4Allen Robinson5.5
Brandon Aiyuk7.2Tyler Higbee7.4
George Kittle8.6Rams DST 6.3
49ers DST 7.8

New York Giants
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -3, O/U 44.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.6Geno Smith7.1
Saquon Barkley9.8Kenneth Walker III9.3
Wan'Dale Robinson5.8Tyler Lockett7.5
Darius Slayton5.6Marquise Goodwin5.2
Giants DST 5.3Noah Fant4.5


Seahawks DST 5.9
Green Bay Packers
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 30 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -11.5, O/U 47.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers5.7Josh Allen9.3
Aaron Jones8.1Devin Singletary7.6
A.J. Dillon5.0Stefon Diggs9.7
Sammy Watkins3.0Gabe Davis8.0
Romeo Doubs2.9Isaiah McKenzie5.0
Robert Tonyan5.2Dawson Knox5.0
Packers DST 4.1Bills DST 8.0
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Cleveland Browns
Mon, Oct 31 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 47
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.9Jacoby Brissett4.5
Joe Mixon9.0Nick Chubb9.1
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Kareem Hunt5.9
Tee Higgins8.8Amari Cooper7.6
Tyler Boyd6.7Donovan Peoples-Jones5.7
Hayden Hurst5.1Harrison Bryant6.5
Bengals DST 7.3Browns DST 3.3