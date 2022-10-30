Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

The concerns about Josh Jacobs coming into the season were never about the Raiders offense not being able to create enough Fantasy production for their running backs. Josh McDaniels' offenses in New England routinely ranked among the very best in terms of total Fantasy scoring from running backs, no matter who was back there. The problem was, the Patriots didn't seem to care much who was back there. They would change roles and usage patterns with little warning, and it made Jacobs seem pretty risky – after all, the new brain trust in Las Vegas had already decided not to pick up the option on his contract for 2023. They had no long-term commitment to him. 

What we collectively failed to account for, it seems, was the possibility that the Raiders would just give Jacobs all of the opportunities, and what that might mean for his Fantasy appeal. Through Week 7, he's accounted for 84% of the team's running back touches, the highest mark in the league, and it's led to some historic production. Jacobs is just the eighth running back since the merger with 140-plus yards and a touchdown in three straight games. The first since Derrick Henry in 2019. That's the kind of rarified air he's in right now.  

At this point, it's not a question of whether Jacobs is a top-12 Fantasy running back the rest of the way; the question is whether Jacobs can seriously challenge for the No. 1 overall split. He has four targets or more in four straight games while averaging 20.5 carries per game, and that kind of usage is exactly what you're looking for from a No. 1 contender. 

What makes it more impressive is that the Raiders have gone 2-2 in that stretch. Jacobs isn't just getting a bunch of late carries to pad his stats and run the clock out. Every snap he's playing is competitive. The Raiders are trying to win games, desperately so, and they think Jacobs gives them the best chance to do that.

And they're not wrong. With his bye already in the rearview mirror, it's not unreasonable to think Jacobs could be the No. 1 running back the rest of the way. I wouldn't rank it that way – he's my RB3 for Week 7 – but I think Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor are the only running backs I definitely wouldn't give up to get Jacobs, and even those two might be negotiable. 

I never saw this coming, but in retrospect, the path was there. Jacobs is walking it, and he might just led a bunch of people to Fantasy championships.

Here are my full RB rankings for Week 7. 

  1. Saquon Barkley @SEA
  2. Josh Jacobs @NO
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  4. Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. LV
  6. Derrick Henry @HOU
  7. Tony Pollard vs. CHI
  8. Joe Mixon @CLE
  9. Nick Chubb vs. CIN
  10. Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
  12. Aaron Jones @BUF
  13. Travis Etienne vs. DEN
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  15. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  16. Darrell Henderson vs. SF
  17. Miles Sanders vs. PIT
  18. D'Andre Swift vs. MIA
  19. Eno Benjamin @MIN
  20. Raheem Mostert @DET
  21. Michael Carter vs. NE
  22. D'Onta Foreman @ATL
  23. Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
  24. Najee Harris @PHI
  25. Devin Singletary @GB
  26. Antonio Gibson @IND
  27. David Montgomery @DAL
  28. Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
  29. Melvin Gordon @JAX
  30. Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
  31. Khalil Herbert @DAL
  32. Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
  33. Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
  34. A.J. Dillon @BUF
  35. Latavius Murray @JAX
  36. Damien Harris @NYJ
  37. Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
  38. Jamycal Hasty vs. DEN
  39. James Robinson vs. NE
  40. Mark Ingram vs. LV
  41. Jeff Wilson @LAR
  42. Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
  43. Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
  44. Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
  45. J.D. McKissic @IND
  46. Ronnie Rivers vs. SF
  47. Jaylen Warren @PHI
  48. Benny Snell vs. CAR
  49. Malcolm Brown vs. SF
  50. Chase Edmonds @DET
  51. Samaje Perine @CLE
  52. DeeJay Dallas vs. NYG
  53. James Cook @GB
  54. Zamir White @NO
  55. Zack Moss @GB
  56. Avery Williams vs. CAR