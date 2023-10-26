jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Buffalo Bills
Thu, Oct 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -9.5, O/U 43.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield3.3Josh Allen8.7
Rachaad White6.4James Cook7.3
Mike Evans8.2Latavius Murray4.0
Chris Godwin6.2Stefon Diggs9.4
Buccaneers DST 4.0Gabe Davis6.4


Dalton Kincaid6.8


Bills DST 7.0
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 35.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder4.7Will Levis2.1
Bijan Robinson8.3Derrick Henry7.4
Tyler Allgeier3.5Tyjae Spears5.0
Drake London7.0DeAndre Hopkins4.5
Kyle Pitts7.2Chigoziem Okonkwo4.7
Jonnu Smith6.4Titans DST 6.4
Falcons DST 6.2


Houston Texans
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud6.6Bryce Young4.8
Dameon Pierce5.6Chuba Hubbard5.9
Devin Singletary5.7Miles Sanders5.8
Nico Collins7.6Adam Thielen8.8
Nathaniel Dell5.2D.J. Chark3.4
Dalton Schultz6.7Panthers DST 3.5
Texans DST 6.0







Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 41
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.4Kenny Pickett3.4
Travis Etienne9.2Jaylen Warren6.1
Christian Kirk8.1Najee Harris6.2
Calvin Ridley6.5George Pickens6.8
Evan Engram7.3Diontae Johnson5.1
Jaguars DST 4.6Steelers DST 7.1
Los Angeles Rams
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -6, O/U 45.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford4.5Dak Prescott6.7
Darrell Henderson Jr.6.6Tony Pollard8.7
Royce Freeman5.2CeeDee Lamb8.3
Cooper Kupp9.2Brandin Cooks3.5
Puka Nacua9.0Michael Gallup3.3
Tutu Atwell3.0Jake Ferguson5.7
Rams DST 4.8Cowboys DST 6.7
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB +1.5, O/U 42
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins6.9Jordan Love5.4
Alexander Mattison6.8Aaron Jones6.5
Jordan Addison7.4A.J. Dillon5.3
K.J. Osborn4.0Christian Watson5.3
Brandon Powell2.2Romeo Doubs4.6
T.J. Hockenson7.8Jayden Reed2.0
Vikings DST 6.5Packers DST 5.2
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -9, O/U 46
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.2Tua Tagovailoa7.9
Rhamondre Stevenson7.6Raheem Mostert8.4
Ezekiel Elliott4.1Tyreek Hill9.6
Kendrick Bourne5.4Jaylen Waddle7.7
Demario Douglas4.1Dolphins DST 6.6
Patriots DST 4.2


New Orleans Saints
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -0.5, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.3Gardner Minshew4.9
Alvin Kamara9.8Jonathan Taylor9.1
Chris Olave7.9Zack Moss6.0
Michael Thomas4.7Michael Pittman6.0
Rashid Shaheed4.3Josh Downs5.8
Taysom Hill4.9Colts DST 4.4
Saints DST 7.3


New York Jets
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 36.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson2.8Tyrod Taylor4.6
Breece Hall9.5Saquon Barkley9.0
Garrett Wilson6.6Wan'Dale Robinson3.7
Allen Lazard1.9Jalin Hyatt2.8
Tyler Conklin4.8Darius Slayton2.7
Jets DST 7.8Darren Waller8.2


Giants DST 6.8
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Oct 29 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +7, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.8Sam Howell5.6
D'Andre Swift8.2Brian Robinson Jr.6.3
A.J. Brown9.8Antonio Gibson4.2
DeVonta Smith7.5Terry McLaurin7.8
Dallas Goedert8.0Curtis Samuel4.8
Eagles DST 7.9Jahan Dotson3.6


Logan Thomas6.0


Commanders DST 5.6
Cleveland Browns
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -4, O/U 38
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker2.5Geno Smith5.5
Kareem Hunt6.1Kenneth Walker III7.8
Amari Cooper6.1DK Metcalf6.7
Elijah Moore3.2Tyler Lockett5.7
David Njoku5.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba3.9
Browns DST 7.4Seahawks DST 7.5
Baltimore Ravens
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +9.5, O/U 44.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.5Joshua Dobbs2.9
Gus Edwards6.9Emari Demercado5.5
Justice Hill5.1Marquise Brown5.0
Zay Flowers5.6Michael Wilson2.1
Nelson Agholor3.1Trey McBride5.3
Odell Beckham Jr.2.4Cardinals DST 2.5
Rashod Bateman1.7


Mark Andrews8.5


Ravens DST 8.8


Cincinnati Bengals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 43.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.6Sam Darnold3.8
Joe Mixon7.0Christian McCaffrey9.7
Ja'Marr Chase8.9Brandon Aiyuk5.9
Tee Higgins7.1George Kittle7.1
Tyler Boyd4.449ers DST 6.9
Bengals DST 5.4


Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 29 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN +7, O/U 46
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.4Russell Wilson4.2
Isiah Pacheco8.0Javonte Williams6.7
Rashee Rice5.5Jaleel McLaughlin5.4
Marquez Valdes-Scantling2.9Samaje Perine3.7
Kadarius Toney2.3Courtland Sutton6.3
Travis Kelce9.6Jerry Jeudy4.9
Chiefs DST 9.0Marvin Mims2.5


Broncos DST 2.0
Chicago Bears
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 29 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC -8.5, O/U 46.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyson Bagent4.0Justin Herbert7.7
D'Onta Foreman7.2Austin Ekeler8.5
Roschon Johnson4.3Keenan Allen9.1
D.J. Moore8.4Josh Palmer6.9
Cole Kmet4.2Quentin Johnston1.8
Bears DST 5.0Chargers DST 5.8
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Detroit Lions
Mon, Oct 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -8.5, O/U 46
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo5.2Jared Goff7.4
Josh Jacobs8.1Jahmyr Gibbs8.6
Davante Adams8.7Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3
Jakobi Meyers8.0Josh Reynolds4.2
Michael Mayer3.9Jameson Williams3.8
Raiders DST 3.4Sam LaPorta7.5


Lions DST 8.7