chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thu, Oct 27 at 8:15 pm ET •
TB -2, O/U 46
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.8Tom Brady7.3
Gus Edwards7.2Leonard Fournette9.3
Rashod Bateman6.3Rachaad White5.3
Devin Duvernay4.8Mike Evans8.8
Mark Andrews8.7Chris Godwin8.2
Ravens DST 7.4Cade Otton6.9


Buccaneers DST 5.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 30 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC -2.5, O/U 39.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.4Trevor Lawrence5.0
Latavius Murray6.4Travis Etienne8.4
Melvin Gordon4.6Christian Kirk6.7
Courtland Sutton7.5Zay Jones4.6
Jerry Jeudy6.6Marvin Jones4.5
Greg Dulcich7.0Evan Engram6.8
Broncos DST 7.2Jaguars DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 49
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.5Kirk Cousins7.7
Eno Benjamin7.3Dalvin Cook8.7
Keaontay Ingram3.9Justin Jefferson9.5
DeAndre Hopkins9.0Adam Thielen7.2
Rondale Moore3.8K.J. Osborn3.1
Robbie Anderson2.6Irv Smith6.5
Zach Ertz7.4Vikings DST 4.9
Cardinals DST 6.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -4.5, O/U 41
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker6.6Marcus Mariota3.5
D'Onta Foreman7.1Tyler Allgeier5.4
Chuba Hubbard6.5Olamide Zaccheaus3.9
D.J. Moore7.0Drake London3.5
Panthers DST 6.7Kyle Pitts6.1


Falcons DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -9.5, O/U 42.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.8Dak Prescott7.6
David Montgomery7.4Tony Pollard8.8
Khalil Herbert6.1CeeDee Lamb8.0
Darnell Mooney5.7Michael Gallup5.2
Equanimeous St. Brown3.4Noah Brown4.7
Dante Pettis2.8Dalton Schultz6.4
Bears DST 3.9Cowboys DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET +3.5, O/U 51.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.4Jared Goff5.3
Raheem Mostert7.7D'Andre Swift8.5
Tyreek Hill9.6Jamaal Williams6.2
Jaylen Waddle8.7Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9
Mike Gesicki5.9Josh Reynolds5.9
Dolphins DST 7.0T.J. Hockenson7.2


Lions DST 3.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +1.5, O/U 49.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.2Andy Dalton6.0
Josh Jacobs9.7Alvin Kamara9.5
Davante Adams9.4Chris Olave8.5
Mack Hollins4.0Tre'Quan Smith4.4
Hunter Renfrow3.6Taysom Hill5.5
Darren Waller7.5Juwan Johnson4.8
Raiders DST 4.4Saints DST 3.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 40.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.8Zach Wilson2.6
Rhamondre Stevenson8.6Michael Carter6.3
Damien Harris5.7James Robinson5.6
Jakobi Meyers6.5Garrett Wilson5.1
DeVante Parker4.2Elijah Moore3.3
Tyquan Thornton3.7Jets DST 5.7
Nelson Agholor2.7

Hunter Henry5.2

Patriots DST 8.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -10.5, O/U 43
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.0Jalen Hurts8.6
Najee Harris6.6Miles Sanders7.6
George Pickens6.45A.J. Brown8.4
Diontae Johnson5.4DeVonta Smith7.9
Chase Claypool5.3Dallas Goedert7.6
Pat Freiermuth7.8Eagles DST 9.0
Steelers DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:05 pm ET •
HOU +2.5, O/U 40.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.8Davis Mills6.2
Derrick Henry9.8Dameon Pierce9.0
Dontrell Hilliard4.3Rex Burkhead4.0
Robert Woods3.2Brandin Cooks6.2
Austin Hooper3.7Texans DST 3.4
Titans DST 8.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
IND -3, O/U 39.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke4.7Sam Ehlinger4.0
Brian Robinson Jr.6.9Jonathan Taylor9.1
Antonio Gibson5.9Nyheim Hines6.7
Terry McLaurin7.1Michael Pittman6.8
Curtis Samuel6.0Parris Campbell4.9
Commanders DST 7.1Alec Pierce4.1


Colts DST 6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +1.5, O/U 43
49ersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo7.0Matthew Stafford5.5
Christian McCaffrey10.0Darrell Henderson Jr.6.8
Jeff Wilson5.2Cooper Kupp9.9
Deebo Samuel8.1Allen Robinson5.6
Brandon Aiyuk7.3Tyler Higbee7.9
George Kittle8.8Rams DST 6.3
49ers DST 7.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -3, O/U 44.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.6Geno Smith7.1
Saquon Barkley9.9Kenneth Walker III9.4
Wan'Dale Robinson6.4Tyler Lockett7.7
Darius Slayton5.5Marquise Goodwin5.0
Giants DST 5.3Noah Fant5.0


Seahawks DST 5.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 30 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -11.5, O/U 47.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers5.7Josh Allen9.3
Aaron Jones8.3Devin Singletary7.5
A.J. Dillon5.0Stefon Diggs9.7
Sammy Watkins3.0Gabe Davis7.6
Romeo Doubs2.9Isaiah McKenzie4.3
Robert Tonyan5.6Dawson Knox5.4
Packers DST 4.1Bills DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Cleveland Browns
Mon, Oct 31 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 47
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.9Jacoby Brissett4.5
Joe Mixon9.6Nick Chubb9.2
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Kareem Hunt6.0
Tee Higgins9.1Amari Cooper7.8
Tyler Boyd6.9Donovan Peoples-Jones5.8
Hayden Hurst6.0Harrison Bryant6.2
Bengals DST 7.3Browns DST 3.3