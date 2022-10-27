USATSI
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game
. here What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
Lamar Jackson 7.8 Tom Brady 7.3 Gus Edwards 7.2 Leonard Fournette 9.3 Rashod Bateman 6.3 Rachaad White 5.3 Devin Duvernay 4.8 Mike Evans 8.8 Mark Andrews 8.7 Chris Godwin 8.2 Ravens DST 7.4 Cade Otton 6.9 Buccaneers DST 5.5
Russell Wilson 6.4 Trevor Lawrence 5.0 Latavius Murray 6.4 Travis Etienne 8.4 Melvin Gordon 4.6 Christian Kirk 6.7 Courtland Sutton 7.5 Zay Jones 4.6 Jerry Jeudy 6.6 Marvin Jones 4.5 Greg Dulcich 7.0 Evan Engram 6.8 Broncos DST 7.2 Jaguars DST 6.0
Kyler Murray 7.5 Kirk Cousins 7.7 Eno Benjamin 7.3 Dalvin Cook 8.7 Keaontay Ingram 3.9 Justin Jefferson 9.5 DeAndre Hopkins 9.0 Adam Thielen 7.2 Rondale Moore 3.8 K.J. Osborn 3.1 Robbie Anderson 2.6 Irv Smith 6.5 Zach Ertz 7.4 Vikings DST 4.9 Cardinals DST 6.1
P.J. Walker 6.6 Marcus Mariota 3.5 D'Onta Foreman 7.1 Tyler Allgeier 5.4 Chuba Hubbard 6.5 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.9 D.J. Moore 7.0 Drake London 3.5 Panthers DST 6.7 Kyle Pitts 6.1 Falcons DST 5.1
Justin Fields 6.8 Dak Prescott 7.6 David Montgomery 7.4 Tony Pollard 8.8 Khalil Herbert 6.1 CeeDee Lamb 8.0 Darnell Mooney 5.7 Michael Gallup 5.2 Equanimeous St. Brown 3.4 Noah Brown 4.7 Dante Pettis 2.8 Dalton Schultz 6.4 Bears DST 3.9 Cowboys DST 9.0
Tua Tagovailoa 7.4 Jared Goff 5.3 Raheem Mostert 7.7 D'Andre Swift 8.5 Tyreek Hill 9.6 Jamaal Williams 6.2 Jaylen Waddle 8.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.9 Mike Gesicki 5.9 Josh Reynolds 5.9 Dolphins DST 7.0 T.J. Hockenson 7.2 Lions DST 3.1
Derek Carr 7.2 Andy Dalton 6.0 Josh Jacobs 9.7 Alvin Kamara 9.5 Davante Adams 9.4 Chris Olave 8.5 Mack Hollins 4.0 Tre'Quan Smith 4.4 Hunter Renfrow 3.6 Taysom Hill 5.5 Darren Waller 7.5 Juwan Johnson 4.8 Raiders DST 4.4 Saints DST 3.5
Mac Jones 3.8 Zach Wilson 2.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.6 Michael Carter 6.3 Damien Harris 5.7 James Robinson 5.6 Jakobi Meyers 6.5 Garrett Wilson 5.1 DeVante Parker 4.2 Elijah Moore 3.3 Tyquan Thornton 3.7 Jets DST 5.7 Nelson Agholor 2.7 Hunter Henry 5.2 Patriots DST 8.0
Kenny Pickett 3.0 Jalen Hurts 8.6 Najee Harris 6.6 Miles Sanders 7.6 George Pickens 6.45 A.J. Brown 8.4 Diontae Johnson 5.4 DeVonta Smith 7.9 Chase Claypool 5.3 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Pat Freiermuth 7.8 Eagles DST 9.0 Steelers DST 4.0
Ryan Tannehill 5.8 Davis Mills 6.2 Derrick Henry 9.8 Dameon Pierce 9.0 Dontrell Hilliard 4.3 Rex Burkhead 4.0 Robert Woods 3.2 Brandin Cooks 6.2 Austin Hooper 3.7 Texans DST 3.4 Titans DST 8.0
Taylor Heinicke 4.7 Sam Ehlinger 4.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.9 Jonathan Taylor 9.1 Antonio Gibson 5.9 Nyheim Hines 6.7 Terry McLaurin 7.1 Michael Pittman 6.8 Curtis Samuel 6.0 Parris Campbell 4.9 Commanders DST 7.1 Alec Pierce 4.1 Colts DST 6.2
Jimmy Garoppolo 7.0 Matthew Stafford 5.5 Christian McCaffrey 10.0 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.8 Jeff Wilson 5.2 Cooper Kupp 9.9 Deebo Samuel 8.1 Allen Robinson 5.6 Brandon Aiyuk 7.3 Tyler Higbee 7.9 George Kittle 8.8 Rams DST 6.3 49ers DST 7.8
Daniel Jones 5.6 Geno Smith 7.1 Saquon Barkley 9.9 Kenneth Walker III 9.4 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.4 Tyler Lockett 7.7 Darius Slayton 5.5 Marquise Goodwin 5.0 Giants DST 5.3 Noah Fant 5.0 Seahawks DST 5.9
Aaron Rodgers 5.7 Josh Allen 9.3 Aaron Jones 8.3 Devin Singletary 7.5 A.J. Dillon 5.0 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Sammy Watkins 3.0 Gabe Davis 7.6 Romeo Doubs 2.9 Isaiah McKenzie 4.3 Robert Tonyan 5.6 Dawson Knox 5.4 Packers DST 4.1 Bills DST 8.0
Joe Burrow 8.9 Jacoby Brissett 4.5 Joe Mixon 9.6 Nick Chubb 9.2 Ja'Marr Chase 9.8 Kareem Hunt 6.0 Tee Higgins 9.1 Amari Cooper 7.8 Tyler Boyd 6.9 Donovan Peoples-Jones 5.8 Hayden Hurst 6.0 Harrison Bryant 6.2 Bengals DST 7.3 Browns DST 3.3