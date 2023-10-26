Jahmyr Gibbs is a week-winning running back in Week 8. Coming off his first 20-touch game of the season, his team is at home as an eight-point favorite over the Raiders. In their five wins this season, his team is averaging 128 rushing yards per game. The Raiders are giving up the sixth-most FPPG to opposing running backs. You could be down by 30 points entering Monday night and if you have Gibbs, you still have a chance.

Week 8 previews: QB WR | TE

That being said, there's a difference between a week-winning back and a league-winning back, and I'm not sure Gibbs is a league-winner, no matter what he does against the Raiders in Week 8. David Montgomery is coming back soon. He will be the hammer in this backfield and the goal-line option down the stretch. He will be the 20-touch back and the back scoring most of the touchdowns. Gibbs can be impactful as a pass-catcher and most explosive back, but when Montgomery is healthy, I don't believe there is much chance Dan Campbell gives Gibbs more than half the work.

In a savvy league, it's possible all the other Fantasy managers know that. It may be harder for them to remember after Gibbs puts up big numbers against the Raiders. You should send out some trade offers next Tuesday just to make sure. Let Gibbs win you Week 8 first, then trade him for someone who can win you the whole thing.

My full set of Week 8 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 8. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 8 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We expect a time share between Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong.

RB Preview Numbers to know

14 -- Ken Walker leads the NFL with 14 goal-line rush attempts. Tony Pollard is second with 10.

-- Ken Walker leads the NFL with 14 goal-line rush attempts. Tony Pollard is second with 10. 7.4% -- Only 7.4% of Chuba Hubbard's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the second lowest mark in the league, while 18% of Miles Sanders' attempts have gone for zero or negative yards.

-- Only 7.4% of Chuba Hubbard's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, the second lowest mark in the league, while 18% of Miles Sanders' attempts have gone for zero or negative yards. 7.3% -- Tony Pollard has a 7.3% avoid rate. Only Latavius Murray and Ezekiel Elliott have worse marks.

-- Tony Pollard has a 7.3% avoid rate. Only Latavius Murray and Ezekiel Elliott have worse marks. 50% -- Half of D'Onta Foreman's rushes have gone for at least 5 yards, second only to De'Von Achane.

-- Half of D'Onta Foreman's rushes have gone for at least 5 yards, second only to De'Von Achane. 9 -- Alvin Kamara now has nine more receptions than any other running back despite missing three weeks.

-- Alvin Kamara now has nine more receptions than any other running back despite missing three weeks. 6.9 -- Jaleel McLaughlin is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. It's hard to imagine his role shrinking.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds (RB Preview) Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Demercado's matchup is terrible, but his role in the passing game is solid and the Ravens have allowed five catches and 40 yards to running backs per game. That makes Demercado a much better start in full PPR leagues than non or half PPR leagues. Pierre Strong Jr. RB CLE Cleveland • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.7 Strong is the fastest Browns back on the active roster, and he has averaged 1.7 yards per carry more than Hunt so far this season. So while we expect Hunt to lead the committee, we're also OK with Strong as a flex play against Seattle. If Ford misses Week 9 as well, both Hunt and Strong could be starters against Arizona.

Stashes (RB Preview) Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 5 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 You can't start Singletary with any confidence, but I would like to stash him and see if his very good Week 6 performance is rewarded after the Texans bye. The Panthers have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so Singletary could catch a hot hand and run away with this backfield in Week 8.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYJ -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 15.2 RB RNK 5th YTD Stats RUYDS 426 REC 13 REYDS 113 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 I'd really like to put Christian McCaffrey in this spot, and $10,200 is not too much for him, but it does make the rest of your roster construction difficult. Hall is $3,000 cheaper, and with a matchup against the Giants, I'm not sure his upside is much lower. In fact, I'd be pretty content to wager that this is the last time Hall is below $8,000 this season. Let's take advantage of it.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 523 REC 15 REYDS 115 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.5 Moss has already seen his price drop to $6,100 and with Jonathan Taylor looking all the way back, I don't imagine many will find that appealing. Still, Moss has been a genuinely good running back and just played 50% of the snaps in Week 7. I don't think he'll completely disappear and the explosiveness he's shown could pay off at this price on just one play.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

