Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options to replace Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan

You'll be forgiven if you don't recognize the quarterback position right now. It's been turned upside down. Patrick Mahomes is out for the next month and we may have lost Matt Ryan as well. Mason Rudolph has cleared the concussion protocol and has the Dolphins on the schedule. Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins are on fire and face a pair of terrible NFC East defenses. Teddy Bridgewater has a great matchup against the Cardinals, but there's also a chance we get Drew Brees back.

It's a lot. Sorting through it is not a lot of fun.

If you're streaming this week, the safest thing to do is look towards Rudolph because of the uncertainty in New Orleans. The Dolphins have given up more than 20 Fantasy points to every quarterback they've faced not named Case Keenum. Of course, that's only assuming Matthew Stafford isn't available. He is in 22% of leagues, and he's one of my top-five quarterbacks this week against the New York Giants

So who are you sitting for all these good streamers? Start with Jameis Winston and Josh Allen, but I'd also consider Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers. It's a wild week indeed at quarterback, and I haven't even mentioned the best streaming option yet. 

Week 8 QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 2,419 - Total attempted air yards this season for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run the ball or stop Seattle, so I'd expect Matt Schaub is going to have to wing it as well if Ryan is out. 
  • 10.5 - Averaged intended air yards for Stafford this season. That type of downfield attack should work very well against the Giants secondary.
  • 2.48 - Average time to throw for Sam Darnold. Only Andy Dalton has had it worse. 
  • 82.2% - Share of Ryan Tannehill's throws that have been "on-target" this season, according to SIS. That's the third best mark in the league but it's still a very small sample size. 
  • 7.04 - Gardner Minshew's ANY/A. That's the fourth-highest mark in the last decade for a rookie quarterback with at least 100 attempts. 
  • 6.8% - Jacoby Brissett's touchdown rate this season. He's been great, but there's probably some touchdown regression in his future. 
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS MIN -16 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1711
RUYDS
37
TD
14
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.1
headshot-image
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
646
RUYDS
19
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
15.8
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI NO -9.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
19.2
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1370
RUYDS
39
TD
9
INT
2
FPTS/G
17.2
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DET -7 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
21.2
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1751
RUYDS
63
TD
13
INT
3
FPTS/G
23.2
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1771
RUYDS
38
TD
12
INT
10
FPTS/G
20.8
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1649
RUYDS
94
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
61%
Minshew put up another starter-worthy performance in Week 7, and he was unlucky it wasn't better. He had 255 passing yards and 48 rushing yards. He marched the Jaguars up and down the field but only got in the end zone once. I'm not so sure Jacksonville will be able to run easily on the Jets, so I think Minshew's volume could be up. More importantly, I think he's a weekly starter in Fantasy unless he's in a terrible matchup.
headshot-image
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
24%
No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Dolphins. While I would expect the Steelers to run the ball as much as possible, there's still a good chance Rudolph finds a couple of scores. And if the Steelers decide this is a good chance to work on their passing game, he could have a massive game. The Dolphins aren't stopping anyone.
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ownership
26%
If Bridgewater starts, he's a must-start against the Cardinals, regardless of the egg Daniel Jones just laid. Bridgewater just put 281 and two touchdowns on the Bears in Chicago. The problem is, we may not know for sure when waivers run. That drops him to the bottom of the priority list.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
48%
Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks, there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right he has as much upside as any player in the league.
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownerdship
55%
Yes, that was embarrassing on Monday night. But after Week 8, the Jets get the Dolphins, Giants, Washington, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins again. If Sam Darnold is ever going to be good in Fantasy, it will be against this stretch of opponents.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$7,700
DraftKings
$6,100
Stafford's price actually jumped quite a bit, but not quite enough. He's thrown more than 34 passes twice this season. He's topped 360 yards and thrown at least three touchdowns in both games. I can't imagine the Lions will go run-heavy without Kerryon Johnson, which should keep Stafford's volume up against a Giants defense allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 8 Prices
FanDuel
$6,900
DraftKings
$5,500
Minshew keeps producing while his price and ownership stays low. I'll keep playing him.
Heath's projections

Rank 

QB 

FPTs 

Russell Wilson 

30.60 

DeShaun Watson 

30.35 

Matthew Stafford 

29.90 

Gardner Minshew 

26.32 

Aaron Rodgers 

25.83 

Tom Brady 

25.48 

Jared Goff 

25.15 

Mason Rudolph 

24.94 

Teddy Bridgewater 

24.37 

10 

Jacoby Brissett 

24.20 

11 

Kirk Cousins 

23.92 

12 

Kyler Murray 

22.78 

13 

Carson Wentz 

21.96 

14 

Philip Rivers 

21.88 

15 

Daniel Jones 

21.87 

