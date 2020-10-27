Watch Now: FFT: Week 8 Waiver Wire & Derrick Henry Joins The Show ( 43:57 )

As someone who has been writing about Fantasy Football for more than a decade, I can't say that I ever remember a waiver wire like this one. Specifically at the running back position, it's about as messy as it can get. As of Tuesday at 3 PM EST, no one can say with any certainty who the starter is going to be this week for the Panthers, Vikings, Packers, Bengals, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Broncos, Ravens or Giants. And those are just the injury situations. There are at least another half dozen teams with uncertain touch breakdowns, but that doesn't change the fact that waivers are going to run in a majority of leagues.

We know nothing, but here is what I think: I currently don't expect Aaron Jones, Joe Mixon or Miles Sanders back for Week 8, so don't drop Jamaal Williams, Giovani Bernard or Boston Scott. We think Dalvin Cook is returning, but I'd rather hold on to Alexander Mattison. We aren't expecting Mark Ingram, but we do expect an even split between Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, making them high-end flexes. Currently, we expect Jamycal Hasty to lead the 49ers backfield with Jerick McKinnon sprinkled in. I think Carlos Hyde will play, and he's startable as a low-end No. 2 running back. I'm not expecting Devonta Freeman, which makes Wayne Gallman an interesting flex in a terrible matchup. We're not expecting Christian McCaffrey or Phillip Lindsay, which makes Mike Davis and Melvin Gordon top-10 backs.

Got it? Now check back throughout the week to see where I was wrong. We'll update you as soon as we know more.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following player is out for Week 8:

RB Preview Numbers to know

56% -- Leonard Fournette played 56% of the snaps in Week 7. That's a season-high.

-- Leonard Fournette played 56% of the snaps in Week 7. That's a season-high. 13 -- Antonio Gibson has broken 13 tackles this season That's good for third in the NFL.

-- Antonio Gibson has broken 13 tackles this season That's good for third in the NFL. 86 -- Frank Gore has broken one tackle on 86 carries this season. That's the worst rate in the league.

-- Frank Gore has broken one tackle on 86 carries this season. That's the worst rate in the league. 4 -- James Robinson has at least four catches in five games in a row.

-- James Robinson has at least four catches in five games in a row. 143 -- Derrick Henry has 21 more rush attempts than any other running back. And he's already had his bye.

-- Derrick Henry has 21 more rush attempts than any other running back. And he's already had his bye. 3.0 -- The Buccaneers have been the best team in the league against the run, holding opposing teams to just 3.0 yards per carry.

-- The Buccaneers have been the best team in the league against the run, holding opposing teams to just 3.0 yards per carry. 24 -- David Montgomery has 24 targets over his past four games. That's keeping his PPR value afloat despite his inefficiency.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 19% Hyde has a tight hamstring, according to Pete Carroll, but he played through it in Week 8 and Chris Carson is now "week-to-week" with a mid-foot sprain. I expect Hyde to lead the Seahawks backfield in what should be a high-scoring game against the 49ers. If you want to be against Hyde's health, DeeJay Dallas would be my second-choice in Seattle. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED Gallman has been by far the Giants most efficient runner at 4.4 yards per carry. No other running back on the team has averaged even 3.5 yards per carry. He also caught all five of his targets last week after Freeman went down. But this is a terribly difficult matchup, so temper your expectations. JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 46% Hasty has looked very good when the 49ers have used him but I'm very skeptical of this entire situation. Kyle Shanahan is hopeful the Niners will get Tevin Coleman back off IR and we still haven't heard whether Jerick McKinnon is fully rested after last week's strange usage. If you guaranteed me 15 touches for Hasty, he'd be at the top of this list. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 31% There should be no doubt. Perine should be the clear lead back for the Jets, and he should be preparing for a good matchup against the Chiefs. He'd be at the top of this list if that was the case. But Adam Gase is still the head coach, and that means Frank Gore is still likely taking 10 touches from Perine, which makes it hard to trust anyone. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 19% In non-PPR, Edwards may just be the best add. Assuming Ingram misses time I'd expect Edwards to lead the team in rushing, but Dobbins will likely get the passing work. This is a difficult matchup if you aren't going to catch any passes, especially since a third of the rush attempts may go to Lamar Jackson.

Stashes Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% Whether Coleman gets back for Week 9 or not, he should definitely get back before Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. That means at some point in the not-so-distant future he may be the lead back for the 49ers again.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI NO -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 21.8 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,000 DRAFTKINGS $8,200 Until Michael Thomas returns, we'll just keep playing Kamara in cash games. He has at least eight targets in every game but one and he has outscored every other running back by at least 30 Fantasy points this season. They cannot price him high enough to fade.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th I would imagine with a rookie quarterback against a very good Rams defense, Gaskin's roster rate will be too low. That fits with his price, which is already too low. He's on pace for 72 catches this season and is a top-20 PPR running back despite already having his bye and only scoring one touchdown. He's averaging nearly three times value despite the fact he only had 16 carries the first two weeks and didn't start getting short yardage work until Week 4.