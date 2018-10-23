Fantasy Football Week 8 Preview: Experts look for buy-low, sell-high candidates to trade

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



Week 8 is a key one. It's the mid-way point of the Fantasy season — check out our second-half predictions here — and that means you need to start preparing for the playoffs. For some of you, that means kicking back, relaxing and cruising in, keeping more focus on Week 13 than Week 8 or 9. For others, you've got a fight on your hands, trying to make up for a slow start.

Either way, this is a key week. Welcome to Week 8. Here's everything you need to know:

And here are our three experts' takes on six of the biggest questions from around the NFL heading into the week.

1. Who is your top buy-low candidate?

Jamey Eisenberg: Le'Veon Bell. Let's assume he plays in Week 10 at this point. If he's in shape, he'll have fresh legs for the Fantasy playoffs. There are plenty of ifs, but approach the frustrated Bell owner and see if you can get him cheap if your team is headed for the postseason.



Le'Veon Bell. Let's assume he plays in Week 10 at this point. If he's in shape, he'll have fresh legs for the Fantasy playoffs. There are plenty of ifs, but approach the frustrated Bell owner and see if you can get him cheap if your team is headed for the postseason. Dave Richard: Fournette, just so I can use him during the Fantasy playoff run. I also think Keenan Allen is a terrific target — he had a huge second half last year after being a dud in the first half. And I'm still chasing Josh Gordon, too.



Fournette, just so I can use him during the Fantasy playoff run. I also think Keenan Allen is a terrific target — he had a huge second half last year after being a dud in the first half. And I'm still chasing Josh Gordon, too. Heath Cummings: Kenny Golladay. Week 7 was disastrous for him with only two targets that counted and a touchdown called back due to penalty. But the new run-first, run-second Lions are not going to last. They have a five-game stretch coming up after Week 8 that will expose their defense and lead to more attempts from Matthew Stafford.



2. Who is your top sell-high candidate?

Jamey: I'd be looking to trade Marlon Mack now after he just scored 31 PPR points in Week 7 against Buffalo. He has a favorable matchup in Week 8 at Oakland, but then the Colts are on bye in Week 9. Coming out of the bye, Indianapolis faces Jacksonville twice and Tennessee in three of four games, which are tough matchups. You also have the injury history with Mack. If you can get something great in return, now is the time to sell.



I'd be looking to trade Marlon Mack now after he just scored 31 PPR points in Week 7 against Buffalo. He has a favorable matchup in Week 8 at Oakland, but then the Colts are on bye in Week 9. Coming out of the bye, Indianapolis faces Jacksonville twice and Tennessee in three of four games, which are tough matchups. You also have the injury history with Mack. If you can get something great in return, now is the time to sell. Dave: If I can get a nice return on Amari Cooper in the wake of the Cowboys trade or James White in the wake of the Sony Michel injury, I'll do it. I also can't help but think David Njoku won't score a touchdown every single week.



If I can get a nice return on Amari Cooper in the wake of the Cowboys trade or James White in the wake of the Sony Michel injury, I'll do it. I also can't help but think David Njoku won't score a touchdown every single week. Heath: I'd certainly be listening to offers for Mack. It was get to see him perform like he did against the Bills but like the Lions, I don't believe this Colts defense is good enough for them to be a running team. It's also hard to trust Mack can hold up to this type of workload.



3. What are your expectations for Cooper post-trade?

Jamey: I think Cooper gets a slight uptick in Fantasy value with his move to Dallas. He should get consistent targets from what should be a better quarterback in Dak Prescott compared to Derek Carr. If you look at him as a better version of Dez Bryant, which I do, then consider that Bryant averaged 8.3 targets a game in 2017. Cooper has 27 games in his career with at least eight targets, and he's averaged 16.7 PPR points in those outings.



I think Cooper gets a slight uptick in Fantasy value with his move to Dallas. He should get consistent targets from what should be a better quarterback in Dak Prescott compared to Derek Carr. If you look at him as a better version of Dez Bryant, which I do, then consider that Bryant averaged 8.3 targets a game in 2017. Cooper has 27 games in his career with at least eight targets, and he's averaged 16.7 PPR points in those outings. Dave: I want to use a word that's not too mean for this. Something that expresses minimal optimism and minimal pessimism, because he'll probably be the same unreliable receiver he's always been. How about: "Meh."



I want to use a word that's not too mean for this. Something that expresses minimal optimism and minimal pessimism, because he'll probably be the same unreliable receiver he's always been. How about: "Meh." Heath: You won't believe this, but I think he might be inconsistent. In all seriousness, I would expect him to struggle for a couple of weeks and then possibly break out later in the year. I don't feel much different about him today than I did before the trade.



4. What would you do with Matt Breida at this point?

Jamey: Stash him. You can't cut him because someone will pick him up immediately. And you can't trade him because his value is low because of his latest ankle injury. When healthy, he's a No. 2 running back/flex option in all leagues.



Stash him. You can't cut him because someone will pick him up immediately. And you can't trade him because his value is low because of his latest ankle injury. When healthy, he's a No. 2 running back/flex option in all leagues. Dave: Bench him. Keep him there. He'll never be a feature back this year but he should still serve as a low-end No. 2 rusher once he gets healthy. If he gets healthy. Please, someone tell me he will be healthy.



Bench him. Keep him there. He'll never be a feature back this year but he should still serve as a low-end No. 2 rusher once he gets healthy. If he gets healthy. Please, someone tell me he will be healthy. Heath: I'm holding, because he's been electric when he's touched the ball. I'm hoping the 49ers take a couple of weeks to get him right and then we get a healthy Breida down the stretch. In the meantime, add Raheem Mostert.



5. Do you have any hope for Leonard Fournette making an impact?

Jamey: Yes. I believe what our colleague, Pete Prisco, has said given his ties to the Jaguars. Prisco estimates Fournette will still get close to 80 percent of the carries, which should allow him to operate as a No. 2 running back. He won't perform like a first-round pick, but he can still be a starter for your Fantasy team down the stretch if he's healthy.



Yes. I believe what our colleague, Pete Prisco, has said given his ties to the Jaguars. Prisco estimates Fournette will still get close to 80 percent of the carries, which should allow him to operate as a No. 2 running back. He won't perform like a first-round pick, but he can still be a starter for your Fantasy team down the stretch if he's healthy. Dave: Once he gets his hamstring taken care of, Fournette will have a nice workload with a chance to regain the feature reps. I mean, do you really think Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon are going to keep him to half of the snaps?! A lot of people are trying to trade for Bell for cheap in hopes of using him for a playoff run. I'm trying to get Fournette for the same purpose. He might even come at a discount.



Once he gets his hamstring taken care of, Fournette will have a nice workload with a chance to regain the feature reps. I mean, do you really think Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon are going to keep him to half of the snaps?! A lot of people are trying to trade for Bell for cheap in hopes of using him for a playoff run. I'm trying to get Fournette for the same purpose. He might even come at a discount. Heath: If he's a full go coming back from the bye he's going to be in my starting lineup. I don't have much hope he'll be the top-10 back you drafted, but I fully expect he's startable.



6. Who is your top bye-week replacement at quarterback?

Jamey: Baker Mayfield. He just scored 24 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 7, which was a season high. And his opponent in Week 8, Pittsburgh, has allowed every opposing quarterback but one this year to score at least 21 Fantasy points.



Baker Mayfield. He just scored 24 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 7, which was a season high. And his opponent in Week 8, Pittsburgh, has allowed every opposing quarterback but one this year to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Dave: If it's just for Week 8, it's Joe Flacco. It's completely unsexy but the Ravens just can't run the ball (well, unless you count Lamar Jackson). That means the Ravens will have to go with Flacco's arm to carry the offense.



If it's just for Week 8, it's Joe Flacco. It's completely unsexy but the Ravens just can't run the ball (well, unless you count Lamar Jackson). That means the Ravens will have to go with Flacco's arm to carry the offense. Heath: Derek Carr. I don't really care that he just lost Cooper, Carr has been more effective throwing to Jordy Nelson, Jared Cook and Martavis Bryant anyway. More importantly, he has a bad defense and he's facing a bad Colts defense this week. I expect 280 yards and two touchdowns.

