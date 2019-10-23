Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Editor's Note: Welcome to Week 8! How many running backs can you really trust to have a big game this week? Go through the rankings right now and run through them right now; I think I count seven. Maybe you call it eight, between Alvin Kamara or Latavius Murray if Kamara can't play. For as much as running back has dominated this Fantasy season, there are still a ton of question marks around the position.

Of course, there are a lot more starting running back spots available, and plenty of running backs who should be good, even if you don't necessarily trust them — your Devonta Freeman, Aaron Jones, and Sony Michel types can get you through the top-18 or so at the position where you aren't really making a start or sit decision.

After that, things get truly dice-y. What should you do with Arizona's backfield? What about San Francisco's? Or Denver's? And what about those waiver wire adds you made this week? Can you trust Ty Johnson to get 15 touches? Will the Dolphins move the ball enough to make Mark Walton relevant? There are as almost as many unanswered questions at the position as there are starting spots to fill.

That's what Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you with. Dive into Jamey's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em running backs here for help on those tough lineup questions, and then check out Heath Cummings' RB preview for projections, numbers to know, and more. Come back later in the day for the rest of the positions for Start 'Em & Sit 'Em.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NE -13 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 390 REC 6 REYDS 51 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.7 Trusting Michel is always risky, especially in PPR. And we could see a scenario where Rex Burkhead (foot) plays this week, which would make this backfield even more clouded. But Michel's workload has been a constant for the majority of the season, with six games of at least 15 carries, including three outings in a row with at least 19 total touches. He's scored a touchdown in four of his past six games, and he's facing a Browns defense this week that allows the third-most rushing yards per game at 154.0. Cleveland has also allowed four touchdowns to running backs in the past two games. Michel is a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. And James White is also worth starting this week in PPR, especially if Burkhead is still out. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 248 REC 49 REYDS 488 TD 7 FPTS/G 21.9 I hope the Chargers go back to Ekeler in a featured role instead of continuing to force the ball to Melvin Gordon. It's clear this team is having trouble opening holes up front because of a banged-up offensive line, and using Ekeler in space, whether in the run or pass game, makes more sense. He's had one bad outing so far this season, which was Week 6 against Pittsburgh when he scored just five PPR points. Otherwise he's scored at least 14 PPR points in his six other games, and he has two games in his past three outings with at least seven catches. The Bears are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs this year with 45, so Ekeler is a must-start PPR option this week and at least a flex in non-PPR leagues. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 287 REC 10 REYDS 100 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 It probably seems risky to trust a running back facing the Saints, which is fair. New Orleans hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 29 games in a row, and only three running backs have found the end zone against the Saints this season. But there have still been four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year, and they each had at least 13 total touches. It would be a shock if Edmonds had fewer than 13 total touches if he sees the majority of work again for the Cardinals in place of David Johnson. Now, we don't know what's going to happen with Johnson this week after he had one carry in Week 7 at the Giants but was basically rested in favor of Edmonds. If Johnson is back as the main guy this week then Edmonds should be reserved in all Fantasy leagues. But Edmonds has at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row, and I'm hopeful he stays hot, even in this tough matchup on the road. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 8 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 I'll gamble on Johnson going right from the waiver wire and into your lineup this week as the replacement option for Kerryon Johnson. Ty Johnson should inherit the majority of the 19.2 touches that Kerryon Johnson was averaging through Detroit's first five games of the season. He'll share with J.D. McKissic in some capacity (consider McKissic a sleeper this week), but I like Ty Johnson's chances to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's facing a Giants defense that has allowed eight running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards this year, and Edmonds just went off against them in Week 7 for 148 total yards and three touchdowns. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC CHI -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 11 REYDS 85 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 This feels like a squeaky wheel game for Montgomery after what happened to the Bears in Week 7 against the Saints, and then what coach Matt Nagy said following the game. On Monday, Nagy said in a news conference, "I know we need to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot." This was after Chicago had just seven running plays in a loss to New Orleans at home. Montgomery has been a disappointment so far this season, including the past two games against Oakland and New Orleans when he combined for 13 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 24 yards. He needs more work, and he needs to get into a rhythm. We'll see if that happens this week against the Chargers, who have allowed four touchdowns to running backs in the past three games. I can understand your trepidation to play him this week, but I would stick with him as at least a No. 2 running back in all formats.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 2.6 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 James Conner (quad) is expected to be fine for Monday's game against the Dolphins, but Snell should still get a decent workload with Jaylen Samuels (knee) banged up. In Week 6 against the Chargers, Snell had 17 carries for 75 yards, as well as one catch for 14 yards. Miami allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, so taking a flier on someone like Snell this week makes sense if you need help at running back or flex. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAR -13 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Todd Gurley came back in Week 7 at Atlanta, and he will hopefully be fine moving forward, especially this week against the Bengals. But if Henderson remains the No. 2 running back this week with Malcolm Brown (ankle) hurt, then he's worth a look as at least a flex option. Henderson had 12 total touches against the Falcons in Week 7, and Cincinnati is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. In a desperate situation, Henderson can be a plug-and-play guy this week. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC GB -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 196 REC 16 REYDS 113 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Williams is a borderline starter in all leagues, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of the last four full games he's been able to play. While he only had seven total touches in Week 7 against Oakland, he still played 40 percent of the snaps in tandem with Aaron Jones. He also had four catches for the second week in a row, which is good for his value in PPR. The Chiefs are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 5 REYDS 28 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 The positive for Singletary in Week 7 against Miami was he got a season-high seven carries. The downside was he had no catches and scored fewer than 11 PPR points for the first time all year. He should bounce back this week against the Eagles, especially in the passing game. Philadelphia is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 42, and four running backs have already caught at least six passes against the Eagles this year. I like Singletary as a flex option in PPR this week. Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 319 REC 25 REYDS 177 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Freeman has done a nice job in each of the past two weeks, and he's a borderline starter in all leagues, especially PPR. He has at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games against Tennessee and Kansas City, and he has at least four catches in five of his past six outings. He just scored for the first time in Week 7 against Kansas City, and he should once again be heavily involved in the passing game while working in tandem with Phillip Lindsay.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Gordon went from having a productive Fantasy performance in Week 7 at Tennessee to a game to forget thanks to a late fumble on the goal line, which cost the Chargers a victory. Despite scoring a receiving touchdown earlier in the game, Gordon still finished with just nine PPR points. It's hard to score a touchdown and still get single digits in PPR when you get 18 total touches, but the turnover and Gordon's lack of production resulted in his bad outing. I'm not sure how the Chargers will use Gordon this week following his struggles in the past three games, as well as the offensive line continuing to fail, but Gordon should be considered just a flex at best this week at Chicago. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -16 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 6.4 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 307 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Normally, I'm all about the revenge game motivation when a player faces his former team. But not this week. Peterson comes into this Thursday game at Minnesota on a bad ankle, and it's hard to trust him at 34 on little rest, especially with back-to-back games with heavy workloads. He's had 53 carries for 199 yards in the past two outings against Miami and San Francisco, as well as two catches for 18 yards on two targets. While I'm sure he'd love to put on a show in Minnesota, where he spent the first 10 years of his career, I doubt he'll be successful as a Fantasy asset this week. Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 7 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Gore was a minor letdown in Week 7 against Miami when he was a co-Start of the Week, along with Josh Allen and John Brown. While the other two did their part against the Dolphins, Gore was held to 11 carries for 55 yards, as well as one catch for 11 yards. He's now played three games with Devin Singletary on the field, and he's averaging 8.0 PPR points per game over that span, including two games with seven points or less. Gore did score 15 PPR points in Week 2 at the Giants when Singletary played, but he was unable to finish the game with a hamstring injury. It will be hard for Gore to have success running against the Eagles, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. He'll need to score or be involved in the passing game, and I'm concerned for him doing either this week. I would only use Gore as a flex in non-PPR leagues. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 15 REYDS 115 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 I'm fine with LeSean McCoy as a flex option this week, but I would try to bench Williams in most leagues. He's not playing well, and it's hard to trust him with Patrick Mahomes (knee) out. In his past four games, Williams has combined for 23 PPR points, and he's averaging just 1.7 yards per carry this year. And it's not like he's been productive in the passing game either with six catches for 28 yards and one touchdown on eight targets in his past three outings. McCoy will hopefully take advantage of this matchup against the Packers at home, but Williams should be kept in reserve in most leagues until he starts playing better, especially with Mahomes out. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 347 REC 8 REYDS 53 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 The past two weeks have been tough for Howard, who has combined for just 11 PPR points over that span. When he doesn't score, his Fantasy production has been minimal, and he only has two catches for 6 yards on two targets in his past three games. After a productive two-game stretch where he had 43 PPR points against Green Bay and the Jets, he has tailed off significantly, along with the offensive line struggling against tougher opponents. This week, he's just a flex option against Buffalo; it would be great if the Eagles started giving more work to Miles Sanders. While that's not likely to happen, I would stash Sanders and keep Howard on your bench as well. Three road games in a row has to be wearing on the Eagles, and it seems to be showing with their offensive woes.