Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Rankings: Can Carson Wentz prove his worth as the No. 1 QB?

Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look like. Check out the rest here.

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts heading into Thursday Night Football. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday. 

Week 8 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC)
2 Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI)
3 Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU)
4 Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF)
5 Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS)
6 Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Cam Newton CAR (at TB)
7 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL)
8 Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ)
9 Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE)
10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR)
11 Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK)
12 Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)
13 Derek Carr OAK (at BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at BUF)
14 Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET)
15 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET) Case Keenum MIN (at CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA)
16 Case Keenum MIN (at CLE) Alex Smith KC (vs DEN) Case Keenum MIN (at CLE)
17 Alex Smith KC (vs DEN) Matt Moore MIA (at BAL) Josh McCown NYJ (vs ATL)
18 Josh McCown NYJ (vs ATL) Josh McCown NYJ (vs ATL) Trevor Siemian DEN (at KC)
19 Trevor Siemian DEN (at KC) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET) Matthew Stafford DET (vs PIT)
20 Matt Moore MIA (at BAL) Matthew Stafford DET (vs PIT) Alex Smith KC (vs DEN)
21 Matthew Stafford DET (vs PIT) Trevor Siemian DEN (at KC) Mitchell Trubisky CHI (at NO)
22 Mitchell Trubisky CHI (at NO) Joe Flacco BAL (vs MIA) Matt Moore MIA (at BAL)
23 Joe Flacco BAL (vs MIA) Jacoby Brissett IND (at CIN) C.J. Beathard SF (at PHI)
24 C.J. Beathard SF (at PHI) C.J. Beathard SF (at PHI) Jacoby Brissett IND (at CIN)
