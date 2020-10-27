Watch Now: Early Waiver Wire: QB's ( 2:07 )

The 2020 quarterback back class may go down as one of the all-time greats. It has certainly started off that way for Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Up next, is Tua Tagovailoa.

Burrow currently ranks third in the NFL in passing yards and 14th in Fantasy points despite a miserable Week 1 and a poor performance against the Ravens. In every other game he's thrown for at least 300 yards, including a 406-yard performance against the Browns in Week 7. I rank Burrow as a top-12 quarterback in Week 8 and rest of season.

Herbert got a later start, but he's been even better than Burrow. He's a top-five Fantasy quarterback on a per-game basis, which is made all the more remarkable by the fact that three of his opponents (Tampa Bay, Carolina, Kansas City) rank among the toughest in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. He faces the Broncos in Denver in Week 8. That's a good defense, but I can't imagine anyone is considering sitting Herbert.

Can Tagovailoa get off to the same kind of start? I wouldn't rule it out. Before he suffered his hip injury in his final year at Alabama, everyone would have agreed he was a better prospect than Burrow and Herbert. While his weapons are the third-best of the rookies, that's not throwing any shade at the trio of Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki. I absolutely want to make sure he's rostered in my league, but I would not want to trust him in Week 8 against Aaron Donald and the Rams defense. Only two quarterbacks have scored more than 20 Fantasy points against them all season and only one has topped 270 passing yards.

Start Burrow and Herbert, stash Tagovailoa, and enjoy all three for the next decade.

Week 8 Prep: Believe it or Not

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 18th Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 21st Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI NO -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 16th Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 9th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 63% Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns less than a month ago. The Falcons are the only team allowing more than 30 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and Matthew Stafford was the first quarterback to score fewer than 24 Fantasy points against them. For his part, Bridgewater ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards and has multiple touchdowns in three of his past four games. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 43% It's weird to think that the first time all year I'm suggesting Mayfield is the week after he loses Odell Beckham. Then again, it's pretty weird that Mayfield has been a much better quarterback when he's playing without Beckham. What's not weird is starting a quarterback against the Raiders, who have allowed 25.67 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. I'd rather start Derek Carr, but his roster rate (67%) is just a little too high for this section. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 38% It's been an uneven year for Garoppolo and I'm not enthusiastic about starting him, but I would choose him over Tagovailoa and Drew Brees. He's also a fine replacement for Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. The Seahawks have given up the second most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

One To Stash Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Don't start him against the Rams, but make sure he's rostered in your league.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 26.7 QB RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $7,800 Wilson is the clear No. 1 in terms of Fantasy points per game this season yet he's still not the most expensive quarterback on the slate. The Seahawks injuries at running back should ensure the Seahawks continue to Let Russ Cook against the 49ers.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I don't know for sure that Allen will be contrarian, but his recent struggles and a matchup with the Patriots suggests to me he will be. I actually like an Allen stack with both Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley (assuming John Brown is out). Allen has already played three defenses that rank in the bottom 10 in terms of Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. He's averaged 27.6 FanDuel points in those three games.