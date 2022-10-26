The bye losses are not all that significant for Week 8, but we're losing Austin Ekeler and the Chiefs backfield's three-headed monster in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and company.
It is our objective to help you find running backs you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Running Backs
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Etienne is a solo act now that James Robinson has been traded to the Jets. And it's fantastic that Etienne will be featured even more for the Jaguars because he's been great of late with at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games, including a season-high 18 PPR points in Week 7 against the Giants when he scored his first NFL touchdown. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, and Etienne should be considered a borderline top-10 running back in all leagues in Week 8.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mostert continues to stand out for the Dolphins, and he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 7 against Pittsburgh with 16 carries for 79 yards, along with four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he should have the chance for another outstanding performance against the Lions in Week 8. Detroit has allowed eight rushing touchdowns on the season, five running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points and 10 have scored at least 11 PPR points. Mostert should have a safe floor and a tremendous ceiling in this matchup.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It looks like defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) will remain out Thursday night for Tampa Bay, and we should see Baltimore try to run on the Buccaneers much like Carolina did last week. The Panthers duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 24 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown, and this is now two games in the past four weeks where Tampa Bay has struggled against the run, with Kansas City's duo of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco getting 30 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown in Week 4. Edwards just had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his 2022 debut in Week 7 against Cleveland, and I'll trust him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week, with his value higher in non-PPR formats.
NE New England • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There should be no doubt that Stevenson is the lead running back for the Patriots now and hopefully for the rest of the season. That doesn't mean Damien Harris won't have a role, but Stevenson played 77 percent of the snaps in Week 7 against Chicago with Harris healthy for the game. Stevenson has scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, including four games with at least 19 PPR points, and he should have another successful outing against the Jets in Week 8. His role in the passing game is solidified with at least four catches in four of his past five outings, including eight catches for 59 yards on eight targets against the Bears. And the Jets have allowed a running back to score in two of their past three games.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sanders might not like Fantasy Football, but Fantasy managers are enjoying his production this season. He went into his bye in Week 7 having scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's turned into a reliable Fantasy option again as the lead running back for the high-powered Eagles offense. This week, Sanders gets a Steelers defense that has allowed six running backs to score at least 15 PPR points this season, including two games in a row against Raheem Mostert and Leonard Fournette. Sanders has top-15 upside in all leagues this week.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see how the Bills use Singletary against the Packers, but this is a favorable matchup for him if he gets enough touches. Green Bay has allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, with five scoring at least 15 PPR points, and Singletary had 14 PPR points with 107 total yards in his last game in Week 6 at Kansas City. He had a season-high 17 carries in that game, and we hope he gets a similar workload this week. There have been eight running backs with at least 15 total touches against the Packers, and all seven have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I like the way the Commanders used Gibson in Week 7 against Green Bay in tandem with Brian Robinson, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. Gibson still managed 10 carries for 59 yards, and he also added three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has three games in a row with three catches, and he should continue to get double digits in carries if the Commanders are playing with a lead. Robinson is worth using as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats, but Gibson should be considered a flex as well in PPR. The Colts also are No. 8 in receptions allowed to running backs, which should help Gibson in the passing game this week.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Chuba Hubbard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, which could put Foreman in a good situation with a hefty workload against the Falcons in Week 8 if Hubbard is out. In Week 7 against Tampa Bay, in the first game without Christian McCaffrey, Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets. He could have the chance for 15-plus touches again this week if Hubbard is out, and Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games. If Hubbard plays then consider both Foreman and Hubbard as flex options. Foreman would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues if Hubbard can't play.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Robinson is expected to make his Jets debut in Week 8, but I would try to keep him reserved in most leagues. For starters, we don't know how the Jets will use Robinson in tandem with Michael Carter, and I prefer Carter this week given his role on the team. He should get the first opportunity to replace Breece Hall (ACL) as the lead running back, and I would use Carter as a flex. Robinson could be on a snap count, and that would definitely limit his upside. Let's also keep in mind the Patriots have only allowed two touchdowns to a running back this year.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hunt scored in Week 7 at Baltimore to save his stat line, but he otherwise finished with five carries for 4 yards, along with one catch for 4 yards on two targets. He has scored eight PPR points or less in five of his past six games, and the only time you can consider using Hunt as a Fantasy starter will be if Nick Chubb misses any time due to injury. The Bengals have also allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 2. Nick Chubb should be fine, but Hunt is only worth consideration in deeper leagues.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
All the Packers will be tough to trust this week at Baltimore, but the only one I would consider starting is Aaron Jones. Dillon was expected to be heavily involved in the offense along with Jones, but that hasn't happened much this season. Dillon scored 19 PPR points in Week 1, which happens to be the last time he scored a touchdown, and he combined for 34 PPR points in his other six games. He has no catches in two of his past three outings, and he has two games over that span with six carries or less. Keep him stashed for now as a lottery ticket in case something happens to Jones, but Fantasy managers can't start Dillon in any leagues against the Bills.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Gordon started for the Broncos against the Jets in Week 7, but that didn't change his Fantasy fortune. He had 11 carries for 33 yards, along with two catches for 17 yards on four targets, and he has now combined for six PPR points in his past two games against the Chargers and Jets. Latavius Murray should be considered the better of the two Denver running backs, but neither one is worth starting in the majority of leagues. It's a good matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Gordon and Murray are too tough to trust given their workload split the past two games. At best, consider Gordon and Murray as flex options in deeper leagues.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Harris had a fine game in Week 7 at Miami with 17 carries for 65 yards, along with three catches for 15 yards on four targets. He scored 10 PPR points, and low point totals are becoming the norm for him after he scored 10 points or less in four games this year. He should struggle again this week against Philadelphia, and Harris is more of a flex option than a must-start running back. The Eagles have allowed six touchdowns to running backs this season, but Harris has just one rushing touchdown on the year. It should be another down game for Harris in Week 8.