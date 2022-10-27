The concerns about Josh Jacobs coming into the season were never about the Raiders offense not being able to create enough Fantasy production for their running backs. Josh McDaniels' offenses in New England routinely ranked among the very best in terms of total Fantasy scoring from running backs, no matter who was back there. The problem was, the Patriots didn't seem to care much who was back there. They would change roles and usage patterns with little warning, and it made Jacobs seem pretty risky – after all, the new brain trust in Las Vegas had already decided not to pick up the option on his contract for 2023. They had no long-term commitment to him.
What we collectively failed to account for, it seems, was the possibility that the Raiders would just give Jacobs all of the opportunities, and what that might mean for his Fantasy appeal. Through Week 7, he's accounted for 84% of the team's running back touches, the highest mark in the league, and it's led to some historic production. Jacobs is just the eighth running back since the merger with 140-plus yards and a touchdown in three straight games. The first since Derrick Henry in 2019. That's the kind of rarified air he's in right now.
At this point, it's not a question of whether Jacobs is a top-12 Fantasy running back the rest of the way; the question is whether Jacobs can seriously challenge for the No. 1 overall split. He has four targets or more in four straight games while averaging 20.5 carries per game, and that kind of usage is exactly what you're looking for from a No. 1 contender.
What makes it more impressive is that the Raiders have gone 2-2 in that stretch. Jacobs isn't just getting a bunch of late carries to pad his stats and run the clock out. Every snap he's playing is competitive. The Raiders are trying to win games, desperately so, and they think Jacobs gives them the best chance to do that.
And they're not wrong. With his bye already in the rearview mirror, it's not unreasonable to think Jacobs could be the No. 1 running back the rest of the way. I wouldn't rank it that way – he's my RB3 for Week 7 – but I think Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor are the only running backs I definitely wouldn't give up to get Jacobs, and even those two might be negotiable.
I never saw this coming, but in retrospect, the path was there. Jacobs is walking it, and he might just led a bunch of people to Fantasy championships.
Here are my full RB rankings for Week 7.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Saquon Barkley @SEA
- Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS -- Taylor was clearly on a snap count in Week 7 coming back from his ankle injury, but I'm expecting him to be in his typical role for this one. Coach Frank Reich mentioned their inability to get the running game going when he announced the decision to bench Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, and I would expect their going to make establishing Taylor an emphasis for this one, but hopefully they don't go away from Taylor in the passing game -- his career-high 5.2 targets per game give him even more upside if he can get going on the ground.
- Josh Jacobs @NO
- Alvin Kamara vs. LV
- Derrick Henry @HOU -- Henry got off to a slow start, but he's looked like himself over the past three games, topping 130 yards from scrimmage in each, with 58 carries over the past two games. Henry needs that kind of volume to brute force his way to elite Fantasy RB status, and he should have no problem getting there this week. Henry has topped 200 yards in each of his past three games against the Texans.
- Christian McCaffrey @LAR -- McCaffrey was on a snap count in Week 7, but I'm expecting to see him more or less unleached this week. Whether that means an 80% snap share every week like he saw in Carolina isn't clear yet, nor is it clear how much he'll be used in the passing game. However, this is the best offense he's ever been in, and the 49ers have historically produced plenty of touchdowns for their RB1, so even if McCaffrey doesn't have as much pass-catching upside as he once did, he's still a clear top-12 Fantasy RB in this offense.
- Tony Pollard vs. CHI
- Leonard Fournette vs. BAL
- Joe Mixon @CLE -- Efficiency in the running game has been the only thing holding Mixon back, and now he gets a matchup against a Cleveland defense allowing the eighth-most rushing yards so far -- plus a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns allowed. Mixon's role is one of the most valuable in the league,and it makes him one of the most valuable players in Fantasy Football.
- Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ -- The key question coming out of Week 7 for the Patriots, at least from our perspective, was how much of Stevenson's 77% snap share was because Damien Harris was coming back from injury. Harris ended up playing just eight snaps Monday, and if the split is going to be anywhere near that lopsided moving forward, Stevenson might just be a top-12 back. Even if Harris claws back some of the work this week, Stevenson still looks like a must-start Fantasy RB.
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYG -- I don't want to get too far out ahead of my skis, but it's hard not to think of a rookie Jonathan Taylor when you see what Walker has done over the past few weeks. Are there still plays where he leaves some yards on the field? Sure, that'll happen with young backs. But he's just such an explosive runner that it almost doesn't matter. He's got 20-plus carries in each of his first two career starts, and I think you have to view Walker as a must-start Fantasy option at this point.
- Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
- Nick Chubb vs. CIN
- Aaron Jones @BUF -- The Packers finally used Jones as a focal point in the receiving game in Week 7, and he nearly won them the game with his late touchdown. It's been hard to make sense of Jones' limited usage this season, given the lack of other weapons in this offense -- he's still on pace for fewer carries than last season, with just 0.2 more receptions per game after Sunday's nine-catch game. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, but I'm not sure you can bet on it. He's a high-end RB2, but I wish I could say I felt more confident in him.
- Travis Etienne vs. DEN
- Darrell Henderson vs. SF -- In the first game after Cam Akers was made inactive, Henderson had 12 carries and three targets, a pretty disappointing outcome. However, he also played 71% of the snaps, and if that remains the case moving forward, I think you can bet on better usage moving forward. If this offense ever figures things out, Henderson could challenge to be a top-12 option.
- Miles Sanders vs. PIT -- The pattern with Sanders is pretty clear: When he finds the end zone, he'll probably give you 15-plus points. If not, you're looking at single figures, most likely. The Eagles are 11-point favorites in the Keystone State clash, so his chances of finding the end zone are probably pretty favorable. You're starting him, in other words, unless you've got overwhelming options elsewhere.
- Dameon Pierce vs. TEN -- Pierce played his lowest snap share since Week 1 last week, but still had 20 carries and four targets -- he mostly ceded snaps in the fourth quarter once the Texans waived the white flag. He's clearly the focal point of this offense, and while I wish there was more upside attached to that role, he's a must-start Fantasy RB regardless.
- Raheem Mostert @DET -- Mostert now has at least 14 carries in four straight games, with at least three targets in three of those four. This is a pretty good offense and Mostert has a pretty locked in role. There's injury risk in the longer term, but as long as he's healthy, he should probably just remain in your lineup.
- D'Andre Swift vs. MIA -- There's still plenty to like about Swift, but his constant injuries raise the question of whether he'll ever be able to hold up to the kind of role he needs to live up to his potential. I'm expecting the Lions to work him back in at least somewhat slowly, and though he should remain a viable starting option for Fantasy -- with upside thanks to his constant big-play ability -- he's not the RB1 I was hoping he would be. at least not this week.
- James Conner @MIN -- Conner was limited in practice to kick off the week, which seems to suggest he's got a pretty good chance of playing. And I'm assuming he'll return to being the lead back for the Cardinals if that happens, though I could see a more limited workload for him given the nature of the injury -- and the fact that Benjamin proved he can handle filling in for him.
- Michael Carter vs. NE -- Even after the acquisition of James Robinson, I still think Carter is going to be the lead back for the Jets, and this is a team that wants to use their running backs heavily. There could be enough room for both to be Fantasy relevant, but I'll bet on Carter's familiarty with the system giving him an edge at least for this week. The Jets will miss Hall -- more than most offenses will miss their lead back, even -- but Carter should be plenty useful for Fantasy as the lead back.
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIA -- Williams sees a bigger role when D'Andre Swift is sidelined, but it's hard to say whether his Fantasy appeal is actually greater when Swift is out or not, because the Lions offense is so much better when Swift plays. Williams has four touchdowns in the three games Swift has played in and two in the other three. He'll get fewer touches if Swift is able to return this week, but he might not be much of a worse play in spite of it.
- Devin Singletary @GB -- The trend for Singletary has been very clear this season -- when the Bills win by single digits, he plays between 73% and 88% of the snaps; when they win by double digits, he plays less than 60% of the snaps. The Bills are 10.5-point favorites against the Packers, so if it turns into a blowout, don't be surprised if Singletary starts ceding playing time to James Cooke and Zack Moss.
- Najee Harris @PHI
- Antonio Gibson @IND -- The Commanders coaching staff doesn't agree with me, but I just think Gibson is a more dynamic playmaker in every facet of the game than their other two options. This is a frustrating three-way backfield split, but Gibson does have four targets in three straight games and got 10 carries in Week 7. If he can sustain that kind of role, he might just be the best Fantasy option here, even if Brian Robinson gets more touches -- Gibson's touches should be more valuable.
- David Montgomery @DAL -- The Bears told us they were going to play the hot hand at running back, and that meant more of an even split in usage between David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Montgomery still played 56% of the snaps Monday night, but that was his lowest healthy share of the season. He still had 15 carries and found the end zone, but this looks like it might just be the worst kind of time share -- one with no real clarity on roles in a mediocre offense. A mess, in other words. Montgomery should be viewed as the better option for Fantasy, but both are kind of hard to trust in this situation.
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR -- Allgeier is getting the opportunities, with 44 carries over the past three games. He's turned those into one touchdown and three games of 51 or fewer yards with no targets, and is probably just a touchdown-or-bust RB3 even in this run-first(-and-second-and-third-and-on-and-on) offense.
- D'Onta Foreman @ATL -- Foreman was shockingly effective in a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Week 7, rushing for 118 yards on 15 carries and adding 27 yards on two catches. That seems like a pretty reasonable expectation for touches in competitive games, and the Falcons probably won't be able to run away with this one, so Foreman should see a decent workload. There's even some upside here if Chuba Hubbard's ankle injury keeps him on the sidelines.
- Gus Edwards @TB
- Melvin Gordon @JAX -- Mike Boon is going to miss some time, so Gordon and Latavius Murray should both get a bigger slice of the pie here. But neither is worth getting particularly excited about as part of a timeshare in an offense that hasn't generated many scoring opportunities. If you starting either one, it means you're pretty desperate as long as this timeshare remains.
- Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
- Khalil Herbert @DAL
- Eno Benjamin @MIN -- If you're desperate for a starter, Benjamin should still get a decent workload even if Conner returns this week. It won't be a lead back role, in all likelihood, but I could still see him getting 10 touches as the Cardinals ease Conner back in from his rib injury.
- Chuba Hubbard @ATL
- Brian Robinson Jr. @IND -- Robinson has just two targets in three career games and isn't running many routes, so I think at this point you're probably just hoping he gets into the end zone to get to 12 or so Fantasy points. The Commanders are going to give him those opportunities when they get in close, and it's hard to bench anyone with 37 carries over the past two games, his only two as a starter. There isn't a ton of upside here, however, so Robinson is really just a touchdown-dependent RB3 in my eyes.
- Kareem Hunt vs. CIN -- Hunt has just nine carries over the past two games combined after having at least 10 in each of the first five games, and I'm not quite sure what to make of that. I think it's probably just a big of bad luck -- the Browns offense as a whole has struggled in both games and they've been chasing points, too -- but it makes him even tougher to trust then usual. Especially against an opponent that could very easily put them down multiple scored yet again.
- A.J. Dillon @BUF
- Latavius Murray @JAX -- Mike Boon is going to miss some time, so Gordon and Latavius Murray should both get a bigger slice of the pie here. But neither is worth getting particularly excited about as part of a timeshare in an offense that hasn't generated many scoring opportunities. If you starting either one, it means you're pretty desperate as long as this timeshare remains.
- Damien Harris @NYJ
- Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
- James Robinson vs. DEN
- James Robinson vs. NE -- It's possible Robinson will get to the Jets and be a difference maker, but I'm betting against it. He just didn't seem to have much burst despite some early success this season, and I'm not sure he's a better player than Michael Carter at this point. There should be room for Robinson to be Fantasy relevant in an offense that wants to use multiple backs, but I don't think Robinson is any kind of replacement for what Breece Hall gave them. You're hoping for a touchdown this week if you start him, I think.
- Rachaad White vs. BAL
- Mark Ingram vs. LV
- Jeff Wilson @LAR
- Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
- Craig Reynolds vs. MIA
- Kenyan Drake @TB
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
- Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
- J.D. McKissic @IND
- Jaylen Warren @PHI
- Benny Snell vs. CAR
- Malcolm Brown vs. SF
- Chase Edmonds @DET
- Samaje Perine @CLE
- DeeJay Dallas vs. NYG
- Justice Hill @TB
- James Cook @GB