Aaron Rodgers has the ultimate revenge game this week against the Packers, and we'll see if he can stay hot against his former team. I like Rodgers as a sleeper and low-end starter in all leagues.
Rodgers has scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Browns and Bengals. The Packers have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.8 Fantasy points, including three in a row with Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco, and Jacoby Brissett, and I expect Rodgers to follow suit.
There are six teams on a bye in Week 8, including some top quarterbacks in Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, and Kyler Murray. Rodgers is a great replacement option, and he should have a quality outing against Green Bay at home.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Herbert threw two interceptions in Week 7 against the Colts, but he also had 420 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 31 rushing yards. He attempted 55 passes, and this is now the third time in his past five outings with at least 41 attempts, which we love. He will likely be throwing a lot Thursday night against the Vikings, who have allowed five touchdown passes in their past two games against Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Hurts. Herbert has top-five upside in this matchup at home.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Typically, we want to avoid quarterbacks facing the Broncos, but I'm going to start Prescott in all leagues with confidence. He's playing fantastic right now with at least 28.3 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has at least three touchdown passes in each of those outings. Denver has allowed two of the past three quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts in Week 5 and Jaxson Dart in Week 7 to score at least 23.5 Fantasy points, and both of those guys passed for at least 280 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos will struggle to stop the Dallas trio of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson, and Prescott still has top-five upside despite this tough matchup on the road.
Daniel Jones QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jones has failed to score at least 20.7 Fantasy points just twice this season, and both were on the road. One of those games was at Tennessee in Week 3 when he scored just 17.8 Fantasy points, but I'll still trust Jones as a must-start option in the rematch at home. In Indianapolis, Jones is averaging 25.9 Fantasy points, and he should stay hot against the Titans. Drake Maye just had 27.4 Fantasy points against Tennessee in Week 7, and Jones should follow suit with another big game against this defense, especially if Jeffrey Simmons (hamstring) and L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) are out.
Drake Maye QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Maye comes in Week 8 having scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including the past two on the road. This is a difficult matchup against the Browns, but Aaron Rodgers just had 21.5 Fantasy points against Cleveland two games ago in Week 6. Maye is playing at an MVP-level right now, and I love that he's continuing to make plays with his legs. Maye has scored at least 4.5 Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in three of his past five games, and he ran for 62 yards against the Titans in Week 7. I don't expect this to be one of Maye's best games this season, given the matchup, but he's worth trusting as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams just had his worst Fantasy outing of the season in Week 7 against New Orleans with 4.7 Fantasy points, and the Ravens are getting healthy on defense and coming off a bye. That said, I still like Williams as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in four of six games this season, including twice on the road, and Baltimore is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 35 Fantasy points against the Ravens (Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, and Patrick Mahomes), and Williams should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 8.
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all four starts this season, including 25.6 points against the Eagles in Week 6. He only had 195 passing yards in that game, but he passed for a touchdown and added 58 rushing yards and a score. Dart has rushed for either 55 yards or a touchdown in all four starts, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in the rematch at Philadelphia. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, and Dart should stay in that range once again in Week 8.
Joe Flacco QB
CIN Cincinnati • #15
Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Flacco has been great in two starts for the Bengals, and he should stay hot against the Jets in Week 8. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. In two starts, Flacco has passed for 561 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in each outing. The Jets have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points this season, and Sauce Gardner (concussion) could be out. Flacco could go off in this matchup at home.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
We're expecting Jayden Daniels (hamstring) to be out in Week 8 at Kansas City, which means Mariota should start against the Chiefs on Monday night. He will hopefully get one of Deebo Samuel (heel) or Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back for that matchup, and that would increase Mariota's value as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Mariota has gotten significant playing time in four games for the Commanders in the past two seasons, and he scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in each outing. The Chiefs are a tough matchup, but two quarterbacks in the past three games have scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points with Trevor Lawrence in Week 5 and Jared Goff in Week 6. Also, five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 3.0 Fantasy points against Kansas City with just their rushing totals alone, and Mariota has eight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the two previous starts he made this year.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tagovailoa is on the verge of getting benched, and he comes into Week 8 at Atlanta with six interceptions and just 305 passing yards in his past two games against the Chargers and Browns. It will be tough for Tagovailoa to break out of his slump against the Falcons, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and Marcus Mariota in Week 4 have scored more than 20 Fantasy points against Atlanta, including Josh Allen and Mac Jones in the past two games. Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8.
Mac Jones QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It appears like Jones will start in Week 8 at Houston with Brock Purdy (toe) still injured, but Jones is only worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's combined for just 16.4 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and he has no touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. The Texans are also No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Baker Mayfield in Week 2 is the lone quarterback with more than 15.6 Fantasy points against Houston, including matchups with Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, and Sam Darnold. It would be a surprise if Jones had a big Fantasy outing in this matchup.
ATL Atlanta • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Keep an eye on Penix in practice this week since he's dealing with a foot injury, and hopefully he'll be able to play for Fantasy managers who need him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But those are the only formats I'd use him in Week 8 despite the matchup with the Dolphins. Penix has scored more than 16.6 Fantasy points just once in his past five outings, and he has four touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. And this should be a game where Bijan Robinson and even Tyler Allgeier carry the Falcons offense because Miami is so bad at stopping the run.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Stroud went into his bye in Week 6 with consecutive games of at least 22.4 Fantasy points, and it looked like he might be building toward a strong finish. But then came Week 7 at Seattle, and Stroud struggled with 15.7 Fantasy points. His offensive line let him down as he was sacked three times and hit countless others, and Nico Collins (concussion) left the game, leaving his status for the Week in doubt. Without Collins, Stroud is a questionable starter against the 49ers, who have held three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to 16.1 Fantasy points or less. I'd be skeptical of trusting Stroud if Collins were active, but I'd have no faith in Stroud if Collins were out.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Love has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback for the most part this season, and he comes into Week 8 against the Steelers having scored 16.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four starts. The matchup isn't daunting since all but one quarterback against Pittsburgh have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points. But Love has attempted more than 30 passes just twice this season, and he's averaging only 27.5 attempts in his past two outings against the Bengals and Cardinals. I would only start Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8.