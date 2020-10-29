Watch Now: NFL Injury News and Updates ( 13:11 )

As long as Julio Jones has been healthy, you've done well to start both Matt Ryan and whoever is facing the Falcons suspect defense. Things should be no different Thursday night.

Ryan has played four full games with Jones this season. He's averaged 358 passing yards and 30 Fantasy points in those four starts. The opposing quarterback has been even better, averaging 363 passing yards and 31.75 Fantasy points per outing. In fairness to Jones, the Falcons defense has been accommodating with or without Jones, surrendering 31.5 Fantasy points per game in games Jones has missed.

What should not get lost in all of this is that, good matchup or not, Teddy Bridgewater has been a very solid starting quarterback. He's fifth in the NFL in passing yards and has multiple touchdown passes in three of his past four games. Bridgewater's passer rating (99.1) mirrors his rating from last year exactly. He's proving that he's an above-average NFL quarterback. Couple that with very good wide receivers and a game against the best matchup in Fantasy this season and that's how Bridgewater ends up inside my top 10, and ahead of Matt Ryan in Week 8.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 18th Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 21st Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI NO -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 16th Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 9th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 59% It's weird to think that the first time all year I'm suggesting Mayfield is the week after he loses Odell Beckham. Then again, it's pretty weird that Mayfield has been a much better quarterback when he's playing without Beckham. What's not weird is starting a quarterback against the Raiders, who have allowed 25.67 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. I'd rather start Derek Carr, but his roster rate (77%) is too high for this section. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 41% It's been an uneven year for Garoppolo and I'm not enthusiastic about starting him, but I would choose him over Tagovailoa and Drew Brees. He's also a fine replacement for Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. The Seahawks have given up the second most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

One To Stash Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Don't start him against the Rams, but make sure he's rostered in your league.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 26.7 QB RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $7,800 Wilson is the clear No. 1 in terms of Fantasy points per game this season yet he's still not the most expensive quarterback on the slate. The Seahawks' injuries at running back should ensure they continue to Let Russ Cook against the 49ers.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I don't know for sure that Allen will be contrarian, but his recent struggles and a matchup with the Patriots suggests to me he will be. I actually like an Allen stack with both Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley (assuming John Brown is out). Allen has already played three defenses that rank in the bottom 10 in terms of Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. He's averaged 27.6 FanDuel points in those three games.

QB Preview Heath's projections

