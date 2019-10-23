Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receiver

Editor's Note: We've talked a lot in recent weeks about how wide receiver just hasn't lived up to expectations, and you saw that on full display in our re-draft this week of the top-100 players for the rest of the season. 10 of the top-12 off the board were running backs, and it was tough to justify moving any wide receivers into that group. In 2019, that's not what we expected.

You can also see that in the Week 8 rankings, where just five of the consensus top-10 in our expert ranks are holdovers from the preseason. Disappointing showings from Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster, plus an injury to Davante Adams and Antonio Brown's disappearance have really shaken the position up, and chances are you're having a tougher time filling out those spots in your lineup than you thought you would be.

Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you figure out who to get active this week. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver in Week 8 right here, and then go check out his calls for <em>running back</em> and <em>quarterback</em>.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 14th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 45 REYDS 473 TD 2 FPTS/G 15 Brown delivered as one of the co-Starts of the Week in Week 7 against Miami with 19 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. The Eagles allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Brown has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy option this week in all leagues. I also like Cole Beasley as a sleeper in this matchup at home. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC CHI -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 10th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 59 REYDS 464 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.2 Robinson has been the best offensive player for the Bears this season, and it's not close. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including his past two outings with at least 24 PPR points. He has at least seven targets in each game this year, and he should have the chance for another strong outing against the Chargers. The Chargers have allowed a receiver to score in three of the past four games, with four touchdowns allowed over that span, including three from DeVante Parker, Corey Davis and Tajae Sharpe. Robinson has top-10 upside this week in all leagues. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 18th OWNED 100% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 It's been tough to trust Smith-Schuster this season without Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), but he's worth using in all leagues off his bye against Miami. The Dolphins are miserable against opposing receivers, and they have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past two games against Washington and Buffalo. Smith-Schuster only has two touchdowns this season, and he's scored more than four PPR points just once in his past three games. But this is the game he should breakout given the matchup at home. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 20th OWNED 93% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 26 REYDS 195 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Here comes the revenge game for Tate in his return to Detroit after the Lions sent him packing last year in a trade to Philadelphia. It helps that he's playing well with Sterling Shepard (concussion) hurt, and Tate has 36 PPR points in his past two games against New England and Arizona with 12 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets over that span. Darius Slay (hamstring) is banged up, which should help Tate, and the Lions have allowed three touchdowns to receivers in the past two games.. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 12th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 54 REYDS 564 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Sutton should benefit with Emmanuel Sanders gone after he was traded to San Francisco, so he might see an uptick in targets this week. He's had at least seven targets in every game this season, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row. He hasn't scored in two games in a row, but he does have three-consecutive games with at least 76 receiving yards. And the Colts have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past four games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 317 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 I like both Titans receivers this week with Davis and A.J. Brown now that Ryan Tannehill is under center. In Week 7 against the Chargers, Davis had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Brown had six catches for 64 yards on eight targets. Tennessee plays Tampa Bay this week, and the Buccaneers allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 receivers this week based on the matchup, with Davis slightly ahead of Brown. And you can also look at Adam Humphries as a sleeper in deeper leagues with the revenge game factor of facing his former team. Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 293 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Stills benefits with Will Fuller (hamstring) out, and Stills is coming off his best game of the season at Indianapolis in the outing where Fuller was hurt with four catches for 105 yards on five targets. He could be great in Week 8 against Oakland since the Raiders allow the second-most Fantasy points to receivers, and Stills is now the No. 2 receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins with Fuller hurt. You can also look at Keke Coutee in deeper leagues, but Stills should be great in Week 8. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NE -13 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 27 REYDS 243 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 Even with Mohamed Sanu now on the Patriots, I like Dorsett this week now that Josh Gordon (knee) is on injured reserve. Sanu is more of a slot receiver than someone who plays on the outside, and Dorsett has done well this season when given at least four targets, which has happened four times. In three of those games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points, so hopefully that continues this week against the Browns. He's a No. 3 receiver with top-20 upside. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN IND -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 6.9 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 239 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Pascal is emerging as the No. 2 receiver for the Colts behind T.Y. Hilton, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 3 receiver this week against the Broncos. In three of his past four games, Pascal has scored at least 11 PPR points, including two outings over that span with seven targets. He just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against Houston with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and hopefully he stays hot this week against the Broncos. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ JAC -6 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 54 REYDS 383 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Westbrook has been playing well of late and is worth using in all leagues, especially PPR, as a low-end starter. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least eight targets in three games in a row. D.J. Chark remains the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars and is a must-start receiver this week, but don't forget about Westbrook in a favorable matchup at home against the Jets.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 73 REYDS 471 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Boyd has been a frustrating Fantasy receiver of late, and it's hard to trust him in a tough matchup against the Rams in London. He's scored eight PPR points or less in three of his past four games, with his one solid performance against Arizona in Week 5. It's possible Boyd could get matched up with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which would be bad for Boyd, and I consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. He's only scored one touchdown this season. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 253 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Jeffery was a huge letdown in Week 7 at Dallas when he managed just five PPR points, and this should be another tough game for this week against a Bills secondary led by standout cornerback Tre'Davious White. Buffalo allows the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and the Bills have only allowed two receivers to score this year. Jeffery only has one game this season with more than 52 receiving yards, and he could struggle in non-PPR leagues when he doesn't score. He's a better option in PPR, but I would try to avoid him this week if possible. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -16 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 40 REYDS 419 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.8 I expected McLaurin to struggle in Week 7 against San Francisco, but we'll throw that game out because of the horrible conditions in the rain. But this is another tough matchup against the Vikings, mostly for Case Keenum being able to get McLaurin the ball down the field. McLaurin's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and this Vikings defense has shown plenty of flaws (see Marvin Jones last week). But this is more about Keenum and the Washington offensive line holding up than it is about McLaurin, and I'd be cautious starting him this week on the road. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 37 REYDS 266 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 The time to trust Anderson and Jamison Crowder will be Week 9 when the Jets face Miami. This week, I'd shy away from this passing attack, especially with Sam Darnold (toe) banged up and coming off his horrible performance against New England in Week 7 when he was "seeing ghosts." Anderson's surprise game against Dallas was great when he scored 23 PPR points, but I don't expect him to repeat that outing this week against the Jaguars. However, starting in Week 9 through Week 14, the Jets play Miami twice, the Giants, Washington, Oakland and Cincinnati. Anderson, Crowder and hopefully Darnold should thrive in those matchups. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 7.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 44 REYDS 350 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 I expected Williams to struggle in Week 7 at Tennessee, and he did with eight PPR points. He's still searching for his first touchdown this season, and his targets were down against the Titans (six) with Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler getting more involved. Williams should be fourth in the pecking order for the Chargers, and it's tough to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at Chicago this week. The Bears have only allowed three touchdowns to receivers this season, and Williams will likely be shut out of the end zone once again on the road.