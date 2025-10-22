Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN LAC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1913 RUYDS 186 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 23 Herbert threw two interceptions in Week 7 against the Colts, but he also had 420 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 31 rushing yards. He attempted 55 passes, and this is now the third time in his past five outings with at least 41 attempts, which we love. He will likely be throwing a lot Thursday night against the Vikings, who have allowed five touchdown passes in their past two games against Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Hurts. Herbert has top-five upside in this matchup at home.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1881 RUYDS 56 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 25.5 Typically, we want to avoid quarterbacks facing the Broncos, but I'm going to start Prescott in all leagues with confidence. He's playing fantastic right now with at least 28.3 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has at least three touchdown passes in each of those outings. Denver has allowed two of the past three quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts in Week 5 and Jaxson Dart in Week 7 to score at least 23.5 Fantasy points, and both of those guys passed for at least 280 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos will struggle to stop the Dallas trio of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson, and Prescott still has top-five upside despite this tough matchup on the road.

Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -14 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 27.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1790 RUYDS 83 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.8 Jones has failed to score at least 20.7 Fantasy points just twice this season, and both were on the road. One of those games was at Tennessee in Week 3 when he scored just 17.8 Fantasy points, but I'll still trust Jones as a must-start option in the rematch at home. In Indianapolis, Jones is averaging 25.9 Fantasy points, and he should stay hot against the Titans. Drake Maye just had 27.4 Fantasy points against Tennessee in Week 7, and Jones should follow suit with another big game against this defense, especially if Jeffrey Simmons (hamstring) and L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) are out.

Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NE -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1744 RUYDS 200 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.4 Maye comes in Week 8 having scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including the past two on the road. This is a difficult matchup against the Browns, but Aaron Rodgers just had 21.5 Fantasy points against Cleveland two games ago in Week 6. Maye is playing at an MVP-level right now, and I love that he's continuing to make plays with his legs. Maye has scored at least 4.5 Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in three of his past five games, and he ran for 62 yards against the Titans in Week 7. I don't expect this to be one of Maye's best games this season, given the matchup, but he's worth trusting as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.