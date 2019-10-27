Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Preview: Drew Brees is starting, but Matt Ryan is out

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including how to handle the return of Drew Brees.

Uncertainty is one of the more difficult things to deal with in Fantasy Football, and we had plenty of it at quarterback heading into Week 8. Thankfully it's clearing up.

Drew Brees is in and Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan are out. As a result, Matt Moore and Matt Schaub are in.

I'm plugging Brees right back into my lineup as a top-10 option against a good matchup against the Cardinals. There just aren't enough good quarterbacks in Week 8 to consider sitting him. 

The loss of Bridgewater as a streaming option does make that group seem a little less appealing, but there are still a pair of top-12 options available on the waiver wire and I've ranked them below.

Numbers to know
  • 2,419 - Total attempted air yards this season for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run the ball or stop Seattle, so I'd expect Matt Schaub is going to have to wing it as well if Ryan is out. 
  • 10.5 - Averaged intended air yards for Stafford this season. That type of downfield attack should work very well against the Giants secondary.
  • 2.48 - Average time to throw for Sam Darnold. Only Andy Dalton has had it worse. 
  • 82.2% - Share of Ryan Tannehill's throws that have been "on-target" this season, according to SIS. That's the third best mark in the league, but it's still a very small sample size. 
  • 7.04 - Gardner Minshew's ANY/A. That's the fourth-highest mark in the past decade for a rookie quarterback with at least 100 attempts. 
  • 6.8% - Jacoby Brissett's touchdown rate this season. He's been great, but there's probably some touchdown regression in his future. 
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS MIN -16 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1711
RUYDS
37
TD
14
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.1
headshot-image
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
646
RUYDS
19
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
15.8
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DET -7 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
21.2
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1751
RUYDS
63
TD
13
INT
3
FPTS/G
23.2
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1771
RUYDS
38
TD
12
INT
10
FPTS/G
20.8
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1649
RUYDS
94
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
61%
Minshew put up another starter-worthy performance in Week 7, and he was unlucky it wasn't better. He had 255 passing yards and 48 rushing yards. He marched the Jaguars up and down the field but only got in the end zone once. I'm not so sure Jacksonville will be able to run easily on the Jets, so I think Minshew's volume could be up. More importantly, I think he's a weekly starter in Fantasy unless he's in a terrible matchup.
headshot-image
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
54%
No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Dolphins. While I would expect the Steelers to run the ball as much as possible, there's still a good chance Rudolph finds a couple of scores. And if the Steelers decide this is a good chance to work on their passing game, he could have a massive game. The Dolphins aren't stopping anyone.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
45%
Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks, there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right, he has as much upside as any player in the league.
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownerdship
41%
Yes, that was embarrassing on Monday night. But after Week 8, the Jets get the Dolphins, Giants, Washington, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins again. If Sam Darnold is ever going to be good in Fantasy, it will be against this stretch of opponents.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$7,700
DraftKings
$6,100
Stafford's price actually jumped quite a bit, but not quite enough. He's thrown more than 34 passes twice this season. He's topped 360 yards and thrown at least three touchdowns in both games. I can't imagine the Lions will go run-heavy without Kerryon Johnson, which should keep Stafford's volume up against a Giants defense allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 8 Prices
FanDuel
$6,900
DraftKings
$5,500
Minshew keeps producing while his price and ownership stays low. I'll keep playing him.
Heath's projections

Rank 

QB 

FPTs 

Russell Wilson 

30.60 

DeShaun Watson 

30.35 

Matthew Stafford 

29.90 

Gardner Minshew 

26.32 

Aaron Rodgers 

25.83 

Tom Brady 

25.48 

Drew Brees 

25.45 

Jared Goff 

25.45 

Mason Rudolph 

24.94 

10 

Matt Ryan 

24.92 

11 

Jacoby Brissett 

23.90 

12 

Kirk Cousins 

23.62 

13 

Kyler Murray 

23.08 

14 

Philip Rivers 

23.08 

15 

Carson Wentz 

21.96 

