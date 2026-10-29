Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 8 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.
That's where Dave Richard's Week 8 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.
What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!