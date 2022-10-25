The NFL trade deadline is generally more bluster than actual movement, but with a little more than a week remaining before the deadline, we've already had two running backs moved that have altered the landscape of Fantasy Football.

The first, Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, has already been digested and we started to see the results in Week 7. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard both had surprisingly good performances against Tampa Bay and both rank as top waiver adds and high-end flexes as we head into Week 8. The same deal crushed Jeff Wilson's value and may impact at least one of the 49ers' pass catchers once McCaffrey is fully implemented.

The second trade still has some mystery to it, at least on one side. James Robinson was traded to the New York Jets and will help Michael Carter replace Breece Hall after Hall was lost for the season. In Jacksonville, this one is easy: Travis Etienne is a top-12, must-start running back. I would buy high if someone thinks they're selling high. In New York, it's more complicated.

Robinson has a history as a workhorse back, but outside of four long runs, he has really not looked like himself as he's come back from his Achilles injury. Carter has been a committee back going back to his college days at UNC, but he performed very well the few times the Jets gave him a full load in 2021. For this week we're projecting Carter as a borderline No. 2 and Robinson as a flex. But once Robinson learns the offense this situation could be every bit as messy as the one in Carolina.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 8 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie We expect Michael Carter to lead the backfield with James Robinson spelling him on early downs. Mike Boone RB DEN Denver • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray should share the load. They're flexes this week.

RB Preview Numbers to know

73% -- Michael Carter played 73% of the snaps in Week 7. He averaged 22 FPPG in the three games he topped 70% of the snaps in 2021.

-- Michael Carter played 73% of the snaps in Week 7. He averaged 22 FPPG in the three games he topped 70% of the snaps in 2021. 4 -- D'Onta Foreman had four carries in the first three quarters on Sunday. If Chuba Hubbard is 100%, Foreman's role could shrink quite a bit in Week 8.

-- D'Onta Foreman had four carries in the first three quarters on Sunday. If Chuba Hubbard is 100%, Foreman's role could shrink quite a bit in Week 8. 113.3 -- Travis Etienne has averaged 113.3 yards from scrimmage in his last three games. He looks like a league winner with James Robinson shipped off to New York.

-- Travis Etienne has averaged 113.3 yards from scrimmage in his last three games. He looks like a league winner with James Robinson shipped off to New York. 80% -- Josh Jacobs has played at least 80% of the snaps in three straight games. He's a true workhorse back and my No. 1 RB overall this week.

-- Josh Jacobs has played at least 80% of the snaps in three straight games. He's a true workhorse back and my No. 1 RB overall this week. 36% -- Gus Edwards had a 36% rush share and a 36% snap share in his first game back. Both will need to grow significantly for him to be a must-start running back.

-- Gus Edwards had a 36% rush share and a 36% snap share in his first game back. Both will need to grow significantly for him to be a must-start running back. 6.5 -- Khalil Herbert is averaging 6.5 yards per touch. David Montgomery (4.8 YPT) has a big challenge to hold on to anything close to a majority of the touches.

-- Khalil Herbert is averaging 6.5 yards per touch. David Montgomery (4.8 YPT) has a big challenge to hold on to anything close to a majority of the touches. 18 -- 49ers running backs have only seen 18 targets all season long. That offense is presumably in for a big change now that they've acquired Christian McCaffrey.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds (RB Preview) Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 20 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 In full PPR, Carter is my top choice because the Jets run offense looks like a good one and I think he has the best path to 15 touches that includes work in the passing game. James Robinson could have something to say about that, but I'm not sure Robinson is as good as Carter right now. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB BAL -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.6 In non-PPR Edwards is my top priority, and he probably should be in 0.5-PPR as well. I'd expect 15 carries a week and you should consider it a bonus if he catches a pass. He may not have another two-touchdown game this season, but this position on this team does generally produce big touchdown upside. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 I see very little difference between Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, Carter, and Edwards. But one advantage Hubbard and Foreman have is that they may be one injury away from 20 touches per game. I slightly prefer Hubbard in full PPR, but I'm likely to bid 10-20% of my FAB on all these guys unless I'm desperate and let the chips fall where they may.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 I know it's getting more difficult to stash backup running backs, but Warren still possesses top-20 upside should something happen to Harris.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LV -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 17.6 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 633 REC 20 REYDS 141 TD 6 FPTS/G 22.2 For the second consecutive week, Jacobs is my top chalk running back. He's not the most expensive running back on either site but he's my top projected back in full PPR and only .05 points behind Derrick Henry in 0.5-PPR. Jacobs and Austin Ekeler are the only running backs averaging more than 20 FPPG.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 12 REYDS 94 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 I have Mostert projected as a borderline top-12 back against a Lions defense that has surrendered the second-most FPPG to running backs. Mostert saw a season-high five targets last week and produced well on them. He's looking like a bell cow back for as long as he stays healthy.