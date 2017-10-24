Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Rankings: Disagreement at the top, with Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Dak Prescott present
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look like. Check out the rest here.
Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week.
Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday.
