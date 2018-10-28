Fantasy Football Week 8: Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers for every NFL game on the schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Dolphins at Texans

Start Him

Drake's not a stud, nor is he a workhorse. But he is a running back with 15-touch potential who has played well lately, so that's enough to make him worth trusting. Seriously. You can't buy into his matchup -- the Texans have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back all year and they held Ezekiel Elliott and LeSean McCoy to single-digit Fantasy points (non-PPR) in consecutive weeks. But the short turnaround time will keep them from playing at their best, and Drake's improved his production over the past three weeks, notching at least one 12-yard carry per game with a 15-yard grab in two of three. He's also had four receptions in each game with Brock Osweiler and should be in line for more given the thin nature of the Dolphins' receiving corps. Actually, it's also worth noting Drake was on the end of two deep targets last week (and should have caught one if not both). Bank on the Dolphins leaning on Drake, mainly because there aren't many other speedy options for them to go to.

Start Him

If you're starting Miller, you're counting on him getting a similar workload to last week. You're also counting on his offensive line not regressing even a little bit. And, you cannot hang your hat on his playmaking skills -- he's not very elusive and didn't run with great vision last week. He simply did well with the volume he had. The good news is he has a terrific matchup against his former team -- the Dolphins just let Kerryon Johnson look like Barry Sanders last week, and Tarik Cohen like Walter Payton the week before. They've giving up 5.2 yards per rush over their past four games with six total scores to running backs. If every team was playing and every running back were healthy, Miller would be a little risky. But since there aren't many locks at the position this week, Miller should be among the better running backs available in Week 8.

Risky Starter

There's little doubt that Fuller's target share will rise with Keke Coutee absent. Fuller's targets shriveled to no more than five per game with Coutee on the field, then blew up to six in three quarters without Coutee last week. Fuller did take on the slot a little more without Coutee but ultimately remained along the outside of the formation, which is where we want him to line up against the Dolphins. Fuller is a safer bet for at least 60 yards, but the Texans should be able to run the ball efficiently and not have to lean on Deshaun Watson, who has attempted under 25 passes in two straight games. Fuller is a decent flex or No. 3 receiver.

Risky Starters

For the second week in a row, Smallwood played more snaps and had a larger role on third-downs, specifically longer third-down plays, than Clement. He also had more carries of 4-plus yards and also had a 51-yard catch-and-run wiped out by a penalty. It makes him a little more alluring than Clement, but not by much. It's too bad neither one is separating from the other as the Jaguars' plummeting (and tired) rush defense has given up a rushing touchdown to a back in three straight. However, it hasn't allowed a carry to go longer than 24 yards, a sign that it's at least containing the competition. And the Jags been dealing with high-carry foundation guys who have benefitted from good field position thanks to turnovers from their offense. At best, Smallwood and Clement will total close to 100 yards with one of them scoring. Who's more likely to score? Not even the Eagles could tell you that -- that's why they're risky. But if Philly kills the clock late, figure Smallwood has the better shot at those fourth-quarter carries. So if you're picking between the two, pick Smallwood.

Broncos at Chiefs

Risky Starter

Has the Chiefs' pass defense suddenly improved just because it held the Bengals to under 200 yards passing, or because it has yielded just one passing touchdown in three straight? Perhaps this all started in Week 4 when Denver was the first and only team not to connect for a passing score against them? The reality is that since Week 4, the Chiefs' corners have played much better, making it a little less of a breezy matchup for Thomas, even if he'll run most of his routes against fellow vet Orlando Scandrick. Thomas' targets are fading, but his reception average still sits around five per game, which is what it was heading into his Week 4 matchup versus Kansas City. That helps him create a safe floor in PPR leagues, but in non-PPR he's basically a touchdown-or-bust tight end. Though the Broncos figure to throw plenty at Kansas City, the defense's recent track record hints at a tougher-than-expected matchup for him. It doesn't help that the Broncos should be able to run the ball and lean on faster receivers like Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton.

Redskins at Giants

Sit Him

Despite a lack of wide receiver help last week, Alex Smith threw Jordan Reed's way four times. That's it. Kapri Bibbs had more targets (and catches). One target was an overthrow in the end zone and another was a screen pass gone bad. Reed also continues to lack the explosiveness we used to see from him. The Giants have held all but one tight end to six Fantasy points or less, and the one was Zach Ertz, who turned nine targets into a 7-43-1 line in Week 6. The Giants as a whole might stink, but at least they can erase tight end. C.J. Uzomah, Jared Cook and Vance McDonald are better choices than Reed.

Sit Him

The Redskins aren't so bad at taking out tight ends, either. Not a single one has hit the 10-point Fantasy mark against Washington this year and only two made it to eight points. The harsh reality is that Engram has made one great play this season -- an 18-yard touchdown in garbage time against Dallas. His big return last week resulted in two catches for 16 yards, which isn't far off from the 2-18-0 and 1-19-0 stat lines he had in Weeks 1 and 3. Saquon Barkley is wiping out a lot of the targets Engram had last year, so Engram is basically the Giants' fourth option in the passing game. That means he shouldn't be your first option in Fantasy.

Start Him

The best things Shepard did last week was prove he can be more than just a slot guy for the Giants. He matched his career-high with two receptions for 50-plus yards and still had 57 yards on his other three catches. Turns out, being a slot guy might be enough to play well against the Redskins as starting slot corner Fabian Moreau has turned in some iffy performances lately. He sprained his ankle last week and could either be limited or out. It sets up nicely for Shepard, who has had a steady diet of targets and has amassed at least seven Fantasy points (11 in PPR) in four of his last five. He should do better than that -- and maybe catch a deep ball again, too.

Seahawks at Lions

Start Him

This is the week. The rust has been knocked off, his knees got an extra week of rest and now Baldwin takes on a Lions pass defense that allowed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Davante Adams and Danny Amendola to score out of the slot in their last two games (MVS had another score called back, too). Even stud corner Darius Slay (who's allowed five touchdowns this season) gave up one of them. Baldwin has at least seven targets in two of his past three games. Figure he finds the end zone among that target share this week.

Start Him

Carson was all set for a dream matchup until the Lions acquired nose tackle Damon Harrison from the Giants this week. Harrison was the top-graded run defender by Pro Football Focus in 2017 and was off to a great start again this year. He will definitely change the dynamic of a Lions run defense that was stomped for a league-worst 6.0 yards per carry by running backs this season, but he alone cannot transform the defense in a week's time. Carson had 14 carries in three quarters against the Raiders and remains the primary rusher for Seattle. Harrison's arrival won't alter the Seahawks' plan to be run-heavy, so keep Carson as a capable No. 2 rusher.

Sit Him

This is about more than just the matchup, which isn't very good. Seattle has rapidly become a tough opponent for quarterbacks, holding each of the past five it has faced (including Mitchell Trubisky and Jared Goff) to 18 or fewer Fantasy points. None of those five attempted more than 34 passes, an important point since Stafford has been at 36 or fewer pass attempts in each of his past four games. His Fantasy point totals in those games have been between 19 and 24, putting him in the mix as a low-end starter without upside -- and that's without considering the matchup against the Seahawks! Stafford is a spectacular bye-week replacement and an otherwise slightly above-average starter.

Risky Starter

Seattle's studly defense boasts a couple of good cornerbacks, including improved nickelback Justin Coleman. It all hurts Tate's potential to break out of this skid he's been on. He's been a monster in just one of his past five games, going scoreless with 10 Fantasy points or less in the other four. This shouldn't be much of a surprise -- as the Lions have seen their run game improve, Tate's opportunities are shrinking, especially since his role as a run-game alternative is no longer needed. You can feel better about starting him in leagues where catches count.

Buccaneers at Bengals

Start Him

This should be a monster game for Jameis Winston because the Bucs' run game is a total mess, his receiving corps is loaded and the Bengals have a predictable pass defense that hasn't done a great job of shutting anyone down. That includes at tight end, where Cincinnati has seen the position catch 20 of 24 targets for 12.0 yards per catch with a touchdown in its past two games. With Winston, Howard has caught nine of 13 targets in two games. Best of all, he's getting lots of good yardage, at least 62 per start with Winston. All of it should continue in Week 8.

Risky Starters

Neither of these guys are lighting the world on fire with Winston under center. On the year, Jackson has 107 yards on a 41 percent catch rate from Winston with a rushing touchdown and Godwin has 137 yards plus a score on 13 of 18 targets. It goes without saying that you can believe in Godwin more than Jackson, especially since D-Jax and Winston have struggled to mesh dating back to last season. Problem is, Godwin is clearly touchdown-dependent since he has one game on the year with more than 59 yards (and it wasn't with Winston). If I had to start one, it would be Godwin and hope he scores against a Bengals pass defense that's allowed 12-plus Fantasy points to three different receivers in its past two outings.

Start Him

Just click this and start him!

Jets at Bears

Sit Him

When Bilal Powell left with a first half neck injury, the Jets did not give Isaiah Crowell all of the running back work. Instead, they kept him to his usual snaps and pushed Trenton Cannon into a prominent role. Crowell should still work as the main back for the Jets, but he's been touchdown- and big-play dependent. That's a problem because so far this season the Bears have yet to allow a rushing touchdown, and have given up one rush play of 20-plus yards. It feels like the Bears will play with the lead in this one, forcing another play-from-behind effort from Sam Darnold, thus limiting Crowell to only a handful of snaps.

Start Him

The Jets' pass defense has suffered over its past four games, many of which have been without quality cornerback Trumaine Johnson, slot cornerback Buster Skrine or a decent pass rush. Each of the past four passers versus the Jets have posted at least two touchdowns and 21-plus Fantasy points. Three of the four have gone for over 300 yards. Trubisky himself has elevated his yardage to 300-plus in his past three with at least three touchdowns in each. The only concern is if the Bears build a lead early and Trubisky doesn't have to throw, but that fear could be eased by the realization that all buy one passer has attempted a minimum of 37 passes against the Jets this season. Trubisky has been under 37 passes in every game this season save for his last one when he trailed the Patriots.

Ravens at Panthers

Start Him

Brown bounced-back from a three-target dud in Week 6 with a monster outing against the Saints. He's got an easier matchup this week as Panthers top cornerback James Bradberry has been roughed up by No. 1 outside receivers over the past few weeks. Brown won't catch 100 percent of his targets as he did in Week 7 very often, but he is capable of catching half of them and turning them into big plays. The Panthers are tied for seventh in pass plays of 20-plus-yards allowed, and Brown specializes in them. His upside keeps him in No. 2 receiver territory, especially in non-PPR leagues.

Risky Starter

Perhaps the ugliest secret the Ravens hope the Panthers don't notice is that cornerback Jimmy Smith has gotten off to a rotten start. Michael Thomas lit him up last week and he had a little trouble the week before against Tennessee. He'll likely line up the most from Funchess, who has at least 53 yards and a touchdown in three of his past four. Funchess is still a little more touchdown-needy than we'd like, but his target volume (at least seven in five straight games) is attractive.

Browns at Steelers

Risky Starter

What's the upside here? McDonald has a handful of games with a lot of receptions and around 65 yards, and one game where he stiff-armed a safety and broke a 75-yard touchdown against the worst team against covering tight ends. For what it's worth, the Browns have held every tight end except two to seven Fantasy points or less (Travis Kelce, Cameron Brate). McDonald is safer in a PPR format because he has four- or five-catch potential but is averaging 10.5 yards per grab once you take out his 75-yard anomaly.

Colts at Raiders

Start Him

Over the past four weeks, tight ends versus the Colts have amassed a 77 percent catch rate with 11.9 yards per catch with one score. It's not bad if you're a tight end who gets a lot of targets as part of a quick-hitting offense. Lo and behold, Jared Cook is exactly that kind of tight end. He even should benefit from seeing big-bodied teammate Amari Cooper getting traded by picking up more middle-of-the-field targets. Cook already has two games this year with double-digit targets, and given the state of the Raiders offense and the likelihood they'll have to play from behind, Cook should get another game like that in Week 8.

Sneaky Sleeper

There are still a few believers in Doug Martin out there. Jon Gruden might even be one of them. But when the Raiders fall behind against the Colts, it will be Richard, not Martin, seeing most of the snaps and nearly all of the running back targets. Richard has collected at least six catches four games this season, including three of his last four. He's not scoring, but he is providing a decent floor of roughly 55 yards. In PPR, that means around 11 Fantasy points, which isn't bad if you're in a pinch at running back.

Start Him

Yes, Jack Doyle is back in the lineup for the Colts. Yes, he will get some targets from Andrew Luck. But no, he will not replace Ebron as a prominent part of the Indianapolis offense. It would be baffling for a squad that has T.Y. Hilton and jack squat at receiver to turn Ebron into a part-timer after his incredible run to begin the season. He leads the Colts in catches, yards and touchdowns for crying out loud! Expect Ebron to continue in his role and Doyle to latch on as a short-area target, likely costing work for Chester Rogers.

49ers at Cardinals

Risky Starter

If there's one thing you can count on with the 49ers, it's that Kyle Shanahan will take advantage of a favorable matchup. There isn't a better matchup than what the Cardinals defense has done against the run. We have yet to see a game this season where the Cardinals have held an opposing running back out of the end zone, including Week 5 when Matt Breida caught a 5-yard touchdown pass. Mostert has quietly posted a 7.7-yard rushing average over his past two games with six carries of 10-plus yards against similarly weak competition. But there is some risk here -- Alfred Morris will be back in the mix, as will pass-catcher Kyle Juszczyk -- and Mostert has never had an opportunity like this despite bouncing around the NFL for four seasons. He's never scored a touchdown in the pros. Just make sure you don't reach and put him in your lineup over a running back who's actually halfway decent.

Packers at Rams

Sneaky Sleeper

Aaron Rodgers sounded pleased to have Allison and Randall Cobb back on the field. While Cobb has made one great play so far this season, Allison has been a regular for the Packers, scoring in half of his games and picking up at least 75 yards in each of his last two. If we work under the assumption that Davante Adams will get shadowed by top Rams corner Marcus Peters, then Allison will see a lot of Troy Hill, who's playing better than he did in the past but is still a liability. That's a better matchup than Cobb has in the slot versus Nickell Robey-Coleman. This should be a high-scoring game, opening up Allison's chances of scoring. I like him better than DeSean Jackson and Golden Tate this week.

Saints at Vikings

Risky Starter

After a hot start, Cousins has bested 21 Fantasy points once in his past five games, including contests where the matchups were dreamy going in. A combination of a bad offensive line and a swingy run game (sometimes it's been too good) have plagued him. Despite this, there is some hope for at least a good game from Cousins. The Saints pass defense really hasn't played very well this season (even Marshon Lattimore has allowed a moderately high catch rate this year) and the addition of Eli Apple shouldn't suddenly turn it into a dynamic unit. But at the least Apple provides stability that former starter Ken Crawley didn't give and has experience playing with Lattimore and safety Vonn Bell going back to their days at Ohio State. Where the Saints might dominate is via the pass rush, where they can attack the Vikings' weak O-line and pressure Cousins into some mistakes. We've seen that before ... like, within four of the past five weeks. The Saints also should put up a bunch of points and make defending the Vikings all the easier when they're forced to throw. That's why Cousins isn't in my top-12 quarterbacks this week.

Risky Starter

Not only will Minnesota be without starting left guard Tom Compton, but left tackle Riley Reiff is also not expected to play against the Saints. That makes a tough matchup even harder for Murray -- the Saints already stand as one of the league's toughest teams to run on (2.8 yards per carry to running backs with only one rusher eclipsing 10 Fantasy points in non-PPR). Murray did do alright with this patchwork line last week, but it took a while and it was against the Jets. The Saints figure to put up some numbers and ultimately force the Vikings to get away from the ground game. Murray is a touchdown-or-bust backer who makes the RB2 cut based on expected workload.

Patriots at Bills

Start Them

Patriots DST

Let's face it, Buffalo's offense is hopeless. It's pathetic the Bills are starting Derek Anderson, it's disappointing that his only quality receiver is Kelvin Benjamin and it's downright silly that Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy are the Bills' top running backs. No one in Buffalo's offense should be trusted, which means the Patriots DST should be amazing. It's also a squad that was responsible for two touchdowns last week -- one on a kick return, one on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. It wouldn't be shocking in the least to see them score again on Monday night.

