Fantasy Football Week 8 Sleepers: Tight ends set to shine on National Tight End Day
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 8
It's a little odd that National Tight End Day is Week 8 since Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, and Sam LaPorta are on a bye. But we should have some big performances from tight ends this week, and I like a lot of them as sleepers.
Oronde Gadsden II got the week started on a high note Thursday night against Minnesota with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's one of 15 tight ends that I would start this week at their position or at flex.
Here, I'm going to highlight five sleepers I would consider using, including Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Schultz, Mason Taylor, Juwan Johnson, and Evan Engram. In Start 'Em & 'Em, I also listed Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton, and Kyle Pitts as starts.
There are a lot of great matchups for tight ends in Week 8. Aside from McBride, Bowers, and LaPorta being off, National Tight End Day should be a lot of fun for the guys at that position, which should benefit Fantasy managers in a big way.
Week 8 Sleepers
Sleepers
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all four starts this season, including 25.6 points against the Eagles in Week 6. He only had 195 passing yards in that game, but he passed for a touchdown and added 58 rushing yards and a score. Dart has rushed for either 55 yards or a touchdown in all four starts, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in the rematch at Philadelphia. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, and Dart should stay in that range once again in Week 8.
Joe Flacco QB
CIN Cincinnati • #15
Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Flacco has been great in two starts for the Bengals, and he should stay hot against the Jets in Week 8. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. In two starts, Flacco has passed for 561 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in each outing. The Jets have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points this season, and Sauce Gardner (concussion) could be out. Flacco could go off in this matchup at home.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is out in Week 8 at Kansas City, which means Mariota will start against the Chiefs on Monday night. And he will get Deebo Samuel (heel) and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back for this matchup, and that only increases Mariota's value as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Mariota has gotten significant playing time in four games for the Commanders in the past two seasons, and he scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in each outing. The Chiefs are a tough matchup, but two quarterbacks in the past three games have scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points with Trevor Lawrence in Week 5 and Jared Goff in Week 6. Also, five quarterbacks this season have scored at least three Fantasy points against Kansas City with just their rushing totals alone, and Mariota has eight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the two previous starts he made this year.
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Spears will continue to play in a secondary role behind Tony Pollard, but Spears can be considered a flex option in deeper leagues. In his past two games, Spears has combined for 16 PPR points, and he has seven catches for 37 yards on eight targets over that span. We'll likely see Spears involved in the passing game if the Titans are chasing points, and the Colts have allowed three running backs to catch at least three passes in their past four games.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Rico Dowdle should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Buffalo, but I like Hubbard as a flex as well. In his first game back from a two-game absence with a calf injury in Week 7 at the Jets, Hubbard had 14 carries for 31 yards and two catches for 24 yards on three targets. He played more snaps than Dowdle (38-33), which is something to monitor, and we should see an even split against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and twice this season, a pair of running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills in the same game (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6). We could see Dowdle and Hubbard follow suit in Week 8.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Allgeier should have the chance for a quality outing in Week 8 against Miami, and he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 16.1 PPR points against Miami in six games in a row, including four guys with at least 20.8 PPR points over that span. That bodes tremendously well for Bijan Robinson, but Allgeier should get in on the action as well. He has scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he should reach that level of production or more in this matchup at home.
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
If you were like me and started Marks as a flex option in several leagues in Week 7 at Seattle, then we got lucky that he caught a touchdown to help him finish with 12.5 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 15 yards and three catches for 20 yards and the score on five targets, but he dominated playing time ahead of Nick Chubb with 63 percent of the snaps. We hope that's a sign of things to come, and Marks should be considered a flex against the 49ers in Week 8. San Francisco has allowed a running back to score at least 17.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and the 49ers have allowed 17 receptions to the past three starting running backs in Kyren Williams, Rachaad White, and Bijan Robinson. Given Marks' role in the passing game, he could be a popular target for C.J. Stroud, especially if Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are out.
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Kareem Hunt played through an ankle injury in Week 7 against Las Vegas, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0. That helped Smith get a season-high 14 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 42 yards on five targets. We don't know Hunt's status yet for Week 8 against the Commanders, but Smith might get additional playing time in tandem with Isiah Pacheco, especially if Kansas City is playing with another big lead at home. Along with that, Smith has four games in a row with at least three receptions, and he scored at least 5.1 PPR points in each outing. I like Smith as a flex option in all leagues on Monday night.
Jaylin Noel WR
HOU Houston • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are not expected to play in Week 8 against San Francisco, which gives Noel and Jayden Higgins the chance to be low-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues. I like Noel better than Higgins, and Noel just stepped up in Week 7 at Seattle in the game Collins was injured, while Kirk was out. Noel had four catches for 77 yards on seven targets against the Seahawks, and he should remain a go-to option for C.J. Stroud. Higgins has yet to get more than four targets in any game, but that should change in this outing. The 49ers are a tough matchup, but four receivers have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against San Francisco in the past three games. Noel and Higgins could be surprise Fantasy options with their opportunity with Collins and Kirk injured.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bengals receivers abused the Steelers secondary in Week 7 with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 22 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets. Doubs and Matthew Golden won't do that, but both Packers receivers are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 8. Doubs has 11 catches for 127 yards on 17 targets in his past two games, and he has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. And Golden has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games.
Tez Johnson WR
TB Tampa Bay • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out, and Johnson will be the No. 2 receiver for Tampa Bay opposite Emeka Egbuka. Evans was injured in Week 7 at Detroit, and Johnson stepped up with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He also scored a 45-yard touchdown on his lone reception in Week 6 against San Francisco, and Johnson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Saints. Seven receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against New Orleans, and Johnson will hopefully step up for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers in Week 8.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shakir had a down game in Week 6 at Atlanta with three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but prior to that he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's the only trustworthy receiver for Josh Allen when it comes to Fantasy production, especially if tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) remains out. The Panthers have allowed three receivers to score at least 16.1 PPR points in three of their past four games, and I like Shakir as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 8.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Josh Downs (concussion) will play in Week 8 against Tennessee, but I still like Pierce as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Against the Chargers in Week 7, Pierce had a season-high 10 targets, and he finished the game with five catches for 98 yards. He only had four catches for 67 yards on five targets against the Titans in Week 3, but Downs played in that contest. The Titans will be without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps), and this should be a good game for Michael Pittman, Downs, and Pierce. But Pierce, given his big-play potential, could be a league-winner in Week 8.
DEN Denver • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There's a great opportunity for Franklin and Mims to both play well in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's a boost for Courtland Sutton as well, and Chicago had three receivers each score at least 12.8 PPR points against Dallas in Week 3. For the season, nine receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against the Cowboys.
Marvin Mims WR
DEN Denver • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Franklin just had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 7 against the Giants. Mims has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past four games, and this passing attack has the chance to be dominant against Dallas at home in this matchup.
CLE Cleveland • #44
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if David Njoku (knee) plays in Week 8 at New England, but if he remains out for the second week in a row, then consider Fannin a low-end starter in all leagues. Fannin didn't have a big game against Miami in Week 7 like I expected, with only four catches for 36 yards on five targets, but the weather was bad, and Dillon Gabriel only attempted 18 passes. The Patriots allowed four tight ends to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, and Fannin should have an opportunity to make plays in this matchup.
Mason Taylor TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Jets in Week 8 at Cincinnati, out of Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, but Garrett Wilson (knee) remains out. But none of that should matter for Taylor, given his matchup with the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Cincinnati has allowed a whopping nine touchdowns to tight ends this season, including seven in the past three games against Detroit, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are both likely out in Week 8 against San Francisco, which would make Schultz the No. 1 option in the passing game for C.J. Stroud. In Week 7 at Seattle, with Kirk sidelined and Collins injured, Schultz stepped up with nine catches for 98 yards on 10 targets. He's also scored at least eight PPR points in four games in a row, and the 49ers have allowed six tight ends to score at least 10.1 PPR points this season, including two in a row with Cade Otton and Kyle Pitts. Schultz has top-10 upside in all formats in Week 8.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Johnson started the season with three games in a row with at least 11.1 PPR points, and he had at least eight targets in each game over that span. He then went three games in a row with four targets or less, and he scored 5.8 PPR points or less in each game during that stretch. He got seven targets in Week 7 at Chicago, and Johnson responded with five catches for 79 yards. Hopefully, he'll remain involved again in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 11.8 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Johnson also has scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games against Tampa Bay, and he's worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues in Week 8.
Evan Engram TE
DEN Denver • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Engram has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 20 targets over that span. He's been more involved from Bo Nix recently, and that should continue in Week 8 against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season, including three in the past four games. I like Engram as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.
Defense/Special Teams
- Falcons (vs. MIA)
- Buccaneers (at NO)
- Bengals (vs. NYJ)
Kicker
- John Parker Romo (vs. MIA)
- Eddy Pineiro (at HOU)
- Matt Prater (at CAR)