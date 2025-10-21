If you have already looked at your Fantasy team this week, I probably don't have to tell you the story of Week 8. It's the bye week. At the running back position, we are without Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyren Williams, Travis Etienne, Kenneth Walker, Ashton Jeanty, David Montgomery, and Zach Charbonnet. As you might imagine, most teams are going to have to start someone at the position they haven't started all year.

Unfortunately, there is also not a lot of help available on the waiver wire. No one in my top 24 at the position is available in even a third of CBS leagues. Even Kenneth Gainwell is still rostered in. That means most people are going to have to look to their bench for a starter. Guys like Isiah Pacheco, who was started in only 37% of leagues last week, may see their start percentage double. In the case of Pacheco, that may even be warranted.

Pacheco had a season-high 15 rush attempts last week against the Raiders and turned that into a season-high 11 PPR Fantasy points. One reason is because Geno Smith and the Raiders were not competitive, and the Chiefs quickly built an insurmountable lead. Well, they were 10-5-point favorites for that game early last week. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are 10.5-point favorites over the Commanders, who we expect to start Marcus Mariota on Monday night. The Commanders have also given up at least 126 yards on the ground to running backs in three of their last four games. This looks like the perfect spot to move Pacheco into your starting lineup, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Fantasy managers.

Some other running backs who were on the bench last week but could be good starts this week are Woody Marks, RJ Harvey, Kenneth Gainwell, and Tyler Allgeier.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

5.19 -- The Dolphins are allowing 5.19 yards per carry to running backs. Bijan Robinson is obviously a top running back, but Allgeier could benefit, too.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds (RB Preview) Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 6 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 There is unfortunately not a great running back add this week to make up for our bye week blues. But Monangai is coming off a 15-touch game in which he scored 16.4 PPR Fantasy points. He is also facing a Ravens defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, though I do expect a different Ravens team coming off the bye with Lamar Jackson likely back. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI BAL -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 18 REYDS 144 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Speaking of the Ravens, scored 9.4 or more points in two of his last three games and has at least three catches in four of his past five games. This looks more like a Derrick Henry game, or maybe a Lamar Jackson game, but Hill could see eight to 10 touches in a game that has an over/under of 50.5. Brashard Smith RB KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 14 REYDS 122 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 Smith played a season-high 34.6% of the offensive snaps in a Week 7 blowout, and the Chiefs are once again double-digit point favorites. He has been legitimately good as a receiver, averaging 8.7 yards per reception, and could have some long-term upside if he gets more comfortable running between the tackles.

Stashes (RB Preview) Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 13 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Benson is eligible to return in Week 10, and I expect him to be the unquestioned lead back in this offense once he is 100%. Bam Knight is also a stash candidate if you have a running back on bye in Week 9. Knight had 17 touches in Week 7 and is the team's goal-line back. But Benson is a much better player and could be a league winner in the second half.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Bijan Robinson RB ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ATL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 23.4 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 524 REC 30 REYDS 390 TD 4 FPTS/G 24.2 This needs no explanation. One of the best running backs in the NFL is facing the worst run defense in the NFL. Robinson will be chalky, but do you want to play against 50% of the field that has him?

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB BAL Baltimore • #22

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI BAL -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 439 REC 5 REYDS 44 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 We expect Lamar Jackson back in Week 8. So does Vegas, which is why the Ravens are 6.5-point favorites. Henry, with Jackson, in wins, is still an elite Fantasy running back. But I expect his points per game and 2025 struggles may have caused some people to forget that. I don't believe the Bears suddenly have a good defense because they shut down the Saints.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

