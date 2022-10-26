There are eight quarterbacks who are currently averaging 20 or more Fantasy points in a standard CBS league. Two of them are on a bye in Week 8. It's just about time we lower our standards for what qualifies as a good Fantasy performance from a quarterback in 2022. If you lower the bar to 18, it's not hard to find nearly a dozen more options including a couple of streamers who are listed in the waiver wire section below.
The other angle to this is just how valuable Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been. Allen has outscored Mahomes by 4.8 FPPG, which is a massive difference, and yet Mahomes has still been 9.1 FPPG better than Justin Herbert, who is currently QB7 on the year. As big of a deal as we've made about Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews at tight end position, the edge for Allen and Mahomes has actually been bigger at quarterback this year.
What do we do with this information? Unless you've got Allen, Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow you need to find the quarterback who could have a big second half and join that tier. Kyler Murray is an obvious candidate. Geno Smith is there now, if you believe he can keep it up, you can likely go get him at a reasonable price. Justin Herbert is certainly the next most likely.
If you're looking for cheap darkhorse candidates try to acquire Tua Tagovailoa and/or Justin Fields. Tagovailoa has arguably the best receiving duo in the league and Fields has been unleashed the past two weeks in the running game. All they have to do is be adequate passers and they're going to be Fantasy starters the rest of the way. If one of them gets hot for a month as a passer they could absolutely join the elite tier and lead you to a Fantasy championship.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 8 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 49 -- Daniel Jones ranks fourth amongst NFL quarterbacks with 49 rushing yards per game.
- 27.5 -- The Raiders have surrendered 27.5 FPPG to opposing QBs. No other team is allowing more than 26.
- 11.4 -- Jameis Winston averaged a league-high 11.4 yards per pass attempt. If he returns this week against the Raiders, there should be fireworks.
- 22.2% -- Marcus Mariota's 22.2% bad throw rate is the highest in the NFL per Pro Football Reference.
- 11.5 -- Since Week 1, no QB has scored more than 11.5 Fantasy points against Denver.
- 31 -- Sam Ehlinger had 31 rushing TDs in his final three seasons at Texas. If Frank Reich lets him run, Ehlinger could be a good QB2.
- 2.5% -- Kyler Murray has a minuscule 2.5% pass TD rate. Even for him, that's low, better days are ahead.
Matchups that matter
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Jones has produced two touchdowns in three of his last four games, his passing efficiency is steadily improving in another new offense, and he's one of the best rushing quarterbacks in football. Seattle allowed Kyler Murray to rush for 100 yards and gave up rushing touchdowns to two other QBs this season.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Either Winston or Dalton would be a fine stream against the Raiders, who give up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks. Still, they're strictly bye week or injury replacements. I wouldn't start either Saints quarterback over anyone you've been starting regularly, including Aaron Rodgers.
Sam Ehlinger QB
IND Indianapolis • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
For now, Ehlinger needs to be added in all two-quarterback or Superflex leagues. If Frank Reich gets creative and lets him use his legs, Ehlinger could be even more than that.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't want to start Fields against the Cowboys, but his recent play has been very encouraging. He's run the ball 26 times in his last two games for a combined 170 yards. His passing has improved as well. Fields has averaged at least seven yards per attempt in each of his last four games. He only hit that mark once in the first three weeks of the season.
DFS Plays
I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league. Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position.
I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.