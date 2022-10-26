The biggest thing we want to see in Week 8 is an injury-free scoring period. The mash unit we had in Week 7 was brutal, and we're still trying to pick up the pieces.

From Breece Hall (ACL) to DK Metcalf (knee) to Mike Williams (ankle) and many others, it wasn't fun to watch our star players fall apart. Injuries happen, we know that. It's part of the NFL. But we can hope that this week isn't as bad, and that the injuries don't mount up.

The flip side of players going down is that it can open up jobs for other players, and we'll address that below with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) being out in Week 8 for Tony Pollard. But I'm sure most Fantasy managers would rather have limited injuries or none at all when it comes to our stars, especially when it knocks them out for a significant period of time.

Start of the Week Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 375 REC 11 REYDS 105 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1

I wasn't planning on using Pollard as the Start of the Week, but when the news broke Wednesday that Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was going to miss Week 8 against the Bears, he became a fantastic option. For those Fantasy managers who drafted Pollard this season, you were waiting for a chance to see how Pollard would do in a featured role, and here we are.

He's already done a nice job in tandem with Elliott, scoring at least 12 PPR points in three of his past six games. He has two games this season with over 100 total yards, including Week 7 against Detroit, and he scored two touchdowns for the year.

With Elliott out, Pollard could be looking at his first game this season with 20-plus touches. Elliott averages 15.5 carries for the season -- he only has six catches -- and that work should mostly belong to Pollard. In four games this season with double digits in touches, Pollard has either 100 total yards or a touchdown in three of them.

The Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in six games in a row, including five with at least 18 PPR points, and Chicago just traded star defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia on Wednesday. A suspect defense just got worse, and Pollard should excel in this matchup.

The Cowboys, even with Dak Prescott back, should still lean on their ground game, and Pollard is now the catalyst of that attack with Elliott out. I like Pollard as a top-10 running back in all leagues for Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 The good news for Tagovailoa in Week 7 against Pittsburgh was that he returned from his two-game absence with a concussion and didn't have any setbacks. The bad news was he scored just 17 Fantasy points, and he could have thrown four interceptions in the game. He now has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points on the season, so hopefully some big performances are on the horizon, starting this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 22 points against the Lions in six games. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1583 RUYDS 27 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.7 Goff has been awful the past two games against the Patriots and Cowboys, combining for just six Fantasy points over that span. I'm hoping that the reason for those woes was playing on the road and not having a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff is back at home this week, and St. Brown should be ready to go. And this is a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who allow an average of 21.7 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Dolphins (Lamar Jackson in Week 2, Josh Allen in Week 3, Joe Burrow in Week 4 and Kirk Cousins in Week 6), and the three who struggled were Mac Jones in Week 1, Zach Wilson in Week 5 and Kenny Pickett in Week 7. I expect Goff to rebound this week and score more than 20 Fantasy points, and he's averaging 31.0 Fantasy points per game in three home games this year.

Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1350 RUYDS 2 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 14 Mills just had his best Fantasy performance of the season in Week 7 at Las Vegas with 22 points, and he will hopefully build on that this week against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks (Josh Allen in Week 2, Derek Carr in Week 3, Matt Ryan in Week 4 and Carson Wentz in Week 5) have scored at least 22 points against the Titans. The best Fantasy game of Mills' career also came against Tennessee in Week 18 last year when he scored 33 points.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1048 RUYDS 364 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 15.2 Fields has started to come around as a Fantasy quarterback after a slow start, and he just had his best game of the season in Week 7 at New England with 25 Fantasy points. He's doing a great job with his legs, rushing for at least 47 yards in five games in a row, including consecutive outings with at least 82 yards. But this should be a tough game against the Cowboys, who haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season and allow an average of just 12.3 points per game, including matchups with Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. And Hurts only had 27 rushing yards against Dallas, which might not bode well for Fields. I want to stash Fields for his upcoming schedule after Week 8 (Miami, Detroit and Atlanta), but I'm going to sit him this week.

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG SEA -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1712 RUYDS 132 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.8 I'll remove Smith from this post if DK Metcalf (knee) is able to play, but I would shy away from starting Smith if Metcalf is out. Smith has been an amazing story this season and a quality Fantasy quarterback with four games of at least 20 Fantasy points in seven games. But he's been held to 16 Fantasy points or less in consecutive outings against the Cardinals and Chargers, and the Giants have been a tough defense against opposing quarterbacks all year. Ryan Tannehill (22 Fantasy points) and Aaron Rodgers (20 points) are the only quarterbacks with more than 18 points against the Giants this season, and they allow just 16.0 points per game to the position. Without Metcalf, I'd be concerned about Smith having a big game this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PHI -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 485 REC 11 REYDS 42 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.7 Sanders might not like Fantasy Football, but Fantasy managers are enjoying his production this season. He went into his bye in Week 7 having scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's turned into a reliable Fantasy option again as the lead running back for the high-powered Eagles offense. This week, Sanders gets a Steelers defense that has allowed six running backs to score at least 15 PPR points this season, including two games in a row against Raheem Mostert and Leonard Fournette. Sanders has top-15 upside in all leagues this week.

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 155 REC 2 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Chuba Hubbard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, which could put Foreman in a good situation with a hefty workload against the Falcons in Week 8 if Hubbard is out. In Week 7 against Tampa Bay, in the first game without Christian McCaffrey, Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets. He could have the chance for 15-plus touches again this week if Hubbard is out, and Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games. If Hubbard plays then consider both Foreman and Hubbard as flex options. Foreman would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues if Hubbard can't play.

James Robinson RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25

Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 13 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Gordon started for the Broncos against the Jets in Week 7, but that didn't change his Fantasy fortune. He had 11 carries for 33 yards, along with two catches for 17 yards on four targets, and he has now combined for six PPR points in his past two games against the Chargers and Jets. Latavius Murray should be considered the better of the two Denver running backs, but neither one is worth starting in the majority of leagues. It's a good matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Gordon and Murray are too tough to trust given their workload split the past two games. At best, consider Gordon and Murray as flex options in deeper leagues.

Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 329 REC 18 REYDS 86 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Harris had a fine game in Week 7 at Miami with 17 carries for 65 yards, along with three catches for 15 yards on four targets. He scored 10 PPR points, and low point totals are becoming the norm for him after he scored 10 points or less in four games this year. He should struggle again this week against Philadelphia, and Harris is more of a flex option than a must-start running back. The Eagles have allowed six touchdowns to running backs this season, but Harris has just one rushing touchdown on the year. It should be another down game for Harris in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 54 REYDS 273 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Let's hope what Moore did in Week 7 against Tampa Bay wasn't a fluke, and he can start to string together some positive outcomes for the majority of the rest of the season. Moore had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Buccaneers, and this is now two games with double digits in targets for Moore. He has at least 12 PPR points in each contest, and the Buccaneers game was the first one without Christian McCaffrey. We hope to see the Panthers continue to feature Moore, and he has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Atlanta. The Falcons are also likely without cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) this week, and Casey Hayward (shoulder) is on injured reserve.

Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 33 REYDS 355 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 Amari Cooper should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and hopefully he stays hot at home. He has scored at least 14 PPR points in all four games in Cleveland this season. But you can also use Peoples-Jones as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but his production might go up with David Njoku (ankle) now out. In deeper leagues, he could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against the Bengals, especially if the Browns are chasing points.

Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 315 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 The Falcons just aren't throwing the ball enough for Fantasy managers to trust London as even a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. He has four catches or less in five games in a row, 40 yards or less in four games in a row, and he's combined for 18 PPR points since Week 3. He also has just five targets in his past two outings. Keep him reserved for now and hopefully better days are ahead, but you can't start him in Week 8 against the Panthers.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 440 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.1 McLaurin just had a solid game in Week 7 against the Packers with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was great to see him perform well in the first game with Taylor Heinicke, but this is a tough matchup against the Colts, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Indianapolis has allowed just four touchdowns to opposing receivers, and only four receivers have more than 53 receiving yards. And only two receivers have more than 13 PPR points against the Colts this year. I still like McLaurin as a low-end starter in all leagues, but it wouldn't surprise me to see him struggle in this matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL TB -1 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 163 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Cameron Brate (neck) is out again in Week 8 against the Ravens, and that should allow Otton to again be featured by Tampa Bay. With Brate out in Week 7 at Carolina, Otton had five targets and finished with four catches for 64 yards. This is now twice that Brate has missed a game in the past three weeks, and it's the second time that Otton has scored 10 PPR points. This is a favorable matchup also since the Ravens have allowed a tight end to score at least 14 PPR points in each of the past three games with Hayden Hurst in Week 5, Daniel Bellinger in Week 6 and David Njoku last week. Otton should be considered a low-end No. 1 option in all leagues.

Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Harrison Bryant TE CLE Cleveland • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Bryant will likely be the starting tight end for the Browns with David Njoku (ankle) out this week, and he should be considered a streaming option in all leagues. The hope is Bryant gets the targets Njoku is leaving behind, which has been an average of seven per game over that past five outings. Jacoby Brissett should lean on Bryant in a similar fashion, and Njoku has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games. The Bengals have also allowed three tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points this season.

Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -11.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 36 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 The Bills have been amazing at defending tight ends again this season, and Tonyan should have another rough game. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards on 10 targets against Buffalo in Week 6, but the Bills have yet to allow a touchdown to the position, including matchups with Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Mark Andrews and Pat Freiermuth. And all of those tight ends were held to eight PPR points or less. Tonyan, who has just one touchdown this season, isn't worth trusting in this matchup.

Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB BUF -11.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 148 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Knox scored in his last game before the bye in Week 6 at Kansas City for the first time this year, but I don't expect that to start a trend. Prior to that game, he scored eight PPR points or less in every game, and he should have another down performance this week. The Packers have yet to allow a tight end to score or gain more than 52 receiving yards, and Knox could again fall victim to the Bills having too many mouths to feed in the passing game. At best, consider Knox a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Titans (at HOU)

The Titans defense was great in Week 7 against the Colts with two interceptions, a fumble recovery, three sacks and a touchdown. The Titans DST should stay hot this week against the Texans. Excluding a 41-point blowout by the Bills in Week 2, Tennessee has been stout on defense, allowing 22 points or less in every game. The Texans offense has only scored more than 20 points one time this season, and Houston has allowed at least three sacks in three of six games this year, with five interceptions. Expect another solid performance from the Titans DST this week.

Sleepers

Colts (vs. WAS)

Jaguars (vs. DEN)

Bengals (vs. CLE)

DST to Sit

Packers (at BUF)

The Packers defense has underwhelmed through an inviting portion of the schedule, allowing at least 23 points in four straight games to the Patriots, Giants, Jets and Commanders. The Bills have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL behind only Kansas City, averaging 29 points per game and 40 points per game at home. Expect Josh Allen to go off again at home against the Packers, who have one just two interceptions on the season and four sacks in their past three outings.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Wil Lutz K NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 9 K RNK 8th Lutz has been one of the hottest kickers in Fantasy over the past two games, scoring at least 10 points in matchups with the Bengals and Cardinals. He has six field goals over that span, as well as six PATs, and he should stay hot this week against the Raiders, who have yet to hold any opponents to less than 23 points this season. With the Saints giving Lutz plenty of chances to produce, he's worth starting as a No. 1 kicker in all leagues.

Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Matt Gay K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 6th PROJ PTS 6.3 K RNK 10th YTD Stats FPTS/G 6.7