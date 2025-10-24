Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -14.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 7 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 Spears will continue to play in a secondary role behind Tony Pollard, but Spears can be considered a flex option in deeper leagues. In his past two games, Spears has combined for 16 PPR points, and he has seven catches for 37 yards on eight targets over that span. We'll likely see Spears involved in the passing game if the Titans are chasing points, and the Colts have allowed three running backs to catch at least three passes in their past four games.

Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 248 REC 15 REYDS 118 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Rico Dowdle should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Buffalo, but I like Hubbard as a flex as well. In his first game back from a two-game absence with a calf injury in Week 7 at the Jets, Hubbard had 14 carries for 31 yards and two catches for 24 yards on three targets. He played more snaps than Dowdle (38-33), which is something to monitor, and we should see an even split against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and twice this season, a pair of running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills in the same game (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6). We could see Dowdle and Hubbard follow suit in Week 8.

Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ATL -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Allgeier should have the chance for a quality outing in Week 8 against Miami, and he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 16.1 PPR points against Miami in six games in a row, including four guys with at least 20.8 PPR points over that span. That bodes tremendously well for Bijan Robinson, but Allgeier should get in on the action as well. He has scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he should reach that level of production or more in this matchup at home.

Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF HOU -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 152 REC 9 REYDS 116 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 If you were like me and started Marks as a flex option in several leagues in Week 7 at Seattle, then we got lucky that he caught a touchdown to help him finish with 12.5 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 15 yards and three catches for 20 yards and the score on five targets, but he dominated playing time ahead of Nick Chubb with 63 percent of the snaps. We hope that's a sign of things to come, and Marks should be considered a flex against the 49ers in Week 8. San Francisco has allowed a running back to score at least 17.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and the 49ers have allowed 17 receptions to the past three starting running backs in Kyren Williams, Rachaad White, and Bijan Robinson. Given Marks' role in the passing game, he could be a popular target for C.J. Stroud, especially if Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are out.