Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Rankings: Disagreement at the top, with Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Dak Prescott present

Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look like. Check out the rest here.

More Week 8: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em (Wednesday) — Cheat Sheet (Wednesday) — Busts (Thursday)

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 8 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC)
2Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI)
3Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU)
4Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS)
5Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF)
6Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL)
7Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Cam Newton CAR (at TB)
8Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR)
9Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ)
10Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK)
11Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)
12Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET)
13Derek Carr OAK (at BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at BUF)
14Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE)
15Alex Smith KC (vs DEN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA)
16Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET) Alex Smith KC (vs DEN) Case Keenum MIN (at CLE)
17Josh McCown NYJ (vs ATL) Case Keenum MIN (at CLE) Josh McCown NYJ (vs ATL)
18Trevor Siemian DEN (at KC) Josh McCown NYJ (vs ATL) Trevor Siemian DEN (at KC)
19Case Keenum MIN (at CLE) Matt Moore MIA (at BAL) Matthew Stafford DET (vs PIT)
20Matt Moore MIA (at BAL) Matthew Stafford DET (vs PIT) C.J. Beathard SF (at PHI)
21Matthew Stafford DET (vs PIT) Joe Flacco BAL (vs MIA) Alex Smith KC (vs DEN)
22Mitchell Trubisky CHI (at NO) Trevor Siemian DEN (at KC) Matt Moore MIA (at BAL)
23Joe Flacco BAL (vs MIA) Jacoby Brissett IND (at CIN) Jacoby Brissett IND (at CIN)
24C.J. Beathard SF (at PHI)C.J. Beathard SF (at PHI)Cody Kessler CLE (vs MIN)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories