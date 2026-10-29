It's Week 8, and by now you should know what works and what doesn't for your Fantasy roster. You know the players who are helping you win -- and the ones who are dragging you down.

If your roster is struggling, don't be afraid to make a change. You don't have to start someone just because you drafted them with an early-round pick. Trust me, you aren't hurting anyone's feelings by benching a player in your Fantasy lineup.

For those of you who are 4-3, 5-2, 6-1 or 7-0, it might be time to start thinking about the Fantasy playoffs. Find players with long-term success who have high ceilings and don't worry about the floor. You want league-winners who can carry you across the finish line.

It's different for Fantasy managers who are 3-4, 2-5, 1-6 or the dreaded 0-7. You need to do whatever it takes to win now. And it's not too late to still make the playoffs.

Of course, injuries and bye weeks are an issue, and we have four teams off in Week 8 (Houston, New Orleans, the Giants and San Francisco). That's a lot of star power missing. But, as always, we'll help you manage with your start and sit suggestions.

So let's get those lineups right. And let's start our playoff push now. It's time to start thinking about a championship.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 25.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1480 RUYDS 70 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.7 Lawrence went into his bye in Week 7 on a high note with his Fantasy production with 35.3 points in Week 6 against Houston. He has now scored at least 25.7 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should stay hot against the Colts in Week 8. Indianapolis just traded away standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to San Francisco, and the Colts have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 26.9 Fantasy points. Lawrence has also scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each of his past three meetings with Indianapolis, and I don't expect the Colts to stop him in Week 8. He has top-five upside in all leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 759 RUYDS 213 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.9 In two games since returning from his left-elbow injury, Daniels has scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each outing against the Giants in Week 5 and the 49ers in Week 6. He had a bye in Week 7, and I expect him to stay hot in Week 8 against Philadelphia. Daniels had 21.7 Fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 1, and he's averaging 27.2 Fantasy points per game in three-career outings against Philadelphia. The Eagles are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matthew Stafford in Week 4 failed to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points against Philadelphia this year. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1958 RUYDS 10 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 22 Even with Josh Jacobs back in Week 7 at Detroit, Love still attempted 45 pass attempts. He only scored 20.9 Fantasy points against the Lions, but he's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 21 of 32 career games when he has at least 30 attempts. That gives Love a safe floor since he should be in that range once again in Week 8 against the Panthers, who have allowed two of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points. I'll continue to trust Love as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1989 RUYDS 18 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.7 Stafford had an efficient game in Week 7 against Las Vegas with 23-of-29 passing for 195 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for 23.5 Fantasy points. He did that without Davante Adams (hamstring), and Stafford has now scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. The Chargers have only allowed one quarterback this season to score 20-plus Fantasy points, which was Kirk Cousins in Week 2, including matchups with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But I trust Stafford to stay productive in this game, and he remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 1877 RUYDS 4 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.4 The Raiders have lost four games in a row, so the fear with Cousins is that if he struggles, then he could get benched for Fernando Mendoza. That said, this is a winnable game for the Raiders at the Jets, and their four losses have come against Kansas City, New England, Buffalo and the Rams. The Jets have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.4 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Drake Maye and Malik Willis. Cousins has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year This is the setup we love for Brissett. Dallas should build a lead against Arizona, and Brissett should be throwing a lot in a comeback effort against the Cowboys, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only Jalon Daniels in Week 5 and Tanner McKee in Week 7 failed to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Dallas, and Brissett has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. I like Brissett as a low-end starter in all leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. We love revenge games, and Smith gets to face his former team in Week 8 after spending a miserable season with the Raiders in 2025. He just scored 29.5 Fantasy points in Week 7 against Miami, and Las Vegas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five quarterbacks in a row -- Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford -- have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Raiders, and I expect Smith to follow suit. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I'll give Murray one more chance as a low-end starter in all leagues since he's facing the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Every opposing quarterback against Detroit has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and I hope Murray can reach that total, which would be a season high. He was disappointing in Week 7 against Indianapolis with just 15.9 Fantasy points, and his best game was Week 5 at New Orleans with 20.3 points. Let's hope Murray can do what every other quarterback against the Lions has done this season in Week 8.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1020 RUYDS 128 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.4 It's hard to sit Williams given his upside, but he's only scored more than 20 Fantasy points twice in four games this season. And this is a brutal matchup in Week 8 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Marcus Mariota in Week 3 and Brock Purdy in Week 5 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Seattle has held Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes to 11.8 Fantasy points or less, and Nix and Mahomes combined for just 10.5 Fantasy points in the past two games. I would prefer to start Williams in just Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1474 RUYDS 71 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Mahomes scored 25.7 Fantasy points against Denver in Week 1, and he opened the season with at least 21 points in three of his first four games. But he's struggled in his past two outings against the Chargers and Seahawks with a combined 16.5 Fantasy points, and he has no touchdowns and two interceptions over that span. The Broncos have held Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett to 18.5 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, with two touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. Mahomes has also combined for 516 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his past two trips to Denver, including a fumble. I would only start Mahomes in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1271 RUYDS 110 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Nix was great against Arizona in Week 7 with a season-high 28.2 Fantasy points, which included a 62-yard touchdown run. I'm still skeptical of Nix as a starting Fantasy option in one-quarterback leagues, and he was held to 7.4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Nix only has one game this season with multiple touchdown passes, which was Week 3 against the Rams. Kansas City is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Kirk Cousins in Week 4 is the lone quarterback with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chiefs this season. I would only use Nix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1788 RUYDS 15 TD 15 INT 0 FPTS/G 26.8 Goff has scored 20.4 Fantasy points in every game this season, but I'm expecting that streak to end in Week 8 against the Vikings, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Minnesota has allowed just four touchdowns to quarterbacks in the past 15 games going back to Week 10 last season, which includes facing Lamar Jackson, Caleb Williams twice, Jordan Love twice, Sam Darnold, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jaxson Dart, Goff, Baker Mayfield and Tyler Shough. Love threw two touchdowns in Week 1 this season, so the Vikings have 11 games with no touchdowns allowed during that stretch. Goff scored 4.1 Fantasy points against Minnesota in Week 17 last season and is averaging 17.1 Fantasy points in six career meetings against defensive coordinator Brian Flores. I'm starting Goff in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I would lower expectations for him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 15.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 20 REYDS 204 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Stevenson didn't run well in Week 7 at Chicago with six carries for 22 yards, but he was successful as a receiver with five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It was a fluky way to get 22.5 PPR points since he scored on a 48-yard catch right before halftime, but Stevenson has now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15.8 PPR points against Miami in every game this season. Stevenson has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 8. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 13 REYDS 126 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8 The Colts just traded standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to San Francisco, which will only make things better for Tuten in Week 8. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each of his past five games, including a season-high 24.7 PPR points against Houston in Week 6 on the strength of his work in the passing game with four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. Indianapolis has allowed three running backs this season to score at least 23.8 PPR points with Derrick Henry in Week 1, Kenneth Walker III in Week 2 and Jaylen Warren in Week 5. I expect Tuten to have a big game in this matchup at home. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 339 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Gordon had another big game in Week 7 against the Jets with 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on three targets. He scored 17.3 PPR points, and Gordon has now scored at least 14.5 PPR points in four games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span. The Patriots have allowed six running backs to score at least 10.7 PPR points in their past five games, with five rushing touchdowns over that span, and Gordon is worth using in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy running back. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Mason returned from a four-game absence with a thumb injury in Week 7 against Indianapolis and had 15 carries for 68 yards and no catches on two targets. Aaron Jones (knee) was injured against the Colts, and Mason could be looking at a hefty workload if Jones is out against the Lions. In five games in 2025 without Jones, Mason averaged 13.5 PPR points per game. Detroit has allowed a running back to score at least 14.8 PPR points in four of six games this season, and I like Mason as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 White will be the lead running back for Washington with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) out, and White is worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has a positive matchup against the Eagles in Week 8. Philadelphia has allowed a running back to score at least 10.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including three guys (Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard and Javonte Williams) scoring at least 19.1 PPR points. This could be a big outing for White in Week 8. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 316 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Corum has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row against Buffalo, Arizona and Las Vegas, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past three games, but he also had 17 carries for 93 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target in Week 7 against the Raiders. The Chargers are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 10.3 PPR points against this defense in every game this season. I'm counting on Corum and Kyren Williams to both have success against this defense in Week 8. Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Coleman, who was on injured reserve due to an ankle injury for four games prior to Week 7, led Denver's running backs with nine carries for 54 yards and added two catches for 15 yards on two targets against Arizona. After the game, Sean Payton told reporters that they "got to get him (Coleman) more touches. Definitely." We'll see what happens with Coleman, J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in Week 8 against Kansas City, but Coleman is worth using as a flex. This isn't an easy matchup since the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four running backs have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Kansas City this year. If Payton is true to his word, then Coleman could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers in Week 8.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 289 REC 9 REYDS 56 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 I'm hopeful that things will improve for the winless Chargers (0-6) after their Week 7 bye, but I'm not ready to start Hampton in the majority of leagues yet. He has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he will likely continue to share touches with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. The Rams have allowed six running backs this season to score at least 10.7 PPR points, but there's no guarantee that Hampton will have more success than Mitchell or Vidal. I would only use Hampton as a flex in most formats. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 293 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Dobbins has scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into Week 8 against the Chiefs, and he has two outings over that span with at least 13.6 PPR points. But he's about to lose playing time -- and potentially his starting job -- to Jonah Coleman, and RJ Harvey remains in the mix. It could get messy for Dobbins, who should be considered a flex option at best in most leagues. He was also held to eight catches for 36 yards and no targets in Week 1 at Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 403 REC 6 REYDS 65 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Wilson has been a great Fantasy running back for the past month, but Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Jadarian Price (chest) could potentially play in Week 8 against Chicago. If that happens, then it will be tough to trust Wilson in the majority of leagues, even with Seattle adding guard Quenton Nelson this week via trade from Indianapolis. Wilson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, including three outings with at least 20 carries over that span. Charbonnet could end up working in short-yardage situations and on passing downs when healthy, and Price is a wild card. The Bears also present a tough test since Chicago is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs this season have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against the Bears. Wilson should be considered a flex at best in most formats in Week 8.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 478 REC 11 REYDS 50 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Pollard was amazing last week against Cleveland when he scored 36.5 PPR points with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 26 yards on three targets. He actually has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has at least 18 total touches in four of his past five outings. But I would only consider him a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back at best in Week 8 against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Bengals just held Derrick Henry to 5.9 PPR points in Week 7. I'm hopeful for Pollard to stay hot after his dominant performance against the Browns, but Cincinnati's defense should be able to keep Pollard in check in Week 8.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 46 REYDS 416 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Washington cooled off a little prior to his bye in Week 7 with 10.4 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He should get back on track in Week 8 against the Colts, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Washington played Indianapolis in Week 17 last season and had eight catches for 115 yards on 10 targets. I also like Jakobi Meyers as a sleeper in this game, and he just had five catches for 83 yards on 10 targets in Week 6 against Houston. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 214 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 Terry McLaurin (knee) is on IR, and Diggs will now be the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders. He's already played well in tandem with McLaurin with three of five games with at least 15.5 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in every outing this year. The Eagles are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have already scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Philadelphia this season. Antonio Williams is also worth using as a sleeper, and I expect Jayden Daniels to take advantage of this secondary in Week 8. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 58 REYDS 374 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Metcalf played one of his best games this season in Week 4 at Cleveland with five catches for 115 yards on nine targets. He should have the chance for another quality outing in the rematch in Week 8, and Metcalf is worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Browns have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11.9 PPR points this season, including Metcalf and Roman Wilson in Week 4. Wilson (finger) is out, so Germie Bernard is worth using as a sleeper. Bernard has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in two of his past three games. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 375 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Marvin Harrison Jr. left the Cardinals, and Wilson got worse, which is what I expected. In three games without Harrison, Wilson has combined for 22 targets for 12 catches, 117 yards and no touchdowns, and he scored 10.6 PPR points or less in each outing. But he should get back on track in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. A receiver has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Dallas in every game this season, and Wilson has the best chance to do that for the Cardinals in Week 8. I also like Kendrick Bourne as a sleeper given the matchup, but Wilson should perform like a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 47 REYDS 474 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 It's time to trust Tucker as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 8 at the Jets. He's been fantastic in his past two outings against Buffalo and the Rams with a combined 10 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets, and he has scored at least 21.3 PPR points in each game. The Jets have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and seven receivers have scored at least 10.4 PPR points over that span. I'm expecting Kirk Cousins to continue to lean on Tucker in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 248 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I'm expecting Garrett Wilson to get back on track this week after two down games in a row against New England and Miami where he combined for six catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets. Wilson remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Cooper is also worth using in two-receiver leagues against the Raiders. While Wilson has struggled, Cooper has thrived against the Patriots and Dolphins with a combined 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. The Raiders have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in three of their past four games, with Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, Demario Douglas and Kyle Williams in Week 5, and Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir in Week 6. Wilson and Cooper should both do well in this matchup. KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 315 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Concepcion had his best game of the season in Week 7 at Tennessee with eight catches for 129 yards on 10 targets for 23.2 PPR points. His best outing prior to that was Week 4 against Pittsburgh with five catches for 64 yards on eight targets, and he scored 11.4 PPR points. He has at least six targets in each of his past five healthy games (he left Week 5 at the Jets with a concussion), and I expect that to continue in the rematch with the Steelers. I like Concepcion as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 8. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 258 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Allen struggled in Week 7 at Minnesota with three catches for 31 yards on three targets, but he should rebound in Week 8 against the Jaguars, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Jacksonville, and Allen has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past four games. He should be considered a solid No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 8. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 7.9 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 194 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Lemon stepped up in Week 7 against Dallas with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out, and it's unknown if either will return in Week 8 at Washington. Keep an eye on the injury report, but Lemon could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Commanders if he's once again in the lead role. He had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys, and Washington is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Wicks led the Eagles in Week 1 against the Commanders with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but that was with Jalen Hurts (calf). Tanner McKee and Lemon seem to have a solid rapport, and that should help Lemon's Fantasy outlook in the rematch.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 42 REYDS 372 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Boston played well in the first game against Pittsburgh in Week 4 with four catches for 89 yards on seven targets, but he's been relatively quiet since. In his past three games against the Jets, Baltimore and Tennessee, Boston has combined for just seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's combined for just 8.2 PPR points in his past two outings against the Ravens and Titans. No receiver has gained more than 57 yards against the Steelers in their past three games against Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and New Orleans, and Boston could struggle in the rematch if he fails to find the end zone. He is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 381 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Odunze had four catches for 69 yards on five targets in Week 7 against New England for 10.9 PPR points, and that was the best outing he had all season with Caleb Williams. Odunze scored 7.3 PPR points or less in three other games with Williams, and I don't expect Odunze to have a breakout performance in Week 8 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only Terry McLaurin in Week 3 and Mike Evans in Week 5 have scored double digits in PPR against Seattle this year. I would still use Luther Burden III as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but Odunze is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 35 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Rashee Rice (hamstring) could return in Week 8 after missing the past two games, and then it will be even tougher to trust Worthy in the majority of leagues. In two games without Rice, Worthy combined for 10 catches for 84 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets, but he scored 14.3 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 6 and just 4.1 PPR points against Seattle in Week 7. Worthy had three catches for 18 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Denver, and he would be a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues at best whether Rice plays or not. The Broncos are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Douglas has the chance to be a difference maker for Fantasy managers this season, and he has been excellent in the two full games he played as a rookie. He had five catches for 94 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Las Vegas and two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on three targets in Week 7 at the Jets. He injured his ankle in Week 2 at San Francisco and then missed three games, but hopefully he'll stay healthy for the remainder of the season. This week, Douglas could get matched up against New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez, which would be tough for him to make plays. I would only use Douglas as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 8.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 367 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 Williams is hot coming into Week 8 against Minnesota with at least 16.2 PPR points in three games in a row, including four touchdowns in his past two outings against Arizona and Green Bay. But this is a difficult matchup for him against the Vikings, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Minnesota has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 1, and Williams has a terrible history against the Vikings. In his past five games against Minnesota, Williams has one touchdown and one game with double digits in PPR. I'm still starting him in all three-receiver leagues, but I would lower expectations for Williams in this matchup.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 191 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 Pitts is hot coming into Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and he should be considered a top-five Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row against Baltimore, Chicago and San Francisco, and he has four touchdowns over that span. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and five tight ends have scored at least 10.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay this year. Pitts also loves facing the Buccaneers and has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each of his past five meetings with Tampa Bay, including six touchdowns over that span. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 31 REYDS 296 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Henry is hot coming into Week 8 at Miami, and this is a great matchup. The Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and five tight ends have scored at least 10.4 PPR points against Miami this season. Henry has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Henry has two touchdowns in his past three games, and he should remain a go-to target for Drake Maye in this matchup. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 32 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Hockenson has the best matchup of any tight end this week against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Eight tight ends have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Detroit this season with 10 touchdowns. Hockenson just had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 7 against Indianapolis, and he has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of his past three games. Kyler Murray is leaning on Hockenson with 18 targets in his past two games, and I like Hockenson as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 8.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Okonkwo has the chance to be a low-end starter in Week 8 against the Eagles -- and for the rest of the season -- with Terry McLaurin (knee) on IR. Okonkwo has played well in his past two games prior to Week 8, with at least 10 PPR points in each outing against the Giants and 49ers. He has 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets over that span, and he should do well against Philadelphia. Three tight ends in the past four games against the Eagles -- Tyler Higbee in Week 4, Brenton Strange in Week 5 and Tommy Tremble in Week 6 -- have scored at least 11.7 PPR points, and I expect Okonkwo to be in that range in Week 8. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 33 REYDS 279 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 The Colts have struggled with tight ends lately, and Strange should add to their woes in Week 8. Pat Freiermuth in Week 5 and T.J. Hockenson in Week 7 each scored at least 13.5 PPR points against Indianapolis in the past three games. Strange comes off his bye in Week 7 having scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row. He should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence, and I like Strange as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has also scored at least 10.0 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Colts. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 I expected Mayer to struggle in Week 7 against the Rams, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards on three targets. This week, Mayer should get back on track against the Jets, who have allowed three tight ends (Colston Loveland in Week 4, Hunter Henry in Week 6 and Greg Dulcich in Week 7) to score at least 11.7 PPR points in the past four games. Prior to facing the Rams, Mayer had scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option in this offense while working in tandem with Brock Bowers.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 260 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Higbee could easily be the No. 1 tight end for the Rams in Week 8 against the Chargers. Or he could be third once again behind Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. That's what happened in each of the past two games against Arizona and Las Vegas when Higbee scored 6.2 and 3.4 PPR points in each outing, while Parkinson had 14.1 and 9.8 PPR points in the same games. Allen scored two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Raiders, and it's a guessing game you might want to avoid. I like Parkinson the best since he has 12 targets in his past two games compared to Higbee, who only has seven over that span. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 200 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Freiermuth scored a touchdown in Week 4 against the Browns, but he finished that game with only three catches for 17 yards on five targets. He's struggled in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans with a combined 7.1 PPR points over that span, and Freiermuth has yet to clear 46 yards in any game this year. He'll likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production, and Cleveland has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season. But Darnell Washington can always be the Steelers tight end to score, and he has a touchdown in each of his past two games. I would only use Freiermuth in deeper leagues in Week 8. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DAL -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 This is actually a good matchup for Ferguson since the Cardinals are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and five tight ends have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against Arizona this season. But Ferguson will need a touchdown to reach that total, and he has not found the end zone since Week 3. He also had his worst game of the season in Week 7 at Philadelphia with no catches on just one target. And he has combined for eight catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets in his past four games. It's easy to sit Ferguson in most formats in Week 8.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 257 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Fannin was awesome in Week 7 at Tennessee with six catches for 91 yards on nine targets, and he had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 4 against Pittsburgh. But Fannin is only the second tight end to score a touchdown against the Steelers this season, and none have reached the end zone in the past three games, including matchups with Tyler Warren and Juwan Johnson. Fannin always has the potential for a big game as we saw against the Titans, but this is a tough matchup. He should be considered a low-end starter at best in most leagues.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Jaguars (vs. IND)

The Jaguars defense has the chance for a big game against the Colts, who traded guard Quenton Nelson this week to Seattle and were already struggling on offense. Indianapolis has allowed 10 sacks in the past two games against Tennessee and Minnesota, with four turnovers over that span. The Jaguars only have one sack and one turnover in their past two games against Philadelphia and Houston, but this should be a big game for the Jaguars DST in Week 8.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Bengals (vs. TEN)

Chiefs (at DEN)

Buccaneers (vs. ATL)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (at BUF)

The Ravens defense hasn't got a turnover in each of the past two games against Cleveland and Cincinnati, and Baltimore had one sack against the Bengals in Week 7 while giving up 35 points. The Bills have scored at least 33 points in four of six games this season, and Josh Allen has been sacked four times in his past three games. This should be a rough game for the Ravens DST in Week 8.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Little K JAC Jacksonville • #39

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 K RNK 1st The Colts have allowed Drew Stevens, Chris Boswell, Joey Slye and Will Reichard to go 11-of-12 on field goals in the past four games and 8-of-8 on PATs. For the season, Indianapolis has allowed six kickers to make at least two field goals in a game, and Little has four games this year with at least two made field goals. He has top-five upside in Week 8 against Indianapolis.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 9.3 K RNK 7th Chase McLaughlin K TB Tampa Bay • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 9.9 K RNK 5th Matt Gay K LV Las Vegas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 13th