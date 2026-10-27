At the beginning of the week last week, we were excited about the return of Josh Jacobs and Zach Charbonnet. Unfortunately for Charbonnet managers, that proved to be a week early. He is expected to play in Week 8, though we will be cautious about starting him. Emanuel Wilson had success against the Chiefs and has earned a decent share of the work until Charbonnet takes them away from him. It is a decent matchup against the Bears, so you may be able to flex both, but neither is a top 24 back.

Jacobs did return and had a fantastic Fantasy debut, despite failing to improve on the Packers' horrible run efficiency. What may help with that is a Week 8 matchup against the Panthers. They have given up 5.21 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the worst mark in the league. They have also given up the second-most fantasy points to the position. While Jacobs was on a committee last week, we expect him to gradually take back his workhorse role. He is a solid RB2 this week with top 10 upside.

Two guys we're watching closely early in the week are Breece Hall and Kyle Monangai. Both could be back and both could muddy the situation. Monangai, in particular, faces a Seahawks defense that just shut down Kenneth Walker. If this is a full committee approach, we may rank both Bears backs behind Jacobs.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 8 RB preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

2.57 - - Kenneth Walker, who leads the NFL in yards per carry, averaged just 2.57 YPC against Seattle. I am not sure we should start any running backs against them unless we expect a lot of catches.

- Kenneth Walker, who leads the NFL in yards per carry, averaged just 2.57 YPC against Seattle. I am not sure we should start any running backs against them unless we expect a lot of catches. 28% -- Saquon Barkley had just 28% of the Eagles' rush attempts in Week 7; he's clearly not healthy.

-- Saquon Barkley had just 28% of the Eagles' rush attempts in Week 7; he's clearly not healthy. 14 -- Javonte Williams leads all running backs with 14 rush attempts inside the five-yard line.

-- Javonte Williams leads all running backs with 14 rush attempts inside the five-yard line. 3.8 -- Braelon Allen has averaged 3.8 yards after contact per rush attempt. Only Bijan Robinson and Kenneth Walker have been better by that metric.

-- Braelon Allen has averaged 3.8 yards after contact per rush attempt. Only Bijan Robinson and Kenneth Walker have been better by that metric. 32% -- Zonovan Knight has a 32% tackle avoid rate. He should be the best Cardinals running back until Jeremiyah Love comes back.

-- Zonovan Knight has a 32% tackle avoid rate. He should be the best Cardinals running back until Jeremiyah Love comes back. 17.3% -- Ashton Jeanty has a 17.3% target share this season, which ranks third behind Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back. It's saving his Fantasy season.

-- Ashton Jeanty has a 17.3% target share this season, which ranks third behind Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back. It's saving his Fantasy season. 71.7% -- Chase Brown played 71% of the offensive snaps in Week 7. The results weren't there but he is still a starter.

-- Chase Brown played 71% of the offensive snaps in Week 7. The results weren't there but he is still a starter. 16.2 -- Since Week 3, Ollie Gordon is averaging 16.2 PPR FPPG, which makes him a top 12 running back.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds (RB Preview) Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 5 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 It is an awful week for waiver wire running backs. Knight is our favorite, but even that is based on the assumption that Jeremiyah Love won't return. Knight has been the Cardinals' most explosive rusher this season and has a small role in the passing game as well. This week, if Love is out, he also has a fantastic matchup against the Cowboys.

Stashes (RB Preview) Seth McGowan RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 4 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 It may turn out to be more smoke than fire, but there is an increasing amount of smoke around a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. If Taylor is dealt, McGowan could be a workhorse back. He's been just about as efficient a rusher as Taylor this season, but doesn't possess nearly as much upside. If you have the luxury of adding a running back stash, McGowan is my favorite.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DAL Dallas • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DAL -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 18.5 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 472 REC 19 REYDS 103 TD 9 FPTS/G 18.6 Williams has an elite role, an elite matchup, and an elite game script. Fortunately, he does not have an elite price tag. He could be a top 5 running back this week with multiple touchdowns, just like he was in a much more difficult matchup in Week 7. I want to start him in all cash games and not be underweight in tournaments.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 13 REYDS 82 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Both Steelers running backs are in play against a suspect Browns defense, but only Dowdle is under $5,500 on FanDuel. As awesome as Jaylen Warren has been, Dowdle still has 25 touches in his last two games, including nine catches. If he gets into the end zone, he is going to pay off at his price tag and he should be very low-rostered.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 8 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 8. Projected stats for all starting running backs will be updated throughout the week, so check back regularly.