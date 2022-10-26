There are eight quarterbacks who are currently averaging 20 or more Fantasy points in a standard CBS league. Two of them are on a bye in Week 8. It's just about time we lower our standards for what qualifies as a good Fantasy performance from a quarterback in 2022. If you lower the bar to 18, it's not hard to find nearly a dozen more options including a couple of streamers who are listed in the waiver wire section below.

The other angle to this is just how valuable Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been. Allen has outscored Mahomes by 4.8 FPPG, which is a massive difference, and yet Mahomes has still been 9.1 FPPG better than Justin Herbert, who is currently QB7 on the year. As big of a deal as we've made about Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews at tight end position, the edge for Allen and Mahomes has actually been bigger at quarterback this year.

What do we do with this information? Unless you've got Allen, Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow you need to find the quarterback who could have a big second half and join that tier. Kyler Murray is an obvious candidate. Geno Smith is there now, if you believe he can keep it up, you can likely go get him at a reasonable price. Justin Herbert is certainly the next most likely.

If you're looking for cheap darkhorse candidates try to acquire Tua Tagovailoa and/or Justin Fields. Tagovailoa has arguably the best receiving duo in the league and Fields has been unleashed the past two weeks in the running game. All they have to do is be adequate passers and they're going to be Fantasy starters the rest of the way. If one of them gets hot for a month as a passer they could absolutely join the elite tier and lead you to a Fantasy championship.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

49 -- Daniel Jones ranks fourth amongst NFL quarterbacks with 49 rushing yards per game.

27.5 -- The Raiders have surrendered 27.5 FPPG to opposing QBs. No other team is allowing more than 26.

11.4 -- Jameis Winston averaged a league-high 11.4 yards per pass attempt. If he returns this week against the Raiders, there should be fireworks.

22.2% -- Marcus Mariota's 22.2% bad throw rate is the highest in the NFL per Pro Football Reference.

11.5 -- Since Week 1, no QB has scored more than 11.5 Fantasy points against Denver.

31 -- Sam Ehlinger had 31 rushing TDs in his final three seasons at Texas. If Frank Reich lets him run, Ehlinger could be a good QB2.

2.5% -- Kyler Murray has a minuscule 2.5% pass TD rate. Even for him, that's low, better days are ahead.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1597 RUYDS 9 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1576 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 28 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1707 RUYDS 84 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.2

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats PAYDS 1223 RUYDS 343 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.7 Jones has produced two touchdowns in three of his last four games, his passing efficiency is steadily improving in another new offense, and he's one of the best rushing quarterbacks in football. Seattle allowed Kyler Murray to rush for 100 yards and gave up rushing touchdowns to two other QBs this season. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats PAYDS 858 RUYDS 16 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.3 Either Winston or Dalton would be a fine stream against the Raiders, who give up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks. Still, they're strictly bye week or injury replacements. I wouldn't start either Saints quarterback over anyone you've been starting regularly, including Aaron Rodgers. Sam Ehlinger QB IND Indianapolis • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS IND -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 2% For now, Ehlinger needs to be added in all two-quarterback or Superflex leagues. If Frank Reich gets creative and lets him use his legs, Ehlinger could be even more than that.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 1048 RUYDS 364 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 15.2 I don't want to start Fields against the Cowboys, but his recent play has been very encouraging. He's run the ball 26 times in his last two games for a combined 170 yards. His passing has improved as well. Fields has averaged at least seven yards per attempt in each of his last four games. He only hit that mark once in the first three weeks of the season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league. Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.