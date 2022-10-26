Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 415 REC 14 REYDS 151 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Etienne is a solo act now that James Robinson has been traded to the Jets. And it's fantastic that Etienne will be featured even more for the Jaguars because he's been great of late with at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games, including a season-high 18 PPR points in Week 7 against the Giants when he scored his first NFL touchdown. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, and Etienne should be considered a borderline top-10 running back in all leagues in Week 8.

Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 12 REYDS 94 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Mostert continues to stand out for the Dolphins, and he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 7 against Pittsburgh with 16 carries for 79 yards, along with four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he should have the chance for another outstanding performance against the Lions in Week 8. Detroit has allowed eight rushing touchdowns on the season, five running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points and 10 have scored at least 11 PPR points. Mostert should have a safe floor and a tremendous ceiling in this matchup.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB BAL -1 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.6 It looks like defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) will remain out Thursday night for Tampa Bay, and we should see Baltimore try to run on the Buccaneers much like Carolina did last week. The Panthers duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 24 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown, and this is now two games in the past four weeks where Tampa Bay has struggled against the run, with Kansas City's duo of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco getting 30 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown in Week 4. Edwards just had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his 2022 debut in Week 7 against Cleveland, and I'll trust him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week, with his value higher in non-PPR formats.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 487 REC 25 REYDS 145 TD 4 FPTS/G 16 There should be no doubt that Stevenson is the lead running back for the Patriots now and hopefully for the rest of the season. That doesn't mean Damien Harris won't have a role, but Stevenson played 77 percent of the snaps in Week 7 against Chicago with Harris healthy for the game. Stevenson has scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, including four games with at least 19 PPR points, and he should have another successful outing against the Jets in Week 8. His role in the passing game is solidified with at least four catches in four of his past five outings, including eight catches for 59 yards on eight targets against the Bears. And the Jets have allowed a running back to score in two of their past three games.