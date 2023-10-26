jahmyr-gibbs-1400-us.jpg
Jahmyr Gibbs is a week-winning running back in Week 8. Coming off his first 20-touch game of the season, his team is at home as an eight-point favorite over the Raiders. In their five wins this season, his team is averaging 128 rushing yards per game. The Raiders are giving up the sixth-most FPPG to opposing running backs. You could be down by 30 points entering Monday night and if you have Gibbs, you still have a chance.

That being said, there's a difference between a week-winning back and a league-winning back, and I'm not sure Gibbs is a league-winner, no matter what he does against the Raiders in Week 8. David Montgomery is coming back soon. He will be the hammer in this backfield and the goal-line option down the stretch. He will be the 20-touch back and the back scoring most of the touchdowns. Gibbs can be impactful as a pass-catcher and most explosive back, but when Montgomery is healthy, I don't believe there is much chance Dan Campbell gives Gibbs more than half the work.

In a savvy league, it's possible all the other Fantasy managers know that. It may be harder for them to remember after Gibbs puts up big numbers against the Raiders. You should send out some trade offers next Tuesday just to make sure. Let Gibbs win you Week 8 first, then trade him for someone who can win you the whole thing.

My full set of Week 8 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.  

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 8 RB Preview:

Week 8 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect a time share between Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong.
Numbers to know
  • 14 -- Ken Walker leads the NFL with 14 goal-line rush attempts. Tony Pollard is second with 10.
  • 7.4% -- Only 7.4% of Chuba Hubbard's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the second lowest mark in the league, while 18% of Miles Sanders' attempts have gone for zero or negative yards.
  • 7.3% -- Tony Pollard has a 7.3% avoid rate. Only Latavius Murray and Ezekiel Elliott have worse marks.
  • 50% -- Half of D'Onta Foreman's rushes have gone for at least 5 yards, second only to De'Von Achane.
  • 9 -- Alvin Kamara now has nine more receptions than any other running back despite missing three weeks.
  • 6.9 -- Jaleel McLaughlin is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. It's hard to imagine his role shrinking.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN KC -8 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
16.9
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
419
REC
21
REYDS
163
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.7
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
242
REC
13
REYDS
59
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.2
player headshot
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB MIN -1 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
359
REC
20
REYDS
107
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
325
REC
11
REYDS
113
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI BAL -8.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
10.1
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
346
REC
4
REYDS
93
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.8
player headshot
D'Onta Foreman RB
CHI Chicago • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
12.9
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
170
REC
6
REYDS
41
TD
3
FPTS/G
15
player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
DET Detroit • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DET -8 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
16.8
RB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
247
REC
23
REYDS
128
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Emari Demercado RB
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
66%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
117
REC
11
REYDS
63
TD
1
FPTS/G
5
Demercado's matchup is terrible, but his role in the passing game is solid and the Ravens have allowed five catches and 40 yards to running backs per game. That makes Demercado a much better start in full PPR leagues than non or half PPR leagues.
player headshot
Pierre Strong Jr. RB
CLE Cleveland • #20
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
23%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
102
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.7
Strong is the fastest Browns back on the active roster, and he has averaged 1.7 yards per carry more than Hunt so far this season. So while we expect Hunt to lead the committee, we're also OK with Strong as a flex play against Seattle. If Ford misses Week 9 as well, both Hunt and Strong could be starters against Arizona.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Devin Singletary RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
31st
RB RNK
44th
ROSTERED
37%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
153
REC
5
REYDS
29
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.9
You can't start Singletary with any confidence, but I would like to stash him and see if his very good Week 6 performance is rewarded after the Texans bye. The Panthers have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so Singletary could catch a hot hand and run away with this backfield in Week 8.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYJ -2.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
15.2
RB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
426
REC
13
REYDS
113
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.2
I'd really like to put Christian McCaffrey in this spot, and $10,200 is not too much for him, but it does make the rest of your roster construction difficult. Hall is $3,000 cheaper, and with a matchup against the Giants, I'm not sure his upside is much lower. In fact, I'd be pretty content to wager that this is the last time Hall is below $8,000 this season. Let's take advantage of it.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
9.5
RB RNK
30th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
523
REC
15
REYDS
115
TD
5
FPTS/G
18.5
Moss has already seen his price drop to $6,100 and with Jonathan Taylor looking all the way back, I don't imagine many will find that appealing. Still, Moss has been a genuinely good running back and just played 50% of the snaps in Week 7. I don't think he'll completely disappear and the explosiveness he's shown could pay off at this price on just one play.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 8 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 8. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.    