Xavier Worthy had a down game in Week 7 against Las Vegas in the first outing for Rashee Rice this year. Fantasy managers are now worried if Worthy can be started in all leagues heading into Week 8 against Washington.

Against the Raiders, Worthy had three catches for 35 yards on four targets, and he scored a season-low 7.8 PPR points. The Chiefs dominated Las Vegas in a 31-0 victory, and Worthy wasn't needed, especially in a showcase game for Rice, who had 10 targets and finished with seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 8, I'm going to start Worthy as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver. There are six teams on a bye, so it's difficult to sit someone with Worthy's upside, especially against the Commanders, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

Eight receivers have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against Washington this season, including a pair of teammates in the same game with the Giants in Week 1 (Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson) and the Cowboys in Week 7 (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens). I could see Rice and Worthy joining this list.

Worthy definitely loses value with Rice back in action, which is something we expected. But we didn't expect him to struggle like he did against the Raiders. This week, I'm counting on Worthy to bounce back, and he should do well against Washington on Monday night.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Olave continues to be a star for the Saints, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 8 against Tampa Bay. He's now scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each of his past two outings against New England and Chicago, and he combined for 11 catches, 196 yards, and two touchdowns on 17 targets over that span. The Buccaneers have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 19.2 PPR points in each of the past three games (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kendrick Bourne, and Amon-Ra St. Brown), and hopefully, Olave will follow suit. He has top-10 upside in Week 8.

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

In two games with Joe Flacco, Higgins has combined for 11 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets against the Packers and Steelers, and I'm willing to trust Higgins again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Sauce Gardner (concussion) could be out for the Jets in Week 8, which is a boost for Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, and both Bengals receivers have the chance to go off in this matchup. It's great that Flacco has made Higgins a potential star once again.

Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in all three games since coming back from his three-game suspension, and he just had a dominant outing in Week 7 against the Eagles with nine catches for 128 yards on 12 targets. The Chargers have a standout secondary, but the Colts just had Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce each score at least 14.8 PPR points against Los Angeles in Week 7. The same thing could happen for Justin Jefferson and Addison this week, and Addison should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup.

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Robinson has been fantastic in the past two games against the Eagles and Broncos, and he's combined for 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets over that span. Against Philadelphia in Week 6, Robinson had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 20.4 PPR points. The Eagles have allowed one receiver to score at least 13.9 PPR points in every game, and Robinson is the best candidate to reach that mark for the Giants. He has top-20 upside in all leagues in Week 8.

Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 8 against Chicago, and that's great news for Flowers. He has struggled in the past two games without Jackson, scoring a combined 20.8 PPR points against the Texans and Rams. With Jackson, Flowers scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of his first four outings this season. The Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Chicago this year. I like Flowers as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues with Jackson back.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The Bengals receivers abused the Steelers secondary in Week 7 with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 22 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets. Doubs and Matthew Golden won't do that, but both Packers receivers are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 8. Doubs has 11 catches for 127 yards on 17 targets in his past two games, and he has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. And Golden has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out, and Johnson will be the No. 2 receiver for Tampa Bay opposite Emeka Egbuka. Evans was injured in Week 7 at Detroit, and Johnson stepped up with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He also scored a 45-yard touchdown on his lone reception in Week 6 against San Francisco, and Johnson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Saints. Seven receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against New Orleans, and Johnson will hopefully step up for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers in Week 8. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir had a down game in Week 6 at Atlanta with three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but prior to that, he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's the only trustworthy receiver for Josh Allen when it comes to Fantasy production, especially if tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) remains out. The Panthers have allowed three receivers to score at least 16.1 PPR points in three of their past four games, and I like Shakir as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 8. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Josh Downs (concussion) missed Week 7 and hasn't been cleared to return as of Wednesday afternoon, and if he remains out in Week 8 against Tennessee, then Pierce would be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with top 20 upside. Against the Chargers in Week 7, Pierce had a season-high 10 targets, and he finished the game with five catches for 98 yards. He only had four catches for 67 yards on five targets against the Titans in Week 3, but Downs played in that contest. Without Downs, Pierce could go off against this defense, which might be without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) as well. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. There's a great opportunity for Franklin and Mims to both play well in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's a boost for Courtland Sutton as well, and Chicago had three receivers each score at least 12.8 PPR points against Dallas in Week 3. For the season, nine receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against the Cowboys, and Franklin just had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 7 against the Giants. Mims has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past four games, and this passing attack has the chance to be dominant against Dallas at home in this matchup.

Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Bourne had a down game in Week 7 against Atlanta with two catches for 14 yards on two targets, which came after he scored at least 19.2 PPR points in each of his previous two outings against the Rams and Falcons. This week, Bourne has another tough test against the Texans, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With George Kittle back and Jauan Jennings healthy, along with the potential return of Ricky Pearsall (knee), this could be another rough outing for Bourne at Houston.

Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

I was moderately hopeful for Jeudy in Week 7 against Miami, but he had another down outing with two catches for 17 yards on four targets. The weather wasn't ideal in Cleveland last week, but Jeudy has now scored 9.3 PPR points or less in six games in a row, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this season. Until he shows a better rapport with Dillon Gabriel, Jeudy is nothing more than a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.

DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Moore continues to struggle heading into Week 8 at Baltimore, and he has scored 8.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He's been held under 50 receiving yards in five games in a row, and he has just one touchdown on the season. It's a great matchup since the Ravens are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Rome Odunze is the only Chicago receiver to trust in this game. Moore is, at best, a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 8.

Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

I wouldn't have high expectations for Coleman coming out of Buffalo's bye in Week 7 since he has a tough matchup at Carolina in Week 8. The Panthers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jaycee Horn will make things tough on Coleman in this matchup. He did score a touchdown in Week 5 against New England, but Coleman has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in four of his past five games heading into this matchup on the road.