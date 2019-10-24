Play

Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Preview: What to do if Matt Ryan and Drew Brees play

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including how to handle the uncertain status of Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

Uncertainty is one of the more difficult things to deal with in Fantasy Football, and we've got plenty of it at quarterback as we head into Week 8. Teddy Bridgewater was one of our favorite streaming options, but Drew Brees sure sounds like he's coming back. Matt Ryan hasn't practiced yet this week, but his coach sounds fairly optimistic. Even Patrick Mahomes is practicing. Here's how I'm dealing with these situations ...

If you also have Kirk Cousins on your roster, you're starting him over Brees, Ryan or Bridgewater because of the uncertainty. That much is easy.

If you have Brees or Ryan on your roster, you're going to start them if they play. Both would be top-10 options this week. But you also need to feel comfortable with starting whoever your current second quarterback is. If you don't, I have streaming options below to pick up.

If you have Bridgewater and you don't have Brees or Cousins, things get a little bit messy. 

If Brees is out, I'm starting Bridgewater with relative confidence. But I don't have enough confidence that Brees will be out to carry Bridgewater as the only quarterback on my roster unless you look at the waiver wire and see multiple options like Gardner Minshew, Mason Rudolph or Ryan Tannehill sitting out there. If only one or two of those guys are available,  you need to make a move right now. 

As for Mahomes, I just can't believe the Chiefs will actually let him play this week. I'm planning on being without him, and I'm planning on starting Matt Moore in two-quarterback leagues. 

Numbers to know
  • 2,419 - Total attempted air yards this season for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run the ball or stop Seattle, so I'd expect Matt Schaub is going to have to wing it as well if Ryan is out. 
  • 10.5 - Averaged intended air yards for Stafford this season. That type of downfield attack should work very well against the Giants secondary.
  • 2.48 - Average time to throw for Sam Darnold. Only Andy Dalton has had it worse. 
  • 82.2% - Share of Ryan Tannehill's throws that have been "on-target" this season, according to SIS. That's the third best mark in the league but it's still a very small sample size. 
  • 7.04 - Gardner Minshew's ANY/A. That's the fourth-highest mark in the past decade for a rookie quarterback with at least 100 attempts. 
  • 6.8% - Jacoby Brissett's touchdown rate this season. He's been great, but there's probably some touchdown regression in his future. 
Matchups that matter
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS MIN -16 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1711
RUYDS
37
TD
14
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.1
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
646
RUYDS
19
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
15.8
Teddy Bridgewater QB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI NO -9.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
19.2
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1370
RUYDS
39
TD
9
INT
2
FPTS/G
17.2
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DET -7 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
21.2
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1751
RUYDS
63
TD
13
INT
3
FPTS/G
23.2
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1771
RUYDS
38
TD
12
INT
10
FPTS/G
20.8
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1649
RUYDS
94
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
61%
Minshew put up another starter-worthy performance in Week 7, and he was unlucky it wasn't better. He had 255 passing yards and 48 rushing yards. He marched the Jaguars up and down the field but only got in the end zone once. I'm not so sure Jacksonville will be able to run easily on the Jets, so I think Minshew's volume could be up. More importantly, I think he's a weekly starter in Fantasy unless he's in a terrible matchup.
Mason Rudolph QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
54%
No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Dolphins. While I would expect the Steelers to run the ball as much as possible, there's still a good chance Rudolph finds a couple of scores. And if the Steelers decide this is a good chance to work on their passing game, he could have a massive game. The Dolphins aren't stopping anyone.
headshot-image
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ownership
59%
If Bridgewater starts, he's a must-start against the Cardinals, regardless of the egg Daniel Jones just laid. Bridgewater just put 281 and two touchdowns on the Bears in Chicago. The problem is, we may not know for sure until Sunday morning. That drops him to the bottom of the priority list.
One to Stash
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
45%
Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks, there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right, he has as much upside as any player in the league.
headshot-image
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownerdship
41%
Yes, that was embarrassing on Monday night. But after Week 8, the Jets get the Dolphins, Giants, Washington, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins again. If Sam Darnold is ever going to be good in Fantasy, it will be against this stretch of opponents.
DFS Plays
Top Play
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$7,700
DraftKings
$6,100
Stafford's price actually jumped quite a bit, but not quite enough. He's thrown more than 34 passes twice this season. He's topped 360 yards and thrown at least three touchdowns in both games. I can't imagine the Lions will go run-heavy without Kerryon Johnson, which should keep Stafford's volume up against a Giants defense allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt.
Top Contrarian Play
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 8 Prices
FanDuel
$6,900
DraftKings
$5,500
Minshew keeps producing while his price and ownership stays low. I'll keep playing him.
Heath's projections

Rank 

QB 

FPTs 

Russell Wilson 

30.60 

DeShaun Watson 

30.35 

Matthew Stafford 

29.90 

Gardner Minshew 

26.32 

Aaron Rodgers 

25.83 

Tom Brady 

25.48 

Jared Goff 

25.45 

Teddy Bridgewater 

25.27 

Mason Rudolph 

24.94 

10 

Jacoby Brissett 

23.90 

11 

Kirk Cousins 

23.62 

12 

Kyler Murray 

22.78 

13 

Carson Wentz 

21.96 

14 

Philip Rivers 

21.88 

15 

Daniel Jones 

21.87 

16 

Josh Allen 

21.35 

17 

Jameis Winston 

20.97 

18 

Ryan Tannehill 

20.89 

19 

Matt Moore 

20.88 

20 

Kyle Allen 

20.85 

So who should you sit and start in Week 8? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

