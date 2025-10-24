usatsi-27252956-harold-fannin-jr-browns-te-td-1q-2025-london-1920.jpg
It's a little odd that National Tight End Day is Week 8 since Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, and Sam LaPorta are on a bye. But we should have some big performances from tight ends this week, and I like a lot of them as sleepers.

Oronde Gadsden II got the week started on a high note Thursday night against Minnesota with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's one of 15 tight ends that I would start this week at their position or at flex.

Here, I'm going to highlight five sleepers I would consider using, including Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Schultz, Mason Taylor, Juwan Johnson, and Evan Engram. In Start 'Em & 'Em, I also listed Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton, and Kyle Pitts as starts.

There are a lot of great matchups for tight ends in Week 8. Aside from McBride, Bowers, and LaPorta being off, National Tight End Day should be a lot of fun for the guys at that position, which should benefit Fantasy managers in a big way.

Week 8 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
DFS lineups
Week 6 Preview
Sleepers
Sleeper QBs
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -7 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
13th
QB RNK
12th
ROSTERED
87%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
791
RUYDS
178
TD
10
INT
3
FPTS/G
16.9
Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all four starts this season, including 25.6 points against the Eagles in Week 6. He only had 195 passing yards in that game, but he passed for a touchdown and added 58 rushing yards and a score. Dart has rushed for either 55 yards or a touchdown in all four starts, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in the rematch at Philadelphia. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, and Dart should stay in that range once again in Week 8.
player headshot
Joe Flacco QB
CIN Cincinnati • #15
Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ CIN -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
21st
QB RNK
11th
ROSTERED
79%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1376
RUYDS
16
TD
7
INT
6
FPTS/G
14.1
Flacco has been great in two starts for the Bengals, and he should stay hot against the Jets in Week 8. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. In two starts, Flacco has passed for 561 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in each outing. The Jets have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points this season, and Sauce Gardner (concussion) could be out. Flacco could go off in this matchup at home.
player headshot
Marcus Mariota QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -12.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
5th
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
17%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
426
RUYDS
94
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
15.4
Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is out in Week 8 at Kansas City, which means Mariota will start against the Chiefs on Monday night. And he will get Deebo Samuel (heel) and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back for this matchup, and that only increases Mariota's value as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Mariota has gotten significant playing time in four games for the Commanders in the past two seasons, and he scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in each outing. The Chiefs are a tough matchup, but two quarterbacks in the past three games have scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points with Trevor Lawrence in Week 5 and Jared Goff in Week 6. Also, five quarterbacks this season have scored at least three Fantasy points against Kansas City with just their rushing totals alone, and Mariota has eight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the two previous starts he made this year.
Sleeper RBs
player headshot
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -14.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
31st
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
7
REYDS
37
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.8
Spears will continue to play in a secondary role behind Tony Pollard, but Spears can be considered a flex option in deeper leagues. In his past two games, Spears has combined for 16 PPR points, and he has seven catches for 37 yards on eight targets over that span. We'll likely see Spears involved in the passing game if the Titans are chasing points, and the Colts have allowed three running backs to catch at least three passes in their past four games.
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -7 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
27th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
99%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
248
REC
15
REYDS
118
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.7
Rico Dowdle should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Buffalo, but I like Hubbard as a flex as well. In his first game back from a two-game absence with a calf injury in Week 7 at the Jets, Hubbard had 14 carries for 31 yards and two catches for 24 yards on three targets. He played more snaps than Dowdle (38-33), which is something to monitor, and we should see an even split against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and twice this season, a pair of running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills in the same game (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6). We could see Dowdle and Hubbard follow suit in Week 8.
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA ATL -7.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
30th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
72%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
203
REC
3
REYDS
10
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.1
Allgeier should have the chance for a quality outing in Week 8 against Miami, and he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 16.1 PPR points against Miami in six games in a row, including four guys with at least 20.8 PPR points over that span. That bodes tremendously well for Bijan Robinson, but Allgeier should get in on the action as well. He has scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he should reach that level of production or more in this matchup at home.
player headshot
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF HOU -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
89%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
152
REC
9
REYDS
116
TD
3
FPTS/G
9
If you were like me and started Marks as a flex option in several leagues in Week 7 at Seattle, then we got lucky that he caught a touchdown to help him finish with 12.5 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 15 yards and three catches for 20 yards and the score on five targets, but he dominated playing time ahead of Nick Chubb with 63 percent of the snaps. We hope that's a sign of things to come, and Marks should be considered a flex against the 49ers in Week 8. San Francisco has allowed a running back to score at least 17.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and the 49ers have allowed 17 receptions to the past three starting running backs in Kyren Williams, Rachaad White, and Bijan Robinson. Given Marks' role in the passing game, he could be a popular target for C.J. Stroud, especially if Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are out.
player headshot
Brashard Smith RB
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS KC -12.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
14
REYDS
122
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.7
Kareem Hunt played through an ankle injury in Week 7 against Las Vegas, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0. That helped Smith get a season-high 14 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 42 yards on five targets. We don't know Hunt's status yet for Week 8 against the Commanders, but Smith might get additional playing time in tandem with Isiah Pacheco, especially if Kansas City is playing with another big lead at home. Along with that, Smith has four games in a row with at least three receptions, and he scored at least 5.1 PPR points in each outing. I like Smith as a flex option in all leagues on Monday night.
Sleeper WRs
player headshot
Jaylin Noel WR
HOU Houston • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF HOU -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
40th
ROSTERED
8%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
14
REYDS
99
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.3
Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are not expected to play in Week 8 against San Francisco, which gives Noel and Jayden Higgins the chance to be low-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues. I like Noel better than Higgins, and Noel just stepped up in Week 7 at Seattle in the game Collins was injured, while Kirk was out. Noel had four catches for 77 yards on seven targets against the Seahawks, and he should remain a go-to option for C.J. Stroud. Higgins has yet to get more than four targets in any game, but that should change in this outing. The 49ers are a tough matchup, but four receivers have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against San Francisco in the past three games. Noel and Higgins could be surprise Fantasy options with their opportunity with Collins and Kirk injured.
player headshot
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT GB -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
29th
WR RNK
25th
ROSTERED
92%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
36
REYDS
306
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.1
The Bengals receivers abused the Steelers secondary in Week 7 with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 22 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets. Doubs and Matthew Golden won't do that, but both Packers receivers are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 8. Doubs has 11 catches for 127 yards on 17 targets in his past two games, and he has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. And Golden has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games.
player headshot
Tez Johnson WR
TB Tampa Bay • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO TB -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
15th
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
75%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
19
REYDS
170
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.6
Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out, and Johnson will be the No. 2 receiver for Tampa Bay opposite Emeka Egbuka. Evans was injured in Week 7 at Detroit, and Johnson stepped up with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He also scored a 45-yard touchdown on his lone reception in Week 6 against San Francisco, and Johnson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Saints. Seven receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against New Orleans, and Johnson will hopefully step up for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers in Week 8.
player headshot
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR BUF -7 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
82%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
34
REYDS
268
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.7
Shakir had a down game in Week 6 at Atlanta with three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but prior to that he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's the only trustworthy receiver for Josh Allen when it comes to Fantasy production, especially if tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) remains out. The Panthers have allowed three receivers to score at least 16.1 PPR points in three of their past four games, and I like Shakir as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 8.
player headshot
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN IND -14.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
21st
WR RNK
38th
ROSTERED
67%
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
27
REYDS
317
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.5
Josh Downs (concussion) will play in Week 8 against Tennessee, but I still like Pierce as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Against the Chargers in Week 7, Pierce had a season-high 10 targets, and he finished the game with five catches for 98 yards. He only had four catches for 67 yards on five targets against the Titans in Week 3, but Downs played in that contest. The Titans will be without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps), and this should be a good game for Michael Pittman, Downs, and Pierce. But Pierce, given his big-play potential, could be a league-winner in Week 8.
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
DEN Denver • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DEN -3.5 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
31st
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
46
REYDS
269
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.9
There's a great opportunity for Franklin and Mims to both play well in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's a boost for Courtland Sutton as well, and Chicago had three receivers each score at least 12.8 PPR points against Dallas in Week 3. For the season, nine receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against the Cowboys.
player headshot
Marvin Mims WR
DEN Denver • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DEN -3.5 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
31st
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
34%
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
31
REYDS
234
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.5
Franklin just had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 7 against the Giants. Mims has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past four games, and this passing attack has the chance to be dominant against Dallas at home in this matchup.
Sleeper TEs
player headshot
Harold Fannin Jr. TE
CLE Cleveland • #44
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -7 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
20th
TE RNK
10th
ROSTERED
66%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
43
REYDS
290
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.6
We'll see if David Njoku (knee) plays in Week 8 at New England, but if he remains out for the second week in a row, then consider Fannin a low-end starter in all leagues. Fannin didn't have a big game against Miami in Week 7 like I expected, with only four catches for 36 yards on five targets, but the weather was bad, and Dillon Gabriel only attempted 18 passes. The Patriots allowed four tight ends to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, and Fannin should have an opportunity to make plays in this matchup.
player headshot
Mason Taylor TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CIN -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
34%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
34
REYDS
208
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.7
We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Jets in Week 8 at Cincinnati, out of Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, but Garrett Wilson (knee) remains out. But none of that should matter for Taylor, given his matchup with the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Cincinnati has allowed a whopping nine touchdowns to tight ends this season, including seven in the past three games against Detroit, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.
player headshot
Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF HOU -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
13th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
37
REYDS
284
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.7
Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are both likely out in Week 8 against San Francisco, which would make Schultz the No. 1 option in the passing game for C.J. Stroud. In Week 7 at Seattle, with Kirk sidelined and Collins injured, Schultz stepped up with nine catches for 98 yards on 10 targets. He's also scored at least eight PPR points in four games in a row, and the 49ers have allowed six tight ends to score at least 10.1 PPR points this season, including two in a row with Cade Otton and Kyle Pitts. Schultz has top-10 upside in all formats in Week 8.
player headshot
Juwan Johnson TE
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
17th
TE RNK
17th
ROSTERED
33%
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
44
REYDS
315
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.5
Johnson started the season with three games in a row with at least 11.1 PPR points, and he had at least eight targets in each game over that span. He then went three games in a row with four targets or less, and he scored 5.8 PPR points or less in each game during that stretch. He got seven targets in Week 7 at Chicago, and Johnson responded with five catches for 79 yards. Hopefully, he'll remain involved again in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 11.8 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Johnson also has scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games against Tampa Bay, and he's worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues in Week 8.
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
DEN Denver • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DEN -3.5 O/U 51
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
16th
ROSTERED
71%
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
33
REYDS
179
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.8
Engram has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 20 targets over that span. He's been more involved from Bo Nix recently, and that should continue in Week 8 against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season, including three in the past four games. I like Engram as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.

