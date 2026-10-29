Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 8 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 8 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Oct 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 47
Panthers
Packers
Bryce Young7Jordan Love7.4
Chuba Hubbard8.12Josh Jacobs8.15
Tetairoa McMillan7.25Christian Watson7.5
Jalen Coker6.92Matthew Golden7.4
Darren Waller2.38Tucker Kraft6.18
Panthers DST2.2Packers DST5.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -3, O/U 54.5
Ravens
Bills
Lamar Jackson7.8Josh Allen9.3
Derrick Henry7.45James Cook8.95
Justice Hill2.78Ty Johnson3
Zay Flowers9.2Khalil Shakir5.45
Rashod Bateman4.1Keon Coleman5.4
Ja'Kobi Lane3.78Dalton Kincaid5.18
Mark Andrews3.28Bills DST5.7
Josh Cuevas2.72

Ravens DST4.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -11.5, O/U 46.5
Titans
Bengals
Cam Ward2.4Joe Burrow9.4
Tony Pollard6.25Chase Brown6.72
Michael Carter2.8Samaje Perine3.7
Carnell Tate6.58Ja'Marr Chase9
Wan'Dale Robinson3.66Tee Higgins7.58
Titans DST1.8Mike Gesicki3.38


Bengals DST8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -7, O/U 54.5
Cardinals
Cowboys
Jacoby Brissett6.9Dak Prescott8.5
Zonovan Knight5.52Javonte Williams8.3
Tyler Allgeier3.14CeeDee Lamb8.85
Michael Wilson7.05George Pickens7.28
Kendrick Bourne4.62Ryan Flournoy5.15
Trey McBride7.48Jake Ferguson2.7
Cardinals DST1.4Cowboys DST3.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3.5, O/U 45.5
Vikings
Lions
Kyler Murray5.8Jared Goff6.4
Jordan Mason6.35Jahmyr Gibbs10
Justin Jefferson8.1Amon-Ra St. Brown8.55
Jordan Addison5.35Jameson Williams6.8
T.J. Hockenson5.85Sam LaPorta6.78
Vikings DST6.6Lions DST6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -10, O/U 46.5
Colts
Jaguars
Daniel Jones2.2Trevor Lawrence8.3
Jonathan Taylor7.8Bhayshul Tuten6.7
Keenan Allen5.9Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.6
Josh Downs3.76Parker Washington7.6
Colts DST2.4Jakobi Meyers4.45


Brian Thomas Jr.3.24


Brenton Strange4.7


Jaguars DST8.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -1.5, O/U 45.5
Raiders
Jets
Kirk Cousins7.3Geno Smith7.2
Ashton Jeanty7.7Braelon Allen7.65
Mike Washington Jr.2.05Garrett Wilson7.22
Tre Tucker6.6Omar Cooper Jr.6.75
Brock Bowers8.35Adonai Mitchell4.64
Michael Mayer3.32Mason Taylor4.05
Raiders DST3.8Kenyon Sadiq2.35


Jets DST4.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3.5, O/U 39.5
Browns
Steelers
Deshaun Watson3.8Aaron Rodgers5.6
Quinshon Judkins6.45Jaylen Warren8.2
Dylan Sampson4.4Rico Dowdle2.85
KC Concepcion5.75DK Metcalf6.52
Denzel Boston5.25Germie Bernard6.12
Jerry Jeudy2.9Pat Freiermuth3.3
Harold Fannin Jr.5.22Darnell Washington3.02
Browns DST6.4Steelers DST7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 44.5
Falcons
Buccaneers
Michael Penix Jr.5.7Baker Mayfield4.2
Bijan Robinson9.7Bucky Irving8.4
Drake London8.6Kenneth Gainwell2.32
Jahan Dotson2.75Chris Godwin5.3
Kyle Pitts6.3Ted Hurst2.98
Falcons DST6.5Tez Johnson2.82


Cade Otton2.24


Buccaneers DST6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -6.5, O/U 45
Chargers
Rams
Justin Herbert4.7Matthew Stafford7.7
Omarion Hampton5.05Kyren Williams9.1
Kimani Vidal3.22Blake Corum5.58
Keaton Mitchell3.04Puka Nacua9.4
Quentin Johnston3.5Konata Mumpfield2.96
Charlie Kolar2.88Tyler Higbee4
Oronde Gadsden II2.55Colby Parkinson3.74
Chargers DST2Rams DST6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
Chiefs
Broncos
Patrick Mahomes4.6Bo Nix4.5
Kenneth Walker III9.6RJ Harvey5.78
Emmett Johnson2Jonah Coleman4.5
Xavier Worthy5.12J.K. Dobbins4.34
Travis Kelce5.1Courtland Sutton5.42
Chiefs DST5.8Evan Engram2.18


Broncos DST7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIA +7, O/U 43.5
Patriots
Dolphins
Drake Maye8.6Malik Willis5.3
Rhamondre Stevenson7.18Ollie Gordon6.65
TreVeyon Henderson3.52Caleb Douglas5.8
A.J. Brown6.68Malik Washington4.6
Demario Douglas4.48Dolphins DST1.6
Hunter Henry5.72

Eli Raridon3.4

Patriots DST7.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS -6, O/U 40.5
Eagles
Commanders
Tanner McKee2.5Jayden Daniels7.6
Saquon Barkley6.4Rachaad White6.15
Makai Lemon4.9Stefon Diggs6.95
Darius Cooper3.26Antonio Williams5.28
Dallas Goedert5.5Treylon Burks3.2
Eagles DST4.2Chigoziem Okonkwo5.38


Commanders DST6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Seattle Seahawks
Mon, Nov 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA -3, O/U 46.5
Bears
Seahawks
Caleb Williams5.9Sam Darnold5.4
D'Andre Swift6.62Emanuel Wilson5.48
Roschon Johnson2.94Zach Charbonnet5.08
Luther Burden III7.2Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.3
Rome Odunze5.2Cooper Kupp3.35
Kalif Raymond2.28AJ Barner2.92
Colston Loveland6.5Seahawks DST7.5
Bears DST6.1