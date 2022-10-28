Week 8 is a decent week for streaming tight ends based on the matchups and increased opportunities. We have the chance to get positive production from sleepers like Irv Smith vs. Arizona, Juwan Johnson vs. Las Vegas and Harrison Bryant vs. Cincinnati.

I liked the setup for Cade Otton also Thursday night against Baltimore, and he had a touchdown negated due to a penalty. But the chance to post a quality stat line was there, and it just didn't come to fruition.

Another streaming tight end for this week who might have some staying power is Greg Dulcich. He's had two good games prior to Week 8, and hopefully he can produce at a high level in London against the Jaguars.

Russell Wilson will return at quarterback for the Broncos, and Dulcich should be the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned in Week 6 and has made an immediate impact, averaging 11.5 PPR points per game in his first two outings.

Against the Jets in Week 7, Dulcich had nine targets for six catches and 51 yards with Brett Rypien under center. And in Week 6 against the Chargers with Wilson, Dulcich had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on three targets.

He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Jaguars in Week 8. Jacksonville has only allowed one touchdown to a tight end, and Dallas Goedert in Week 4 is the lone tight end with more than 10 PPR points when he had five catches for 72 yards on six targets.

But keep in mind that Jacksonville has also faced Washington, Indianapolis twice, Houston, the Chargers and the Giants this season, and there isn't a prominent tight end in that group. I expect Dulcich to do fine if he gets enough targets.

He's worth using as a sleeper in all leagues. And I'm hopeful that with another strong showing we can call Dulcich a No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the rest of the year.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 8 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats PAYDS 1223 RUYDS 343 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.7 I'm glad Wan'Dale Robinson is healthy for this matchup because Jones needs some playmakers in the passing game. But the reason to like Jones this week is his matchup with the Seahawks, and his ability to run. He has at least 37 rushing yards in four of his past five games, including three games with at least 68 yards. And he has three rushing touchdowns over that span. The Seahawks allow an average of 20.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks (Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota and Kyler Murray) have scored at least six Fantasy points with just their rushing stats alone. If you include what Taysom Hill did taking snaps for the Saints in Week 5, Seattle has allowed 263 rushing yards and five touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks, which is easily the most in the NFL. Jones could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers this week with his rushing prowess in this matchup. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 28 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Dalton is starting again for the Saints, and he should have the chance for a quality performance this week against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed every quarterback this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Raiders allow an average of 27.8 points per game to the position. Dalton just had a season-high 34 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 7, and he should have the chance for 20-plus points this week. Dalton is worth using as a streamer in all leagues. Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 1350 RUYDS 2 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 14 Mills just had his best Fantasy performance of the season in Week 7 at Las Vegas with 22 points, and he will hopefully build on that this week against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks (Josh Allen in Week 2, Derek Carr in Week 3, Matt Ryan in Week 4 and Carson Wentz in Week 5) have scored at least 22 points against the Titans. The best Fantasy game of Mills' career also came against Tennessee in Week 18 last year when he scored 33 points.

Sleeper RBs Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB BUF -11 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 256 REC 22 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 We'll see how the Bills use Singletary against the Packers, but this is a favorable matchup for him if he gets enough touches. Green Bay has allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, with five scoring at least 15 PPR points, and Singletary had 14 PPR points with 107 total yards in his last game in Week 6 at Kansas City. He had a season-high 17 carries in that game, and we hope he gets a similar workload this week. There have been eight running backs with at least 15 total touches against the Packers, and all seven have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 22 REYDS 170 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 I like the way the Commanders used Gibson in Week 7 against Green Bay in tandem with Brian Robinson, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. Gibson still managed 10 carries for 59 yards, and he also added three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has three games in a row with three catches, and he should continue to get double digits in carries if the Commanders are playing with a lead. Robinson is worth using as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats, but Gibson should be considered a flex as well in PPR. The Colts also are No. 8 in receptions allowed to running backs, which should help Gibson in the passing game this week. D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats RUYDS 155 REC 2 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out this week, which puts Foreman in a good situation with a hefty workload against the Falcons. In Week 7 against Tampa Bay, in the first game without Christian McCaffrey, Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets. He could have the chance for 15-plus touches again this week with Hubbard is out, and Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games. Foreman has top-20 upside in all leagues with Hubbard out.

Sleeper WRs Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Cooks has now fallen into sleeper territory because of his miserable production this season, but this should be a good time to trust him again as a borderline starter in all leagues. Nico Collins (groin) is likely out this week, and Davis Mills should go back to relying on Cooks, especially if the Texans are chasing points this week. He only has two games this season with more than nine PPR points, but the Titans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with nine scoring at least 12 PPR points. Cooks has also scored at least 17 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Tennessee. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CIN -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 18th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 38 REYDS 455 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 Prior to Week 6, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd needed to be more involved in the offense. And in the past two games, he has 15 targets for 14 catches, 221 yards and a touchdown against the Saints and Falcons. His targets should now increase with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, and I like him as a top 20 Fantasy receiver against the Browns. He will likely remain in that range until Chase returns, and Boyd should be a valuable weapon for Joe Burrow and Fantasy managers for the foreseeable future. For this week, he also has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Browns. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Robinson appears to be OK after dealing with some undisclosed injury in Week 7 at Jacksonville. I hope he can build off what he started against the Jaguars since he had six catches for 50 yards on eight targets in the first half, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The Giants need playmakers in the passing game, and Robinson could be the No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones. This week, Robinson should be considered a starting Fantasy option in all three-receiver leagues. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 42 REYDS 336 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Amari Cooper should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and hopefully he stays hot at home. He has scored at least 14 PPR points in all four games in Cleveland this season. But you can also use Peoples-Jones as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but his production might go up with David Njoku (ankle) now out. In deeper leagues, he could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against the Bengals, especially if the Browns are chasing points. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 33 REYDS 355 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 It hasn't mattered much for Meyers this season who starts at quarterback, but Mac Jones coming back should keep Meyers in the range of a high-end No. 3 receiver in PPR. Meyers has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should do well against the Jets, who have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 13 PPR points in every game this season.

Sleeper TEs Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 140 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3 Smith gets an amazing matchup this week against the Cardinals, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Arizona is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and six have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Cardinals, with six touchdowns allowed. Smith scored a touchdown in his last game before Minnesota's bye in Week 7 with four catches for 7 yards on four targets at Miami in Week 6. This could be his breakout game of the season in Week 8. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 202 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3 We'll see what happens with Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Adam Trautman (ankle) this week, but if all three remain out then Johnson should be used as a streamer again in all leagues. He took advantage of the injuries in Week 7 at Arizona, as well as the fantastic matchup, and had five targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six targets in Week 6 against the Bengals and finished with four catches for 41 yards. He has another dream matchup in Week 8 against the Raiders, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Raiders this season in six games. Harrison Bryant TE CLE Cleveland • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Bryant will likely be the starting tight end for the Browns with David Njoku (ankle) out this week, and he should be considered a streaming option in all leagues. The hope is Bryant gets the targets Njoku is leaving behind, which has been an average of seven per game over that past five outings. Jacoby Brissett should lean on Bryant in a similar fashion, and Njoku has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games. The Bengals have also allowed three tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points this season.

Week 8 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Miami at Detroit (Dave Richard)

Las Vegas at New Orleans (Adam Aizer)

New England at New York Jets (Jamey Eisenberg)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: none

Start or Sit: Sit Najee Harris

DFS play: George Pickens (DraftKings $4,700/FanDuel $5,500)

Prop to play: Pat Freiermuth over 34.5 rec yards (-117)

Carolina at Atlanta (Adam Aizer)

Chicago at Dallas (Jamey Eisenberg)

Arizona at Minnesota (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: James Conner (ribs)

Start or Sit: Start Irv Smith

DFS play: Irv Smith (DraftKings $3,500/FanDuel $5,000)

Prop to play: 1st score MIN TD +140

Tennessee at Houston (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Nico Collins (groin)

Start or Sit: Start Brandin Cooks

DFS play: Dameon Pierce (DraftKings $6,300/FanDuel $7,300)

Prop to play: Dameon Pierce over 71.5 rushing yards (-119)

Washington at Indianapolis (Jamey Eisenberg)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Darrell Henderson (illness)

Start or Sit: Start Brandon Aiyuk

DFS play: 49ers DST (DraftKings $3,100/FanDuel $4,500)

Prop to play: 49ers to score more touchdowns (-125)

New York Giants at Seattle (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: D.K. Metcalf (knee)

Start or Sit: Sit Daniel Jones

DFS play: Wan'Dale Robinson (DraftKings $4,700/FanDuel $5,900)

Prop to play: Kenneth Walker III over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Sam Ehlinger (vs. WAS) $4,000

RB: Kenneth Walker III (vs. NYG) $6,500

RB: Tony Pollard (vs. CHI) $6,100

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (at MIN) $7,400

WR: Chris Olave (vs. LV) $6,000

WR: D.J. Moore (at ATL) $5,300

TE: Irv Smith Jr. (vs. ARI) $3,500

FLEX: DeVonta Smith (vs. PIT) $6,300

DST: Cowboys (vs. CHI) $4,000

Ehlinger is worth taking a flier on because of his price, and using him allows you to play multiple studs, as you can see here. I'm not sure you need to stack him with anyone on the Colts, and hopefully he'll make plays with his legs in this matchup with the Commanders.

Pollard is the free space given his price now that Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is out, and he should be awesome against Chicago. And I love how Walker is playing right now, and he should be worth every penny against the Giants.

This receiving corps should be awesome with Olave, who continues to benefit with the injuries in New Orleans, Hopkins and DeVonta Smith leading the way. And Moore should have another great game against the Falcons after his breakout performance against Tampa Bay last week, which was his first outing without Christian McCaffrey.

As for Smith, he has the chance for a standout outing against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points against opposing tight ends.

FanDuel

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (at DET) $7,700

RB: D'Andre Swift (vs. MIA) $7,500

RB: Tony Pollard (vs. CHI) $6,300

WR: Tyreek Hill (at DET) $8,700

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. MIA) $7,200

WR: Brandin Cooks (vs. TEN) $6,100

TE: Irv Smith (vs. ARI) $5,000

FLEX: DeVonta Smith (vs. PIT) $6,900

DEF: Eagles (vs. PIT) $4,600

I'm excited about the Dolphins-Lions game, so we'll go with a Miami stack of Tagovailoa and Hill, and bring it back on the other side with Swift and St. Brown. A sneaky stack could be Jared Goff instead of Tagovailoa, and I love what Goff has done at home this year.

I'll play Pollard, DeVonta Smith and Irv Smith in this lineup as well since I like their pricing, and I'll go with Cooks at the other receiver spot. He's struggled for most of the season, but his matchup against the Titans, along with Nico Collins (groin) hurt, should allow Cooks to have a breakout game in Week 8.