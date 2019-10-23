Play

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receiver

Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making start and sit calls for Week 8.

Editor's Note: We've talked a lot in recent weeks about how wide receiver just hasn't lived up to expectations, and you saw that on full display in our re-draft this week of the top-100 players for the rest of the season. 10 of the top-12 off the board were running backs, and it was tough to justify moving any wide receivers into that group. In 2019, that's not what we expected.

You can also see that in the Week 8 rankings, where just five of the consensus top-10 in our expert ranks are holdovers from the preseason. Disappointing showings from Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster, plus an injury to Davante Adams and Antonio Brown's disappearance have really shaken the position up, and chances are you're having a tougher time filling out those spots in your lineup than you thought you would be.

Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you figure out who to get active this week. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver in Week 8 right here, and then go check out his calls for <em>running back</em> and <em>quarterback</em>

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
Start 'Em
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
14th
OWNED
97%
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
45
REYDS
473
TD
2
FPTS/G
15
Brown delivered as one of the co-Starts of the Week in Week 7 against Miami with 19 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. The Eagles allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Brown has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy option this week in all leagues. I also like Cole Beasley as a sleeper in this matchup at home.
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC CHI -4 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
10th
OWNED
99%
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
59
REYDS
464
TD
3
FPTS/G
17.2
Robinson has been the best offensive player for the Bears this season, and it's not close. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including his past two outings with at least 24 PPR points. He has at least seven targets in each game this year, and he should have the chance for another strong outing against the Chargers. The Chargers have allowed a receiver to score in three of the past four games, with four touchdowns allowed over that span, including three from DeVante Parker, Corey Davis and Tajae Sharpe. Robinson has top-10 upside this week in all leagues.
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA PIT -14.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
18th
OWNED
100%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
38
REYDS
340
TD
2
FPTS/G
11
It's been tough to trust Smith-Schuster this season without Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), but he's worth using in all leagues off his bye against Miami. The Dolphins are miserable against opposing receivers, and they have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past two games against Washington and Buffalo. Smith-Schuster only has two touchdowns this season, and he's scored more than four PPR points just once in his past three games. But this is the game he should breakout given the matchup at home.
headshot-image
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
13th
WR RNK
20th
OWNED
93%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
26
REYDS
195
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.3
Here comes the revenge game for Tate in his return to Detroit after the Lions sent him packing last year in a trade to Philadelphia. It helps that he's playing well with Sterling Shepard (concussion) hurt, and Tate has 36 PPR points in his past two games against New England and Arizona with 12 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets over that span. Darius Slay (hamstring) is banged up, which should help Tate, and the Lions have allowed three touchdowns to receivers in the past two games..
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
12th
OWNED
99%
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
54
REYDS
564
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.4
Sutton should benefit with Emmanuel Sanders gone after he was traded to San Francisco, so he might see an uptick in targets this week. He's had at least seven targets in every game this season, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row. He hasn't scored in two games in a row, but he does have three-consecutive games with at least 76 receiving yards. And the Colts have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past four games.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
34
REYDS
317
TD
2
FPTS/G
9
I like both Titans receivers this week with Davis and A.J. Brown now that Ryan Tannehill is under center. In Week 7 against the Chargers, Davis had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Brown had six catches for 64 yards on eight targets. Tennessee plays Tampa Bay this week, and the Buccaneers allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 receivers this week based on the matchup, with Davis slightly ahead of Brown. And you can also look at Adam Humphries as a sleeper in deeper leagues with the revenge game factor of facing his former team.
headshot-image
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
19
REYDS
293
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
Stills benefits with Will Fuller (hamstring) out, and Stills is coming off his best game of the season at Indianapolis in the outing where Fuller was hurt with four catches for 105 yards on five targets. He could be great in Week 8 against Oakland since the Raiders allow the second-most Fantasy points to receivers, and Stills is now the No. 2 receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins with Fuller hurt. You can also look at Keke Coutee in deeper leagues, but Stills should be great in Week 8.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE NE -13 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
9
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
27
REYDS
243
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.8
Even with Mohamed Sanu now on the Patriots, I like Dorsett this week now that Josh Gordon (knee) is on injured reserve. Sanu is more of a slot receiver than someone who plays on the outside, and Dorsett has done well this season when given at least four targets, which has happened four times. In three of those games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points, so hopefully that continues this week against the Browns. He's a No. 3 receiver with top-20 upside.
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN IND -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
6.9
WR RNK
47th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
239
TD
3
FPTS/G
9
Pascal is emerging as the No. 2 receiver for the Colts behind T.Y. Hilton, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 3 receiver this week against the Broncos. In three of his past four games, Pascal has scored at least 11 PPR points, including two outings over that span with seven targets. He just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against Houston with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and hopefully he stays hot this week against the Broncos.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ JAC -6 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
9.3
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
54
REYDS
383
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.7
Westbrook has been playing well of late and is worth using in all leagues, especially PPR, as a low-end starter. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least eight targets in three games in a row. D.J. Chark remains the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars and is a must-start receiver this week, but don't forget about Westbrook in a favorable matchup at home against the Jets.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -13 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
73
REYDS
471
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.4
Boyd has been a frustrating Fantasy receiver of late, and it's hard to trust him in a tough matchup against the Rams in London. He's scored eight PPR points or less in three of his past four games, with his one solid performance against Arizona in Week 5. It's possible Boyd could get matched up with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which would be bad for Boyd, and I consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. He's only scored one touchdown this season.
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
41
REYDS
253
TD
4
FPTS/G
12
Jeffery was a huge letdown in Week 7 at Dallas when he managed just five PPR points, and this should be another tough game for this week against a Bills secondary led by standout cornerback Tre'Davious White. Buffalo allows the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and the Bills have only allowed two receivers to score this year. Jeffery only has one game this season with more than 52 receiving yards, and he could struggle in non-PPR leagues when he doesn't score. He's a better option in PPR, but I would try to avoid him this week if possible.
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -16 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
40
REYDS
419
TD
5
FPTS/G
15.8
I expected McLaurin to struggle in Week 7 against San Francisco, but we'll throw that game out because of the horrible conditions in the rain. But this is another tough matchup against the Vikings, mostly for Case Keenum being able to get McLaurin the ball down the field. McLaurin's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and this Vikings defense has shown plenty of flaws (see Marvin Jones last week). But this is more about Keenum and the Washington offensive line holding up than it is about McLaurin, and I'd be cautious starting him this week on the road.
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -6 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
8.8
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
37
REYDS
266
TD
1
FPTS/G
8
The time to trust Anderson and Jamison Crowder will be Week 9 when the Jets face Miami. This week, I'd shy away from this passing attack, especially with Sam Darnold (toe) banged up and coming off his horrible performance against New England in Week 7 when he was "seeing ghosts." Anderson's surprise game against Dallas was great when he scored 23 PPR points, but I don't expect him to repeat that outing this week against the Jaguars. However, starting in Week 9 through Week 14, the Jets play Miami twice, the Giants, Washington, Oakland and Cincinnati. Anderson, Crowder and hopefully Darnold should thrive in those matchups.
headshot-image
Mike Williams WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -4 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
7.4
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
44
REYDS
350
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.2
I expected Williams to struggle in Week 7 at Tennessee, and he did with eight PPR points. He's still searching for his first touchdown this season, and his targets were down against the Titans (six) with Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler getting more involved. Williams should be fourth in the pecking order for the Chargers, and it's tough to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at Chicago this week. The Bears have only allowed three touchdowns to receivers this season, and Williams will likely be shut out of the end zone once again on the road.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -13 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
12.2
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
54
REYDS
436
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.7
It's tough to sit Beckham in the majority of leagues, but this should be a bad day for him against the Patriots on the road. Stephone Gilmore will likely make things tough on Beckham, who has one touchdown this season, which came in Week 2. He did have 16 PPR points against Seattle in Week 6 before Cleveland's bye, but the Patriots have been dominant against opposing receivers all year. Only Golden Tate in Week 6 scored against New England, and Beckham should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues this week.
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

