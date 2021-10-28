The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 6 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 7 in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

More Week 7: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Starts, sits, sleepers and busts | RB Preview | WR Preview | QB Preview | TE preview | Trade Values | Cut List | Towers' Top 150 | Waiver Wire |

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)

Aaron Rodgers (7.2) Kyler Murray (8.9)

Aaron Jones (8.6) James Conner (7.3)

A.J. Dillon (5.4) Chase Edmonds (7.0)

Randall Cobb (5.1) DeAndre Hopkins (8.4)

Robert Tonyan (6.8) A.J. Green (5.8)

Packers DST (3.7) Christian Kirk (5.6)





Rondale Moore (3.6)





Zach Ertz (6.7)





Cardinals DST (5.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10)

Sam Darnold (6.2) Matt Ryan (7.4)

Chuba Hubbard (7.1) Cordarrelle Patterson (8.4)

D.J. Moore (7.9) Mike Davis (6.1)

Robby Anderson (3.1) Calvin Ridley (7.7)

Panthers DST (5.6) Russell Gage (3.0)





Kyle Pitts (9.0)





Falcons DST (4.1)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10)

Tua Tagovailoa (6.5) Josh Allen (9.6)

Myles Gaskin (6.4) Zack Moss (7.5)

Jaylen Waddle (6.2) Devin Singletary (6.0)

Mack Hollins (2.9) Stefon Diggs (9.0)

Mike Gesicki (7.3) Emmanuel Sanders (6.3)

Dolphins DST (2.4) Cole Beasley (4.8)





Bills DST (8.6)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10)

Jimmy Garoppolo (5.7) Justin Fields (4.0)

Elijah Mitchell (8.1) Khalil Herbert (8.0)

Deebo Samuel (8.0) Darnell Mooney (5.2)

Brandon Aiyuk (2.7) Allen Robinson (4.7)

49ers DST (7.5) Cole Kmet (4.7)





Bears DST (7.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10)

Ben Roethlisberger (4.6) Case Keenum (4.5)

Najee Harris (9.5) Nick Chubb (8.3)

Diontae Johnson (7.8) D'Ernest Johnson (3.8)

Chase Claypool (6.7) Jarvis Landry (4.6)

Pat Freiermuth (5.8) Odell Beckham (5.3)

Steelers DST (8.1) Browns DST (6.1)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10)

Jalen Hurts (7.9) Jared Goff (5.8)

Kenneth Gainwell (6.6) D'Andre Swift (8.9)

Boston Scott (5.9) Jamaal Williams (5.1)

DeVonta Smith (6.1) Kalif Raymond (5.7)

Quez Watkins (3.7) Amon-Ra St. Brown (3.4)

Jalen Reagor (2.5) T.J. Hockenson (7.7)

Dallas Goedert (7.6) Lions DST (5.3)

Eagles DST (7.2)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10)

Matthew Stafford (9.3) Tyrod Taylor (5.2)

Darrell Henderson (8.8) David Johnson (5.7)

Cooper Kupp (9.7) Phillip Lindsay (3.7)

Robert Woods (6.6) Brandin Cooks (7.0)

Van Jefferson (3.9) Texans DST (1.1)

DeSean Jackson (2.6)





Tyler Higbee (7.2)





Rams DST (9.3)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10)

Ryan Tannehill (6.7) Carson Wentz (7.0)

Derrick Henry (9.7) Jonathan Taylor (9.2)

A.J. Brown (8.5) Nyheim Hines (3.4)

Julio Jones (6.5) Michael Pittman (6.9)

Titans DST (4.5) Zach Pascal (2.3)





Mo Alie-Cox (6.1)





Colts DST (6.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10)

Joe Burrow (7.5) Mike White (3.0)

Joe Mixon (9.6) Michael Carter (6.5)

Samaje Perine (3.6) Ty Johnson (4.2)

Ja'Marr Chase (9.3) Corey Davis (5.5)

Tee Higgins (5.4) Jamison Crowder (3.5)

Tyler Boyd (4.0) Jets DST (1.7)

C.J. Uzomah (6.2)





Bengals DST (9.0)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10)

Mac Jones (4.7) Justin Herbert (8.7)

Damien Harris (7.9) Austin Ekeler (8.7)

Brandon Bolden (4.4) Mike Williams (8.6)

Jakobi Meyers (4.3) Keenan Allen (7.1)

Nelson Agholor (4.4) Jared Cook (6.5)

Kendrick Bourne (3.3) Chargers DST (6.8)

Hunter Henry (7.4)





Patriots DST (5.4)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence (5.1) Geno Smith (3.7)

James Robinson (9.3) Alex Collins (6.9)

Marvin Jones (6.4) DK Metcalf (7.6)

Laviska Shenault Jr. (4.5) Tyler Lockett (5.9)

Jamal Agnew (4.2) Gerald Everett (4.0)

Dan Arnold (3.7) Seahawks DST (4.6)

Jaguars DST (6.7)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Washington RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10)

Taylor Heinicke (6.1) Teddy Bridgewater (6.9)

Antonio Gibson (7.7) Javonte Williams (6.7)

J.D. McKissic (4.8) Melvin Gordon (6.3)

Terry McLaurin (8.8) Jerry Jeudy (7.2)

Ricky Seals-Jones (6.9) Courtland Sutton (7.3)

Washington DST (5.8) Tim Patrick (3.8)





Noah Fant (7.1)





Broncos DST (7.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10)

Tom Brady (8.3) Jameis Winston (6.0)

Leonard Fournette (8.2) Alvin Kamara (8.5)

Chris Godwin (7.5) Mark Ingram (3.5)

Mike Evans (7.4) Marquez Callaway (5.0)

Buccaneers DST (8.7) Saints DST (4.9)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10)

Dak Prescott (9.0) Kirk Cousins (7.6)

Ezekiel Elliott (9.8) Dalvin Cook (9.4)

Tony Pollard (5.0) Justin Jefferson (8.2)

CeeDee Lamb (8.7) Adam Thielen (8.3)

Amari Cooper (6.8) K.J. Osborn (3.2)

Ced Wilson (2.4) Tyler Conklin (5.3)

Dalton Schultz (7.0) Vikings DST (4.3)

Cowboys DST (6.5)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em