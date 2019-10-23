Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Editor's Note: Welcome to Week 8, where the top of the quarterback rankings are pretty much unrecognizable. Injuries have turned the position on its head all season, and though Drew Brees is getting closer to a return, we could be facing life without Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan in Week 8, last year's top two quarterbacks in Fantasy.

Looking at our experts' rankings, they're in agreement across the board about the top three options for Week 8: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and … Matthew Stafford? Yep, strange things are afoot at the quarterback position.

Which means you might not have a set plan for the position at this point. Stafford was a low-end option in draft season, and names like Gardner Minshew, Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, and Jacoby Brissett are all among the top-10 for this week after being waiver-wire fodder previously. So, there's a pretty good chance you've got a tough decision to make at quarterback no matter how strong you seemed coming into the season.

Jamey Eisenberg has laid out his favorite plays and guys you should avoid at quarterback for his Start 'Em & Sit' Em column right here, including some big names you might actually be sitting for those upstarts.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1324 RUYDS 190 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.8 Allen just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against Miami with 25 Fantasy points, and he has another favorable matchup this week against the Eagles. Three of the past four quarterbacks against this defense have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception the Jets when Luke Falk started for the injured Sam Darnold (mono) in Week 5. Allen has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and he's someone to trust once again at home this week, especially with the Eagles playing their third-consecutive game on the road. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAR -13 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 23.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1995 RUYDS 16 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.3 Goff is coming off his best game of the season in Week 7 at Atlanta, and I expect him to have a solid encore this week against the Bengals in London. Cincinnati's defense is banged up in the secondary with Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and William Jackson (shoulder) hurt, which should allow Goff to post just his fourth game with 20-plus Fantasy points this season. He has yet to do that in back-to-back games, so hopefully that happens this week after he scored 28 Fantasy points in Week 7. The Bengals have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and five quarterbacks have hit that mark against Cincinnati in 2019. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ JAC -6 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1697 RUYDS 173 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.4 Minshew Mania could be coming to an end soon now that Nick Foles (collarbone) is back practicing this week. But we don't have to worry about that for Week 8, and Minshew is a solid starting option against the Jets. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in all but two games this year, and I expect Minshew to be the second quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points against the Jets this season. They've been stingy against opposing passers, with Tom Brady's 22 Fantasy points in Week 3 the season high, but I don't think that's an indication of this defense being good. Minshew Mania should run wild once again in Week 8. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1771 RUYDS 38 TD 12 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.8 I'm going back to Winston as a low-end starter this week coming off Tampa Bay's bye, but I can understand if you want to replace him with any of the other streaming options in Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater or Mason Rudolph. They're safer, but I don't know if they present as much upside, especially with the Buccaneers getting right tackle Demar Dotson (calf/hamstring) back for this game. Two of the past three opposing quarterbacks against the Titans have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Winston has averaged 28.7 Fantasy points in his past three games coming off a bye. Winston also scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games prior to his meltdown in Week 6 against Carolina in London. Winston will be better this week, and he's a low-end No. 1 option this week. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -10 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1768 RUYDS 266 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 20 Like Winston, I can understand going with Tannehill, Bridgewater or Rudolph this week over Murray. He has a tough matchup at New Orleans, but I still expect him to deliver quality Fantasy production, even if it comes in garbage time. The Saints have allowed an average of 22.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and five of seven quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against this defense. Murray has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and I expect he will have to do some heavy lifting this week against the Saints, especially with his legs. I consider him a low-end starting option this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 456 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Tannehill did a nice job in his first start for the Titans in place of Marcus Mariota against the Chargers in Week 7. He passed for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. We'll see what he can do for an encore in Week 8, but Tannehill should be considered a solid streaming option against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and they allow an average of 22.7 Fantasy points to quarterbacks for the season. Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NO -10 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1370 RUYDS 39 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.2 Bridgewater is probably making his last start with Drew Brees (thumb) on the way back, likely after the Saints' bye in Week 9. But I expect Bridgewater to go out with a quality performance against the Cardinals. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of the five starts he's made for Brees, and Arizona has allowed five quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points in seven games this year. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 646 RUYDS 19 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.8 Rudolph gets the Dolphins this week on Monday night, which is a great matchup for him. Every quarterback this season against Miami has scored multiple touchdowns, and the Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 29.0 points per game. Rudolph only has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points since taking over for Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) in Week 2, but this is a great week to trust him as a streamer.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SF -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1314 RUYDS 30 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 14.3 Garoppolo got a new weapon this week with the 49ers trading for receiver Emmanuel Sanders from Denver. I'm hopeful Sanders will make an immediate impact on San Francisco's passing attack, but it might not happen this week against the Panthers. This is a tough matchup against a good Carolina defense that has allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year. Garoppolo has scored at least 20 Fantasy points just once this season, which was Week 2 at Cincinnati, and he's averaging just 14.3 Fantasy points per game for the season. He's barely an option in two-quarterback leagues this week against Carolina, which is coming off its bye. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1144 RUYDS 121 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 13 Jones was a tremendous letdown in Week 7 against Arizona, and we'll see if he can rebound this week on the road. He's now scored 14 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, and he's averaging just 10.8 points per game over that span. We'll see if Sterling Shepard (concussion) is back for this game, which would help Jones, but he's now had one good game in five starts (Week 3 at Tampa Bay) and looked lost against the Cardinals. His offensive line has also been a problem with 13 sacks allowed in his past three games against Minnesota, New England and Arizona. This Lions defense isn't good, but Jones is difficult to trust given his level of play in recent weeks. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1649 RUYDS 94 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.6 Wentz is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I would try to bench him if you can. He struggled in Week 7 at Dallas with eight Fantasy points, and his offensive line and receiving corps are banged up. It would be tough taking on Buffalo at full strength, and the Bills defense has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points, which was Ryan Fitzpatrick last week. I'm concerned about Wentz scoring multiple touchdowns in this matchup, and I'm replacing him in several leagues of my own. Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 117 RUYDS -2 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 5 Even though Patrick Mahomes (knee) is trying to practice this week, he's not expected to play against the Packers. That should give Moore the chance to prove himself in Andy Reid's offense. You can use Moore in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I don't consider him a quality starter in one-quarterback formats. The Packers allow an average of just 15.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and the Chiefs offensive line woes should show up even more without Mahomes to bail them out. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -13 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 10.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1496 RUYDS 35 TD 6 INT 11 FPTS/G 12.3 Mayfield coming off a bye should be a good thing, but it will be tough for him heading to New England. The Patriots defense is amazing, having allowed just five scoring drives, 3.96 opponents yards per play and leads the NFL in interceptions (18). Mayfield has one game with exactly 20 Fantasy points this season, which was Week 6 against Seattle, and he's averaging just 12.3 Fantasy points per game. He's barely an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 13.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2114 RUYDS 24 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.9 Rivers was better than expected in Week 7 at Tennessee with 25 Fantasy points, and he eliminated the turnovers that plagued him in the previous two games when he had four interceptions. He's still worth using as a low-end starter in most leagues, but I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points in this matchup at Chicago. While the Bears just gave up 31 Fantasy points against Bridgewater in Week 7, they are allowing just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the year. Rivers should struggle in his second game in a row on the road, especially against a tough defense like the Bears.

