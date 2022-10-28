Week 8 is a decent week for streaming tight ends based on the matchups and increased opportunities. We have the chance to get positive production from sleepers like Irv Smith vs. Arizona, Juwan Johnson vs. Las Vegas and Harrison Bryant vs. Cincinnati.
I liked the setup for Cade Otton also Thursday night against Baltimore, and he had a touchdown negated due to a penalty. But the chance to post a quality stat line was there, and it just didn't come to fruition.
Another streaming tight end for this week who might have some staying power is Greg Dulcich. He's had two good games prior to Week 8, and hopefully he can produce at a high level in London against the Jaguars.
Russell Wilson will return at quarterback for the Broncos, and Dulcich should be the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned in Week 6 and has made an immediate impact, averaging 11.5 PPR points per game in his first two outings.
Against the Jets in Week 7, Dulcich had nine targets for six catches and 51 yards with Brett Rypien under center. And in Week 6 against the Chargers with Wilson, Dulcich had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on three targets.
He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Jaguars in Week 8. Jacksonville has only allowed one touchdown to a tight end, and Dallas Goedert in Week 4 is the lone tight end with more than 10 PPR points when he had five catches for 72 yards on six targets.
But keep in mind that Jacksonville has also faced Washington, Indianapolis twice, Houston, the Chargers and the Giants this season, and there isn't a prominent tight end in that group. I expect Dulcich to do fine if he gets enough targets.
He's worth using as a sleeper in all leagues. And I'm hopeful that with another strong showing we can call Dulcich a No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the rest of the year.
Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.
Week 8 Sleepers
Sleepers
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm glad Wan'Dale Robinson is healthy for this matchup because Jones needs some playmakers in the passing game. But the reason to like Jones this week is his matchup with the Seahawks, and his ability to run. He has at least 37 rushing yards in four of his past five games, including three games with at least 68 yards. And he has three rushing touchdowns over that span. The Seahawks allow an average of 20.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks (Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota and Kyler Murray) have scored at least six Fantasy points with just their rushing stats alone. If you include what Taysom Hill did taking snaps for the Saints in Week 5, Seattle has allowed 263 rushing yards and five touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks, which is easily the most in the NFL. Jones could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers this week with his rushing prowess in this matchup.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Dalton is starting again for the Saints, and he should have the chance for a quality performance this week against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed every quarterback this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Raiders allow an average of 27.8 points per game to the position. Dalton just had a season-high 34 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 7, and he should have the chance for 20-plus points this week. Dalton is worth using as a streamer in all leagues.
Davis Mills QB
HOU Houston • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mills just had his best Fantasy performance of the season in Week 7 at Las Vegas with 22 points, and he will hopefully build on that this week against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks (Josh Allen in Week 2, Derek Carr in Week 3, Matt Ryan in Week 4 and Carson Wentz in Week 5) have scored at least 22 points against the Titans. The best Fantasy game of Mills' career also came against Tennessee in Week 18 last year when he scored 33 points.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see how the Bills use Singletary against the Packers, but this is a favorable matchup for him if he gets enough touches. Green Bay has allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, with five scoring at least 15 PPR points, and Singletary had 14 PPR points with 107 total yards in his last game in Week 6 at Kansas City. He had a season-high 17 carries in that game, and we hope he gets a similar workload this week. There have been eight running backs with at least 15 total touches against the Packers, and all seven have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I like the way the Commanders used Gibson in Week 7 against Green Bay in tandem with Brian Robinson, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. Gibson still managed 10 carries for 59 yards, and he also added three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has three games in a row with three catches, and he should continue to get double digits in carries if the Commanders are playing with a lead. Robinson is worth using as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats, but Gibson should be considered a flex as well in PPR. The Colts also are No. 8 in receptions allowed to running backs, which should help Gibson in the passing game this week.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out this week, which puts Foreman in a good situation with a hefty workload against the Falcons. In Week 7 against Tampa Bay, in the first game without Christian McCaffrey, Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets. He could have the chance for 15-plus touches again this week with Hubbard is out, and Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games. Foreman has top-20 upside in all leagues with Hubbard out.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooks has now fallen into sleeper territory because of his miserable production this season, but this should be a good time to trust him again as a borderline starter in all leagues. Nico Collins (groin) is likely out this week, and Davis Mills should go back to relying on Cooks, especially if the Texans are chasing points this week. He only has two games this season with more than nine PPR points, but the Titans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with nine scoring at least 12 PPR points. Cooks has also scored at least 17 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Tennessee.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Prior to Week 6, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd needed to be more involved in the offense. And in the past two games, he has 15 targets for 14 catches, 221 yards and a touchdown against the Saints and Falcons. His targets should now increase with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, and I like him as a top 20 Fantasy receiver against the Browns. He will likely remain in that range until Chase returns, and Boyd should be a valuable weapon for Joe Burrow and Fantasy managers for the foreseeable future. For this week, he also has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Browns.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Robinson appears to be OK after dealing with some undisclosed injury in Week 7 at Jacksonville. I hope he can build off what he started against the Jaguars since he had six catches for 50 yards on eight targets in the first half, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The Giants need playmakers in the passing game, and Robinson could be the No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones. This week, Robinson should be considered a starting Fantasy option in all three-receiver leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Amari Cooper should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and hopefully he stays hot at home. He has scored at least 14 PPR points in all four games in Cleveland this season. But you can also use Peoples-Jones as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but his production might go up with David Njoku (ankle) now out. In deeper leagues, he could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against the Bengals, especially if the Browns are chasing points.
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It hasn't mattered much for Meyers this season who starts at quarterback, but Mac Jones coming back should keep Meyers in the range of a high-end No. 3 receiver in PPR. Meyers has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should do well against the Jets, who have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 13 PPR points in every game this season.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Smith gets an amazing matchup this week against the Cardinals, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Arizona is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and six have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Cardinals, with six touchdowns allowed. Smith scored a touchdown in his last game before Minnesota's bye in Week 7 with four catches for 7 yards on four targets at Miami in Week 6. This could be his breakout game of the season in Week 8.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Adam Trautman (ankle) this week, but if all three remain out then Johnson should be used as a streamer again in all leagues. He took advantage of the injuries in Week 7 at Arizona, as well as the fantastic matchup, and had five targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six targets in Week 6 against the Bengals and finished with four catches for 41 yards. He has another dream matchup in Week 8 against the Raiders, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Raiders this season in six games.
CLE Cleveland • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Bryant will likely be the starting tight end for the Browns with David Njoku (ankle) out this week, and he should be considered a streaming option in all leagues. The hope is Bryant gets the targets Njoku is leaving behind, which has been an average of seven per game over that past five outings. Jacoby Brissett should lean on Bryant in a similar fashion, and Njoku has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games. The Bengals have also allowed three tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points this season.
DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS
These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.
Miami at Detroit (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Josh Reynolds (knee), Jaylen Waddle (shoulder)
- Start or Sit: Sit Jamaal Williams
- DFS play: Raheem Mostert (DraftKings $5,900/FanDuel $6,800)
- Prop to play: Tua Tagovailoa over 0.5 INT (-104)
Las Vegas at New Orleans (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: Darren Waller (hamstring), Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Adam Trautman (ankle), Juwan Johnson (hamstring)
- Start or Sit: Start Derek Carr
- DFS play: Chris Olave (DraftKings $6,000/FanDuel $6,900)
- Prop to play: Josh Jacobs over 85.5 rushing yards (-117)
New England at New York Jets (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Nelson Agholor (hamstring), Corey Davis (knee)
- Start or Sit: Sit James Robinson
- DFS play: Patriots DST (DraftKings $3,000/FanDuel $4,700)
- Prop to play: Jakobi Meyers over 50.5 rec yards (-135)
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: none
- Start or Sit: Sit Najee Harris
- DFS play: George Pickens (DraftKings $4,700/FanDuel $5,500)
- Prop to play: Pat Freiermuth over 34.5 rec yards (-117)
Carolina at Atlanta (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: Chuba Hubbard (ankle)
- Start or Sit: Sit Drake London
- DFS play: D'Onta Foreman (DraftKings $5,300/FanDuel $6,400)
- Prop to play: P.J. Walker under 0.5 passing TDs (+152)
Chicago at Dallas (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Dalton Schultz (knee)
- Start or Sit: Start Tony Pollard
- DFS play: Tony Pollard (DraftKings $6,100/FanDuel $6,300)
- Prop to play: Justin Fields under 0.5 TD (+139)
Arizona at Minnesota (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: James Conner (ribs)
- Start or Sit: Start Irv Smith
- DFS play: Irv Smith (DraftKings $3,500/FanDuel $5,000)
- Prop to play: 1st score MIN TD +140
Tennessee at Houston (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Nico Collins (groin)
- Start or Sit: Start Brandin Cooks
- DFS play: Dameon Pierce (DraftKings $6,300/FanDuel $7,300)
- Prop to play: Dameon Pierce over 71.5 rushing yards (-119)
Washington at Indianapolis (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Dyami Brown (groin), Logan Thomas (calf)
- Start or Sit: Sit Terry McLaurin
- DFS play: Sam Ehlinger (DraftKings $4,000/FanDuel $6,000)
- Prop to play: Taylor Heinicke over 0.5 interceptions (-135)
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Darrell Henderson (illness)
- Start or Sit: Start Brandon Aiyuk
- DFS play: 49ers DST (DraftKings $3,100/FanDuel $4,500)
- Prop to play: 49ers to score more touchdowns (-125)
New York Giants at Seattle (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: D.K. Metcalf (knee)
- Start or Sit: Sit Daniel Jones
- DFS play: Wan'Dale Robinson (DraftKings $4,700/FanDuel $5,900)
- Prop to play: Kenneth Walker III over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)
DFS Lineups
DraftKings
QB: Sam Ehlinger (vs. WAS) $4,000
RB: Kenneth Walker III (vs. NYG) $6,500
RB: Tony Pollard (vs. CHI) $6,100
WR: DeAndre Hopkins (at MIN) $7,400
WR: Chris Olave (vs. LV) $6,000
WR: D.J. Moore (at ATL) $5,300
TE: Irv Smith Jr. (vs. ARI) $3,500
FLEX: DeVonta Smith (vs. PIT) $6,300
DST: Cowboys (vs. CHI) $4,000
Ehlinger is worth taking a flier on because of his price, and using him allows you to play multiple studs, as you can see here. I'm not sure you need to stack him with anyone on the Colts, and hopefully he'll make plays with his legs in this matchup with the Commanders.
Pollard is the free space given his price now that Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is out, and he should be awesome against Chicago. And I love how Walker is playing right now, and he should be worth every penny against the Giants.
This receiving corps should be awesome with Olave, who continues to benefit with the injuries in New Orleans, Hopkins and DeVonta Smith leading the way. And Moore should have another great game against the Falcons after his breakout performance against Tampa Bay last week, which was his first outing without Christian McCaffrey.
As for Smith, he has the chance for a standout outing against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points against opposing tight ends.
FanDuel
QB: Tua Tagovailoa (at DET) $7,700
RB: D'Andre Swift (vs. MIA) $7,500
RB: Tony Pollard (vs. CHI) $6,300
WR: Tyreek Hill (at DET) $8,700
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. MIA) $7,200
WR: Brandin Cooks (vs. TEN) $6,100
TE: Irv Smith (vs. ARI) $5,000
FLEX: DeVonta Smith (vs. PIT) $6,900
DEF: Eagles (vs. PIT) $4,600
I'm excited about the Dolphins-Lions game, so we'll go with a Miami stack of Tagovailoa and Hill, and bring it back on the other side with Swift and St. Brown. A sneaky stack could be Jared Goff instead of Tagovailoa, and I love what Goff has done at home this year.
I'll play Pollard, DeVonta Smith and Irv Smith in this lineup as well since I like their pricing, and I'll go with Cooks at the other receiver spot. He's struggled for most of the season, but his matchup against the Titans, along with Nico Collins (groin) hurt, should allow Cooks to have a breakout game in Week 8.