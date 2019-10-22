Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options to replace Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including streaming options, projections and more.
You'll be forgiven if you don't recognize the quarterback position right now. It's been turned upside down. Patrick Mahomes is out for the next month and we may have lost Matt Ryan as well. Mason Rudolph has cleared the concussion protocol and has the Dolphins on the schedule. Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins are on fire and face a pair of terrible NFC East defenses. Teddy Bridgewater has a great matchup against the Cardinals, but there's also a chance we get Drew Brees back.
It's a lot. Sorting through it is not a lot of fun.
If you're streaming this week, the safest thing to do is look towards Rudolph because of the uncertainty in New Orleans. The Dolphins have given up more than 20 Fantasy points to every quarterback they've faced not named Case Keenum. Of course, that's only assuming Matthew Stafford isn't available. He is in 22% of leagues, and he's one of my top-five quarterbacks this week against the New York Giants.
So who are you sitting for all these good streamers? Start with Jameis Winston and Josh Allen, but I'd also consider Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers. It's a wild week indeed at quarterback, and I haven't even mentioned the best streaming option yet.
Week 8 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 2,419 - Total attempted air yards this season for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run the ball or stop Seattle, so I'd expect Matt Schaub is going to have to wing it as well if Ryan is out.
- 10.5 - Averaged intended air yards for Stafford this season. That type of downfield attack should work very well against the Giants secondary.
- 2.48 - Average time to throw for Sam Darnold. Only Andy Dalton has had it worse.
- 82.2% - Share of Ryan Tannehill's throws that have been "on-target" this season, according to SIS. That's the third best mark in the league but it's still a very small sample size.
- 7.04 - Gardner Minshew's ANY/A. That's the fourth-highest mark in the last decade for a rookie quarterback with at least 100 attempts.
- 6.8% - Jacoby Brissett's touchdown rate this season. He's been great, but there's probably some touchdown regression in his future.
Matchups that matter
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Minshew put up another starter-worthy performance in Week 7, and he was unlucky it wasn't better. He had 255 passing yards and 48 rushing yards. He marched the Jaguars up and down the field but only got in the end zone once. I'm not so sure Jacksonville will be able to run easily on the Jets, so I think Minshew's volume could be up. More importantly, I think he's a weekly starter in Fantasy unless he's in a terrible matchup.
No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Dolphins. While I would expect the Steelers to run the ball as much as possible, there's still a good chance Rudolph finds a couple of scores. And if the Steelers decide this is a good chance to work on their passing game, he could have a massive game. The Dolphins aren't stopping anyone.
If Bridgewater starts, he's a must-start against the Cardinals, regardless of the egg Daniel Jones just laid. Bridgewater just put 281 and two touchdowns on the Bears in Chicago. The problem is, we may not know for sure when waivers run. That drops him to the bottom of the priority list.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks, there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right he has as much upside as any player in the league.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Yes, that was embarrassing on Monday night. But after Week 8, the Jets get the Dolphins, Giants, Washington, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins again. If Sam Darnold is ever going to be good in Fantasy, it will be against this stretch of opponents.
DFS Plays
Stafford's price actually jumped quite a bit, but not quite enough. He's thrown more than 34 passes twice this season. He's topped 360 yards and thrown at least three touchdowns in both games. I can't imagine the Lions will go run-heavy without Kerryon Johnson, which should keep Stafford's volume up against a Giants defense allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt.
Minshew keeps producing while his price and ownership stays low. I'll keep playing him.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
30.60
2
30.35
3
Matthew Stafford
29.90
4
Gardner Minshew
26.32
5
25.83
6
25.48
7
25.15
8
Mason Rudolph
24.94
9
Teddy Bridgewater
24.37
10
Jacoby Brissett
24.20
11
Kirk Cousins
23.92
12
22.78
13
Carson Wentz
21.96
14
21.88
15
21.87
