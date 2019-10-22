Fantasy Football Week 8 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more

The word I'd use to describe the running back position right now is uncertain. It's not that things are bad; we just don't know exactly how they're going to be good. Before we get to the preview, here are three big questions, and how we're handling them right now.

Are Alvin Kamara and David Johnson coming back this week or should wee expect Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds to repeat as top-12 running backs? We're currently projecting Johnson to play and Kamara to sit. I'm personally projecting close to a. 50-50 split between Johnson and Edmonds, at least until we see the former participate in a full practice. This makes Murray a top-five back against the Cardinals and puts both Edmonds and Johnson in play as No. 2 running backs in the same game.

Do we have any confidence how the committees will shake out in Green Bay and Denver? In a word, no. But I get paid to use more than one word. All four of these backs have at the very least flex appeal on a weekly basis. My expectation is that two of them each week will finish as top-15 backs, but we won't know which two. The good news this week is that the Packers face the Chiefs and the Broncos face the Colts. You should be able to start all four running backs.

Are we really giving up on Melvin Gordon and Joe Mixon? As starters, we don't have much choice. They both have terrible offensive lines and they're not playing well enough to overcome that. They also both have pass-catching backs stealing snaps and Fantasy production. Neither Gordon nor Mixon ranks among my top-30 running backs this week, and I'd even consider dropping Mixon in a 10-team league.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ty Johnson becomes the top waiver wire add and a flex this week. J.D. McKissic isn't far behind. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. As long as Kamara is out, you start Murray. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Brian Hill should get a chance to play alongside Devonta Freeman, but this is not an offense where you want to use the second running back.

RB Preview Numbers to know

2.8% - Melvin Gordon's broken tackle rate. The only running back with 25 carries and a lower rate is Jon Hilliman. He's currently unemployed.

- Melvin Gordon's broken tackle rate. The only running back with 25 carries and a lower rate is Jon Hilliman. He's currently unemployed. 3.8 - Yards after contact per attempt for Gus Edwards. He's just one injury to a 29-year-old running back away from being must-own.

- Yards after contact per attempt for Gus Edwards. He's just one injury to a 29-year-old running back away from being must-own. 10 - Week 10 is when Kareem Hunt is eligible to return for the Browns. Nick Chubb gets the Patriots and a bye between now and then. It might not be a bad time to shop him.

- Week 10 is when Kareem Hunt is eligible to return for the Browns. Nick Chubb gets the Patriots and a bye between now and then. It might not be a bad time to shop him. 53 - Targets for Austin Ekeler. That's the most among running backs and keeps him startable in PPR.

- Targets for Austin Ekeler. That's the most among running backs and keeps him startable in PPR. 10.95 - Yards per target for Miles Sanders, which would be elite for a receiver.

- Yards per target for Miles Sanders, which would be elite for a receiver. 15 - Touches for Mark Walton in Week 7. It kind of looks like he's taking over this backfield, and he's been by far their most efficient back.

- Touches for Mark Walton in Week 7. It kind of looks like he's taking over this backfield, and he's been by far their most efficient back. 20% - Target share for Tarik Cohen. That's tied with Le'Veon Bell and James White, and behind only Christian McCaffrey. He will probably be more efficient moving forward.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 20.5 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 235 REC 26 REYDS 231 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.2 Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 7 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 6% I want to offer some caution here. I've not been particularly impressed with Johnson as a runner, and I don't love this situation as a running back. But he dominated snaps after Kerryon Johnson went down, and he's facing the same defense that just got gashed by Chase Edmonds and a Cardinals team that didn't look like it could run the ball effectively. That makes him flex-worthy at least. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 20% Would it surprise anyone if the Steelers had two running backs who were good against the Dolphins on Monday night? This is the worst run defense in the league and James Conner has been banged up for a month. The Steelers are two-touchdown favorites and Snell would likely be the back to ice the game in the fourth quarter if they have that type of lead. J.D. McKissic RB DET Detroit • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 1% A lot of it is situational, but McKissic has been far better with the ball in his hands than Johnson this season. He's averaged 7.3 yards per carry and 7.3 yards per target in limited work, and I'd expect he gets at least 30% of the touches on Sunday against the Giants. Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 15% This is a bad matchup, but if you're desperate enough, 15 touches can look pretty good. Besides, I don't believe this is worse than the Bills matchup, and Walton actually ran effectively against them.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 57% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy in the league and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 41% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 47% Henderson still isn't getting the work we expected, but I'd like to hold for a couple of weeks to see if Todd Gurley holds up. This is especially true for as long as Malcolm Brown is injured. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 9% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $6,200 DraftKings $5,800 This is all dependent on whether Kamara plays, of course, but as of right now Murray looks like the chalk. He earned 32 touches against the Bears last week because the Saints don't have another back they can trust right now. That kind of volume in this offense against the Arizona Cardinals makes Murray a candidate to be the top overall back.

Contrarian Plays Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $6,300 DraftKings $5,600 I presume Lindsay's ownership will fall along with his price after Royce Freeman outperformed him last week. That was not a changing of the guard, Freeman just had the hot hand. I still expect Lindsay will lead this backfield in Week 8 and love the possibility of him breaking a long run on the turf in Indianapolis.

RB Preview Heath's Projections