Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 The good news for Tagovailoa in Week 7 against Pittsburgh was that he returned from his two-game absence with a concussion and didn't have any setbacks. The bad news was he scored just 17 Fantasy points, and he could have thrown four interceptions in the game. He now has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points on the season, so hopefully some big performances are on the horizon, starting this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 22 points against the Lions in six games.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1502 RUYDS 18 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.4 Cousins has a favorable track record coming off a bye with at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past six games after a break. He should have another quality outing in this scenario against the Cardinals. Arizona allows an average of 22.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and two of the past three quarterbacks against the Cardinals (Jalen Hurts in Week 5 and Andy Dalton in Week 7) have scored at least 27 Fantasy points. Cousins also has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of six games this year.

Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1520 RUYDS 68 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Carr played well in Week 7 against Houston with 241 passing yards and one touchdown, but he scored just 15 Fantasy points in a 38-20 victory. He should have a better performance this week against the Saints. In his past two road games, Carr is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game. And New Orleans has allowed an average of 28.7 Fantasy points per game to the past three opposing quarterbacks in Geno Smith, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray. It would be great for Carr to get Darren Waller (hamstring) back for this matchup, but I still like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues even if Waller is out.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 341 RUYDS 11 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.3 I'm going to start Prescott again this week against Chicago despite a down game for him against Detroit in Week 7 when he scored just 14 Fantasy points. That was his first game after a five-game layoff with his thumb injury, and hopefully he shook off the rust. Now, the concern would be that Prescott played just like Cooper Rush, his backup, and leaned on the Cowboys run game and defense against the Lions to win 24-6. The same formula for success could happen against the Bears. But I'll still use Prescott as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Chicago has allowed three of the past six opposing quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers in Week 2, Daniel Jones in Week 4 and Kirk Cousins in Week 5) to score at least 20 Fantasy points. The three under that threshold were Davis Mills in Week 3, Carson Wentz with a broken finger in Week 6 and the combination of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe last week. I hope Prescott is better than the latter group this week.