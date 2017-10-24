Fantasy Football Week 8 Running Back Rankings: Le'Veon Bell the obvious choice at the top

Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for the week.

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 8 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET)
2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS)
3LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE)
4Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN)
6Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI)
7Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ)
8Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO)
9Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL)
10Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI)
11LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC)
12Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL)
13Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND)
14Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA)
15Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI)
16Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR)
17C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ)
18Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB)
19Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF)
20Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL)
21Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE)
22Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL)
23Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT)
24Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) DeAndre Washington OAK (at BUF) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN)
25Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL) Jalen Richard OAK (at BUF) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC)
26Marlon Mack IND (at CIN) Marlon Mack IND (at CIN) Alex Collins BAL (vs MIA)
27Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Jalen Richard OAK (at BUF)
28DeAndre Washington OAK (at BUF) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs IND) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs ATL)
29Jalen Richard OAK (at BUF) James White NE (vs LAC) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE)
30Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs MIN)
31Alex Collins BAL (vs MIA) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA)
32Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at TB) Marlon Mack IND (at CIN)
33James White NE (vs LAC) Alex Collins BAL (vs MIA) Frank Gore IND (at CIN)
34Thomas Rawls SEA (vs HOU) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) DeAndre Washington OAK (at BUF)
35Frank Gore IND (at CIN) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at TB)
36Jonathan Stewart CAR (at TB) Jamaal Charles DEN (at KC) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF)
37Mike Gillislee NE (vs LAC) Thomas Rawls SEA (vs HOU) Jamaal Charles DEN (at KC)
38Theo Riddick DET (vs PIT) Tarik Cohen CHI (at NO) D'Onta Foreman HOU (at SEA)
39Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs MIN) Theo Riddick DET (vs PIT) Tarik Cohen CHI (at NO)
40Tarik Cohen CHI (at NO) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs ATL) Theo Riddick DET (vs PIT)
41D'Onta Foreman HOU (at SEA) Mike Gillislee NE (vs LAC) James White NE (vs LAC)
42Eddie Lacy SEA (vs HOU) Frank Gore IND (at CIN) Thomas Rawls SEA (vs HOU)
43Bilal Powell NYJ (vs ATL) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs MIN) Mike Gillislee NE (vs LAC)
44Austin Ekeler LAC (at NE) Eddie Lacy SEA (vs HOU) Eddie Lacy SEA (vs HOU)
45Matt Breida SF (at PHI) Jeremy Hill CIN (vs IND) Matt Breida SF (at PHI)
46Giovani Bernard CIN (vs IND) Rex Burkhead NE (vs LAC) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs IND)
47Charles Sims TB (vs CAR) D'Onta Foreman HOU (at SEA) Devontae Booker DEN (at KC)
48Rex Burkhead NE (vs LAC)Charles Sims TB (vs CAR)Charles Sims TB (vs CAR)
