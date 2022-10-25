The quarterback position is in pretty dire straits right now for Fantasy Football. Entering Week 7, there are only eight quarterbacks averaging 20 or more points in six-point-per-pass-TD leagues, and even that isn't really telling the whole story – Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson are all above 26 points per game, and nobody else is above 21.
The position has never been more hit-or-miss than it is right now, and it's created a landscape in which, unless you have one of the handful of elite options, you probably need to be throwing as many darts as you can until you find one. I'm usually not a proponent of rostering multiple quarterbacks in a one-QB league, but if I've got Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, or Kirk Cousins, I'm pretty looking to add a second quarterback just to see if I can catch lightning in a bottle.
Justin Fields should be that second quarterback. He's only 32% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues, but he's showing us the kind of upside we hoped he would of late. Coming into the season, Fields was a popular sleeper/breakout pick, based largely on the upside his rushing ability brought to the table. He would only need to be passable as a passer to be a viable Fantasy starter if he lived up to expectations as a runner. And then for the first four weeks of the season, he failed in both regards. Fields was averaging a decent 36.8 rushing yards in those four games, not nearly enough to overcome 118 passing yards with two touchdowns to four interceptions in that span. He was a disaster, and the Bears offense around him was, somehow, even worse.
However, the Bears kept tweaking, and they seem to have found a solution. Fields is still lacking for traditional weapons and he isn't a traditional pocket passer, so the Bears have focused on harnessing their offensive strengths – including Fields' athleticism and their wide receivers' speed. Fields had arguably his best game of the season Monday against a very good Patriots defense, completing 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards (8.5 per attempt) with one passing touchdown, plus 82 yards on the ground and another score there. All of a sudden, he's been a top-12 QB over the past three weeks, averaging 21.6 points per game despite just one passing touchdown in each game. That's because he's averaging 70-plus yards per game on the ground.
Can he sustain this? Physically, Fields has the size and speed to compete with Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, and the Bears are wisely taking advantage of that. And he's doing this while still averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game. He may not keep up a 1,100-yard pace, but if his passing production improves, he can make up for whatever slowdown might be coming.
Which is to say, yeah, Fields might just be a top-12 QB the rest of the way. I wouldn't rank him quite that high, but given the dearth of other options, Fields is clearly moving up the ranks, and it wouldn't take long to get him into that range. If you're looking for upside at QB, he's got it, and he's not a bad starting option while he's trying to figure it out.
Here are the rest of my rankings for QB in Week 8.
- Josh Allen @GB -- Allen is outscoring the No. 2 QB by 4.8 points per game this season. He's outscoring the No. 6 QB by a simply absurd 13.7 points per game. There is no bigger edge in Fantasy right now than Allen.
- Jalen Hurts vs. PIT
- Lamar Jackson @TB -- Jackson has just three touchdowns in his past four games, and in Week 7 threw the ball just 16 times, by far his season low. That was against a Browns team that has struggled to stop the run all season long, but this week he gets a Buccaneers team that just got run all over by the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers, so could we see something similar? Hopefully not, but my confidence in Jackson is shaken just a bit here.
- Joe Burrow @CLE -- The Bengals have looked like the explosive offense we hoped they would be over the past couple of weeks, and with all three of their highly regarded receivers rolling right now, Burrow looks like an elite Fantasy QB.
- Kyler Murray @MIN -- The Cardinals offense as a whole got a boost from DeAndre Hopkins' return in Week 7, and while it didn't necessarily manifest for Murray in big production, it was clear how much Hopkins' presence helped, as he had a season-best passer rating and yards per attempt. He's also averaging 8.3 rush attempts per game over the past four and has clear top-five upside if the passing production comes along.
- Tom Brady vs. BAL -- Brady has multiple touchdowns in just one of his first seven games, and he's topped 7 yards per attempt just twice, too -- he averaged 7.4 Y/A last season with 12 multi-touchdown games in 17 tries. He was close to a few big plays in Week 7 -- including one long would-be touchdown Mike Evans dropped -- and I almost have to bet he'll figure it out, given the track record. Yes, it's a bet on a 45-year-old quarterback in apparent decline, but we've also counted out Brady before and he's made us look pretty foolish.
- Dak Prescott vs. CHI
- Tua Tagovailoa @DET -- Tagovailoa wasn't great in his return from injury in Week 7, but given the circumstances, I think we can give him a mulligan. The Lions defense has been shredded all season, and Tagovailoa should be the latest to put up big numbers against them. If he doesn't, then we can re-evaluate whether he has as much upside as we think.
- Kirk Cousins vs. ARI -- You can look at Cousins one of two ways: If you're an optimist and a believer, you can point to his 3.9% touchdown rate and 6.6 yards per attempt and say that he's a pretty obvious buy-low candidate -- those are his two worst marks since his three starts as a sophomore in 2013. If you're a skeptic, you could argue that Cousins is being asked to do too much in the Vikings more pass-heavy offense and he's been overexposed. I tend to lean toward the former, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he had a big game coming out of the bye.
- Matthew Stafford vs. SF -- Stafford has multiple touchdowns just once this season, back in Week 2 against the Falcons. The 49ers have been one of the best defenses in the league, and I'm not sure Patrick Mahomes' explosion in Week 7 says much about that -- Mahomes is just good. Stafford might have been nearly that good in the past, but unless this offense really figured things out during the bye -- a healthy Van Jefferson wouldn't hurt -- I'm still not sure I trust Stafford yet.
- Derek Carr @NO -- Josh Jacobs' dominance has actually hurt Carr's Fantasy outlook, as he has just 57 pass attempts over the past two games despite the Raiders dropping 29 and 38 points in those two games. Still, he's throwing the ball efficiently, and I still think there's more upside here if the Raiders ever have to open it up. Hopefully, the Saints can keep it close and keep Jacobs at least somewhat in check.
- Geno Smith vs. NYG -- Smith made do without DK Metcalf for much of Week 7, but I'm not sure you can count on another couple of touchdowns from Marquise Goodwin. Hopefully, Tyler Lockett's balky hamstring doesn't limit him this week, because Smith is going to need Lockett to be 100% if he's going to continue his improbable run as a top-12 QB. I'd be a little wary of trusting Smith if Metcalf is out.
- Justin Fields @DAL -- Fields hasn't been great as a passer, but the Bears have found ways to take advantage of his athleticism and he's been connecting on big throws of late, and with his rushing abilities, he just has to be passable as a passer to be worth using in Fantasy. Fields is a top-12 QB over the past three weeks, and given the dearth of options at the position, he probably belongs in that discussion most weeks. If he gets to 200 yards and a touchdown through the air, there's a decent chance you'll feel pretty good about starting him.
- Trevor Lawrence vs. DEN
- Aaron Rodgers @BUF -- Rodgers has had a pretty high floor most weeks -- he has multiple touchdowns in six of seven games so far -- but there hasn't been much of a ceiling in this offense. He's not playing particularly well, and his teammates aren't doing him many favors -- he had five passes dropped in Week 7. Rodgers is a fine starting QB for Fantasy, but he's definitely on the fringe edge of the starting range at this point, especially against a tough matchup like Buffalo.
- Andy Dalton vs. LV
- Taylor Heinicke @IND
- Jared Goff vs. MIA
- Russell Wilson @JAX -- Wilson is expected to return this week, but he'll be playing through a hamstring and shoulder, so I'm not expecting him to turn around his flagging season suddenly. If he does, great, but my preference remains to avoid Wilson if I can.
- Kenny Pickett @PHI
- Daniel Jones @SEA -- We're not going to see Jones rush for 100-plus yards every week, but the upside is there now that he's averaging 8.3 rush attempts per game. He is, quite frankly, playing pretty well right now, and he's doing it without much help in the receiving game -- injuries continue to wreak havoc on his pass-catchers, with promising young tight end Daniel Bellinger likely to miss some time with an eye injury suffered in Week 7. The rushing is what you're here for, but with a matchup against a bad Seahawks defense on the way, Jones is very much in the streaming conversation this week. And his schedule after the Week 9 bye -- vs. Houston and vs. Detroit in Weeks 10 and 11 -- might make him worth hanging on to, at least in deeper leagues.
- Marcus Mariota vs. CAR
- Jimmy Garoppolo @LAR
- Sam Ehlinger vs. WAS -- The Colts went from four-point favorites to 2.5-point favorites when they announced Ehlinger would start for Matt Ryan this week, with the over/under for the game dropping from 41.5 to 40 for the game. I concur with Vegas' lack of enthusiasm for the Ehlinger era, even having seen how poorly Ryan has played. Maybe the sixth-round pick from Texas will surprise us and be better than expected, but expectations should be pretty low.
- Davis Mills vs. TEN
- Jacoby Brissett vs. CIN
- Mac Jones @NYJ -- The line from the Patriots is that Jones was benched in Week 7 due to concerns about his health, and I don't really have much reason to doubt that. But it makes it pretty tough to trust him even in your two-QB leagues after seeing him pulled after just three drives for Bailey Zappe. He might still be the long-term starter here -- all reports leading up to Week 7 indicated as much -- but you can't trust him right now.
- Ryan Tannehill @HOU
- Zach Wilson vs. NE
- P.J. Walker @ATL -- Walker earned a starting job for at least one more week, with interim coach Steve Wilks announcing Monday that Walker would start this week regardless of whether Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield are healthy enough to play. Still, your Fantasy lineup can do better, even if the Panthers don't think they can.