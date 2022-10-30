The concerns about Josh Jacobs coming into the season were never about the Raiders offense not being able to create enough Fantasy production for their running backs. Josh McDaniels' offenses in New England routinely ranked among the very best in terms of total Fantasy scoring from running backs, no matter who was back there. The problem was, the Patriots didn't seem to care much who was back there. They would change roles and usage patterns with little warning, and it made Jacobs seem pretty risky – after all, the new brain trust in Las Vegas had already decided not to pick up the option on his contract for 2023. They had no long-term commitment to him.

What we collectively failed to account for, it seems, was the possibility that the Raiders would just give Jacobs all of the opportunities, and what that might mean for his Fantasy appeal. Through Week 7, he's accounted for 84% of the team's running back touches, the highest mark in the league, and it's led to some historic production. Jacobs is just the eighth running back since the merger with 140-plus yards and a touchdown in three straight games. The first since Derrick Henry in 2019. That's the kind of rarified air he's in right now.

At this point, it's not a question of whether Jacobs is a top-12 Fantasy running back the rest of the way; the question is whether Jacobs can seriously challenge for the No. 1 overall split. He has four targets or more in four straight games while averaging 20.5 carries per game, and that kind of usage is exactly what you're looking for from a No. 1 contender.

What makes it more impressive is that the Raiders have gone 2-2 in that stretch. Jacobs isn't just getting a bunch of late carries to pad his stats and run the clock out. Every snap he's playing is competitive. The Raiders are trying to win games, desperately so, and they think Jacobs gives them the best chance to do that.

And they're not wrong. With his bye already in the rearview mirror, it's not unreasonable to think Jacobs could be the No. 1 running back the rest of the way. I wouldn't rank it that way – he's my RB3 for Week 7 – but I think Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor are the only running backs I definitely wouldn't give up to get Jacobs, and even those two might be negotiable.

I never saw this coming, but in retrospect, the path was there. Jacobs is walking it, and he might just led a bunch of people to Fantasy championships.

Here are my full RB rankings for Week 7.

