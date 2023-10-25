D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 170 REC 6 REYDS 41 TD 3 FPTS/G 15 I liked Foreman in Week 7 against the Raiders, but I didn't expect him to score three total touchdowns and finish with 33.0 PPR points. What I liked the most was 19 total touches, including three catches on five targets. It appears like Tyson Bagent will lean on Foreman in the passing game, although we'll see if Roschon Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week. But Foreman should remain the lead running back for the Bears no matter what happens with Johnson against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in all six games this season. Foreman is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 268 REC 23 REYDS 162 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 The best thing for Stevenson the past two weeks has been his involvement in the passing game with 11 catches for 75 yards on 12 targets against the Raiders and Bills, and I hope that continues all season. He faced the Dolphins in Week 2 at home and had 15 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards on three targets. Miami has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three of the past four games, and hopefully Stevenson can find the end zone instead of Ezekiel Elliott. But the main thing I like about Stevenson this week is the Patriots will likely be chasing points, meaning Stevenson should get a healthy amount of receptions.

Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 Henderson came off the street to reunite with the Rams in Week 7 after Kyren Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, and Henderson had 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on two targets against the Steelers. He's going to split touches with Royce Freeman again in Week 8 at Dallas, but Henderson played 57 percent of the snaps and should get the majority of touches again. It's not an easy matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed just four running backs this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points. But the Rams have now had a running back score at least 13.6 PPR points in five of seven games this season, and Henderson is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI BAL -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 346 REC 4 REYDS 93 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 It's risky to trust Edwards because the Ravens could always surprise us and make this a Justice Hill game. But Edwards has played more snaps than Hill in the past two games against the Titans and Lions, and he's coming off a great outing against Detroit with 14 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 80 yards on one target. You can't count on work in the passing game for Edwards (he has four catches on the season), but he should run well against the Cardinals in Week 8. Arizona has allowed a running back to gain at least 81 rushing yards in five games in a row, with four 100-yard outings and four rushing touchdowns allowed over that span. Edwards is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Hill can be considered a sleeper.