The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 7.8 Tom Brady 7.3 Gus Edwards 7.2 Leonard Fournette 9.3 Rashod Bateman 6.3 Rachaad White 5.3 Devin Duvernay 4.8 Mike Evans 8.8 Mark Andrews 8.7 Chris Godwin 8.2 Ravens DST 7.4 Cade Otton 6.9



Buccaneers DST 5.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 6.4 Trevor Lawrence 5.0 Latavius Murray 6.4 Travis Etienne 8.4 Melvin Gordon 4.6 Christian Kirk 6.7 Courtland Sutton 7.5 Zay Jones 4.6 Jerry Jeudy 6.6 Marvin Jones 4.5 Greg Dulcich 7.0 Evan Engram 6.8 Broncos DST 7.2 Jaguars DST 6.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 7.5 Kirk Cousins 7.7 Eno Benjamin 7.3 Dalvin Cook 8.7 Keaontay Ingram 3.9 Justin Jefferson 9.5 DeAndre Hopkins 9.0 Adam Thielen 7.2 Rondale Moore 3.8 K.J. Osborn 3.1 Robbie Anderson 2.6 Irv Smith 6.5 Zach Ertz 7.4 Vikings DST 4.9 Cardinals DST 6.1





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) P.J. Walker 6.6 Marcus Mariota 3.5 D'Onta Foreman 7.1 Tyler Allgeier 5.4 Chuba Hubbard 6.5 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.9 D.J. Moore 7.0 Drake London 3.5 Panthers DST 6.7 Kyle Pitts 6.1



Falcons DST 5.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 6.8 Dak Prescott 7.6 David Montgomery 7.4 Tony Pollard 8.8 Khalil Herbert 6.1 CeeDee Lamb 8.0 Darnell Mooney 5.7 Michael Gallup 5.2 Equanimeous St. Brown 3.4 Noah Brown 4.7 Dante Pettis 2.8 Dalton Schultz 6.4 Bears DST 3.9 Cowboys DST 9.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 7.4 Jared Goff 5.3 Raheem Mostert 7.7 D'Andre Swift 8.5 Tyreek Hill 9.6 Jamaal Williams 6.2 Jaylen Waddle 8.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.9 Mike Gesicki 5.9 Josh Reynolds 5.9 Dolphins DST 7.0 T.J. Hockenson 7.2



Lions DST 3.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 7.2 Andy Dalton 6.0 Josh Jacobs 9.7 Alvin Kamara 9.5 Davante Adams 9.4 Chris Olave 8.5 Mack Hollins 4.0 Tre'Quan Smith 4.4 Hunter Renfrow 3.6 Taysom Hill 5.5 Darren Waller 7.5 Juwan Johnson 4.8 Raiders DST 4.4 Saints DST 3.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 3.8 Zach Wilson 2.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.6 Michael Carter 6.3 Damien Harris 5.7 James Robinson 5.6 Jakobi Meyers 6.5 Garrett Wilson 5.1 DeVante Parker 4.2 Elijah Moore 3.3 Tyquan Thornton 3.7 Jets DST 5.7 Nelson Agholor 2.7



Hunter Henry 5.2



Patriots DST 8.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 3.0 Jalen Hurts 8.6 Najee Harris 6.6 Miles Sanders 7.6 George Pickens 6.45 A.J. Brown 8.4 Diontae Johnson 5.4 DeVonta Smith 7.9 Chase Claypool 5.3 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Pat Freiermuth 7.8 Eagles DST 9.0 Steelers DST 4.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 5.8 Davis Mills 6.2 Derrick Henry 9.8 Dameon Pierce 9.0 Dontrell Hilliard 4.3 Rex Burkhead 4.0 Robert Woods 3.2 Brandin Cooks 6.2 Austin Hooper 3.7 Texans DST 3.4 Titans DST 8.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Taylor Heinicke 4.7 Sam Ehlinger 4.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.9 Jonathan Taylor 9.1 Antonio Gibson 5.9 Nyheim Hines 6.7 Terry McLaurin 7.1 Michael Pittman 6.8 Curtis Samuel 6.0 Parris Campbell 4.9 Commanders DST 7.1 Alec Pierce 4.1



Colts DST 6.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Jimmy Garoppolo 7.0 Matthew Stafford 5.5 Christian McCaffrey 10.0 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.8 Jeff Wilson 5.2 Cooper Kupp 9.9 Deebo Samuel 8.1 Allen Robinson 5.6 Brandon Aiyuk 7.3 Tyler Higbee 7.9 George Kittle 8.8 Rams DST 6.3 49ers DST 7.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 5.6 Geno Smith 7.1 Saquon Barkley 9.9 Kenneth Walker III 9.4 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.4 Tyler Lockett 7.7 Darius Slayton 5.5 Marquise Goodwin 5.0 Giants DST 5.3 Noah Fant 5.0



Seahawks DST 5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 5.7 Josh Allen 9.3 Aaron Jones 8.3 Devin Singletary 7.5 A.J. Dillon 5.0 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Sammy Watkins 3.0 Gabe Davis 7.6 Romeo Doubs 2.9 Isaiah McKenzie 4.3 Robert Tonyan 5.6 Dawson Knox 5.4 Packers DST 4.1 Bills DST 8.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em