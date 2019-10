Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Preview: What to do if Matt Ryan and Drew Brees play

Uncertainty is one of the more difficult things to deal with in Fantasy Football, and we've got plenty of it at quarterback as we head into Week 8. Teddy Bridgewater was one of our favorite streaming options, but Drew Brees sure sounds like he's coming back. Matt Ryan hasn't practiced yet this week, but his coach sounds fairly optimistic. Even Patrick Mahomes is practicing. Here's how I'm dealing with these situations ...

If you also have Kirk Cousins on your roster, you're starting him over Brees, Ryan or Bridgewater because of the uncertainty. That much is easy.

If you have Brees or Ryan on your roster, you're going to start them if they play. Both would be top-10 options this week. But you also need to feel comfortable with starting whoever your current second quarterback is. If you don't, I have streaming options below to pick up.

If you have Bridgewater and you don't have Brees or Cousins, things get a little bit messy.

If Brees is out, I'm starting Bridgewater with relative confidence. But I don't have enough confidence that Brees will be out to carry Bridgewater as the only quarterback on my roster unless you look at the waiver wire and see multiple options like Gardner Minshew, Mason Rudolph or Ryan Tannehill sitting out there. If only one or two of those guys are available, you need to make a move right now.

As for Mahomes, I just can't believe the Chiefs will actually let him play this week. I'm planning on being without him, and I'm planning on starting Matt Moore in two-quarterback leagues.

QB Preview Numbers to know

2,419 - Total attempted air yards this season for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run the ball or stop Seattle, so I'd expect Matt Schaub is going to have to wing it as well if Ryan is out.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1649 RUYDS 94 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.6

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 61% Minshew put up another starter-worthy performance in Week 7, and he was unlucky it wasn't better. He had 255 passing yards and 48 rushing yards. He marched the Jaguars up and down the field but only got in the end zone once. I'm not so sure Jacksonville will be able to run easily on the Jets, so I think Minshew's volume could be up. More importantly, I think he's a weekly starter in Fantasy unless he's in a terrible matchup. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 54% No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Dolphins. While I would expect the Steelers to run the ball as much as possible, there's still a good chance Rudolph finds a couple of scores. And if the Steelers decide this is a good chance to work on their passing game, he could have a massive game. The Dolphins aren't stopping anyone. Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 59% If Bridgewater starts, he's a must-start against the Cardinals, regardless of the egg Daniel Jones just laid. Bridgewater just put 281 and two touchdowns on the Bears in Chicago. The problem is, we may not know for sure until Sunday morning. That drops him to the bottom of the priority list.

One to Stash Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 45% Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks, there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right, he has as much upside as any player in the league. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownerdship 41% Yes, that was embarrassing on Monday night. But after Week 8, the Jets get the Dolphins, Giants, Washington, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins again. If Sam Darnold is ever going to be good in Fantasy, it will be against this stretch of opponents.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Week 7 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $6,100 Stafford's price actually jumped quite a bit, but not quite enough. He's thrown more than 34 passes twice this season. He's topped 360 yards and thrown at least three touchdowns in both games. I can't imagine the Lions will go run-heavy without Kerryon Johnson, which should keep Stafford's volume up against a Giants defense allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 8 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $5,500 Minshew keeps producing while his price and ownership stays low. I'll keep playing him.

QB Preview Heath's projections

