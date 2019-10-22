Fantasy Football Week 8 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds and DFS plays.
The word I'd use to describe the running back position right now is uncertain. It's not that things are bad; we just don't know exactly how they're going to be good. Before we get to the preview, here are three big questions, and how we're handling them right now.
Are Alvin Kamara and David Johnson coming back this week or should wee expect Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds to repeat as top-12 running backs? We're currently projecting Johnson to play and Kamara to sit. I'm personally projecting close to a. 50-50 split between Johnson and Edmonds, at least until we see the former participate in a full practice. This makes Murray a top-five back against the Cardinals and puts both Edmonds and Johnson in play as No. 2 running backs in the same game.
Do we have any confidence how the committees will shake out in Green Bay and Denver? In a word, no. But I get paid to use more than one word. All four of these backs have at the very least flex appeal on a weekly basis. My expectation is that two of them each week will finish as top-15 backs, but we won't know which two. The good news this week is that the Packers face the Chiefs and the Broncos face the Colts. You should be able to start all four running backs.
Are we really giving up on Melvin Gordon and Joe Mixon? As starters, we don't have much choice. They both have terrible offensive lines and they're not playing well enough to overcome that. They also both have pass-catching backs stealing snaps and Fantasy production. Neither Gordon nor Mixon ranks among my top-30 running backs this week, and I'd even consider dropping Mixon in a 10-team league.
Week 8 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ty Johnson becomes the top waiver wire add and a flex this week. J.D. McKissic isn't far behind.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
As long as Kamara is out, you start Murray.
Ito Smith RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Brian Hill should get a chance to play alongside Devonta Freeman, but this is not an offense where you want to use the second running back.
Numbers to know
- 2.8% - Melvin Gordon's broken tackle rate. The only running back with 25 carries and a lower rate is Jon Hilliman. He's currently unemployed.
- 3.8 - Yards after contact per attempt for Gus Edwards. He's just one injury to a 29-year-old running back away from being must-own.
- 10 - Week 10 is when Kareem Hunt is eligible to return for the Browns. Nick Chubb gets the Patriots and a bye between now and then. It might not be a bad time to shop him.
- 53 - Targets for Austin Ekeler. That's the most among running backs and keeps him startable in PPR.
- 10.95 - Yards per target for Miles Sanders, which would be elite for a receiver.
- 15 - Touches for Mark Walton in Week 7. It kind of looks like he's taking over this backfield, and he's been by far their most efficient back.
- 20% - Target share for Tarik Cohen. That's tied with Le'Veon Bell and James White, and behind only Christian McCaffrey. He will probably be more efficient moving forward.
Matchups that matter
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I want to offer some caution here. I've not been particularly impressed with Johnson as a runner, and I don't love this situation as a running back. But he dominated snaps after Kerryon Johnson went down, and he's facing the same defense that just got gashed by Chase Edmonds and a Cardinals team that didn't look like it could run the ball effectively. That makes him flex-worthy at least.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Would it surprise anyone if the Steelers had two running backs who were good against the Dolphins on Monday night? This is the worst run defense in the league and James Conner has been banged up for a month. The Steelers are two-touchdown favorites and Snell would likely be the back to ice the game in the fourth quarter if they have that type of lead.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
A lot of it is situational, but McKissic has been far better with the ball in his hands than Johnson this season. He's averaged 7.3 yards per carry and 7.3 yards per target in limited work, and I'd expect he gets at least 30% of the touches on Sunday against the Giants.
Mark Walton RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is a bad matchup, but if you're desperate enough, 15 touches can look pretty good. Besides, I don't believe this is worse than the Bills matchup, and Walton actually ran effectively against them.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy in the league and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Henderson still isn't getting the work we expected, but I'd like to hold for a couple of weeks to see if Todd Gurley holds up. This is especially true for as long as Malcolm Brown is injured.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This is all dependent on whether Kamara plays, of course, but as of right now Murray looks like the chalk. He earned 32 touches against the Bears last week because the Saints don't have another back they can trust right now. That kind of volume in this offense against the Arizona Cardinals makes Murray a candidate to be the top overall back.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I presume Lindsay's ownership will fall along with his price after Royce Freeman outperformed him last week. That was not a changing of the guard, Freeman just had the hot hand. I still expect Lindsay will lead this backfield in Week 8 and love the possibility of him breaking a long run on the turf in Indianapolis.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
24.34
30.65
2
2
Dalvin Cook
21.89
25.08
4
3
James Conner
18.65
23.85
3
4
Leonard Fournette
19.13
23.48
5
5
Latavius Murray
18.54
23.24
6
6
Saquon Barkley
18.08
22.43
7
7
Josh Jacobs
17.89
20.32
10
8
Aaron Jones
15.46
19.68
9
9
Chris Carson
16.29
19.38
8
10
Nick Chubb
16.47
19.32
12
11
Phillip Lindsay
13.82
16.71
11
12
Todd Gurley
14.42
16.42
16
13
Le'Veon Bell
12.37
16.22
13
14
Marlon Mack
13.77
16.17
17
15
Chase Edmonds
12.09
15.23
20
16
Royce Freeman
11
15.14
21
17
Jamaal Williams
11.09
14.89
32
18
James White
8.81
14.86
24
19
Devonta Freeman
10.50
14.45
22
20
David Johnson
10.90
14.32
15
21
Sony Michel
13.11
14.18
29
22
Austin Ekeler
9.70
14.17
14
23
Derrick Henry
13.22
14.10
19
24
Matt Breida
11.25
13.77
18
25
Tevin Coleman
11.77
13.24
23
26
Lesean McCoy
10.87
12.65
25
27
Frank Gore
11
11.90
30
28
Duke Johnson
9.45
11.61
42
29
Tarik Cohen
6.65
11.55
28
30
Ty Johnson
9.77
11.18
