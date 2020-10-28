Watch Now: Trick Or Treat, Presented By Geico ( 6:00 )

As our astute Fantasy editor Chris Towers pointed out to our staff this week, there are at least 43 Fantasy-relevant injuries across the NFL in Week 8. That list doesn't include the players who are already out for the season, or injured offensive linemen or defensive players. You'll read about some injury replacements below, some who have played better than expected, and some from whom you might be expecting too much. Opportunity means more than talent in Fantasy Football, but remember that players thrust into large roles were previously bench players for a reason.

More Week 8 help: QB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | RB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Waiver Wire | Trade Values | Biggest Questions | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Rest-of-Season Rankings | Cut List | Winners and Losers | Believe It or Not

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Falcons are going to keep finding ways to lose. There can't be a lot of confidence out there on the Falcons, and the oddsmakers know it by making the Panthers a home favorite. Carolina's a solid team but their defense is overrated. I expect Matt Ryan's arm to be plenty busy.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 The Panthers have allowed a score to a tight end in three of their past four. That's a pretty good place to start with Hurst, who has either scored and/or accumulated 50 yards in five of his past six. He's also seen six-plus targets and four-plus receptions in three of his past four. Hurst is regularly involved as a short-area and red-zone threat, perfect for a matchup against a Carolina defense that plays zone coverage almost exclusively. Matt Ryan missed Hurst on a touchdown throw back in Week 5 -- here's hoping they make amends for that in Week 8.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1930 RUYDS 131 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.1 There's mostly good news, but a tad of bad. The Falcons have allowed a minimum of 313 passing yards in every game, and Week 7 was the first time they DIDN'T give up multiple scores to a quarterback. That includes Bridgewater's two-score, 313-yard day back in Week 5. The tad of bad news? Surprisingly, Bridgewater's numbers against man coverage (75% completion rate, 10.1 yards per attempt, four scores, one pick) are noticeably better than versus zone coverage (71% completion rate, 7.6 yards per attempt, two scores, four picks), and the Falcons stick to playing zone about two-thirds of the snaps every game. It suggests another game like Bridgewater's Week 5 might just be his ceiling, keeping him as a low-end starter ahead of guys with risky matchups like Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The undefeated Steelers are overrated. If anything, the Steelers are savvy on offense and opportunistic on defense. Baltimore's run game will need a spark (J.K. Dobbins?) if they're to compete. Ben Roethlisberger's short-pass game should keep the Steelers close on the scoreboard (and keep the pass rush off his back). I'm kind of thinking the oddsmakers want you to take the Steelers and the points, but I genuinely feel that's the better way to lean.

Risky Starters Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1446 RUYDS 6 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.8 While they've allowed just eight passing scores this year (fourth-best), the Ravens are in the middle of the pack in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (18th, 22.0) and passing yards allowed per game (17th, 259.8). They've also surrendered a touchdown on 76.9% of the 13 opposing red-zone visits they've yielded. There's a lot of good and bad in that last sentence, but the thought process is that if Roethlisberger sticks to his get-it-out-quick pass plan, there could be just enough red-zone success for Roethlisberger to hit 20 Fantasy points. That's good, but there's only been one week all season where 20 Fantasy points means a top-12 finish. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 42 REYDS 279 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 Smith-Schuster only had north of eight targets last week, but he could get close to there again given how the Steelers' quick-pass offense works. He's more likely to see Marlon Humphrey when he lines up inside, which could keep his numbers down, and his red-zone targets (four on the season, three inside the 10) offer less appeal than Johnson. Also, Smith-Schuster has one career game in five with over 10 non-/15 PPR points in five against the Ravens.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 41 REYDS 227 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Johnson's had at least 10 targets in every game he's finished -- Fantasy managers shouldn't overlook anyone with that track record. He figures to see Marcus Peters in coverage some of the time, which isn't bad; Peters has allowed three scores this year.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Rams' win on Monday was meaningless. The key word there? Monday, as in the Rams played then, then practiced for a few days before flying to Miami. Not exactly the best scenario for a good but tired team against a well-rested and rejuvenated Dolphins squad with a shiny new quarterback. There's no chance the Dolphins would have made this move if Tua Tagovailoa wasn't ready. You're trapping yourself if you pick the Rams.

Risky Starter in Non-PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAR -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 417 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 It's hard to hate on Kupp, who's not only the Rams' target and reception leader on the season, but also over the past three weeks. He's just not scoring. The Dolphins could keep the pain coming -- they've given up just seven receiving touchdowns all season, with just five to receivers and only two to wideouts in their past four games. To be honest, the only team they played that had great receivers was Seattle, and that fearsome twosome combined for only 10 targets. It's tough to be enthusiastic about Kupp in non-PPR formats since he's quickly devolving into a touchdown-needy receiver, but he's still not going to hurt you in PPR formats because he's carried a steady target share with him all season.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: That there's only one way to make this game interesting. The Jets have lost by 20 points three times this year, and only sloppy offenses have let them hang around. Kansas City's defense has started playing better and too many injuries for the Jets make it hard to believe they'll hit their 14.75 implied point total. So what the heck? Take the Chiefs.

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 The narrative that Bell will exact revenge against his old team is pretty obvious. It's simply a matter of whether or not he gets the chance. A dirty secret from last week's win was that Bell had 17 snaps to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 18 through three quarters, then the rookie tacked on six more snaps in the early fourth. If that's a sign of things to come, Bell should absolutely find the touches to score against a defense that's allowed 125.6 rush yards per game and nine scores through seven weeks. (It's also a horrible sign for Edwards-Helaire's Fantasy prospects). The Jets are an aggressive bunch on defense, but they'd be nuts to not play zone against the Chiefs like everyone else. That's just a bigger invitation for Bell to rack up yardage.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Vikings will keep it close. Couldn't they have gotten away with minus-8 or minus-9 here? Minnesota's pass rush is tame and its secondary is beat up. Expect Aaron Rodgers to attack the flats and sidelines all game long as the Packers roll to a convincing win.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 36 REYDS 537 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 Jefferson has had over 100 yards in three of his past four with at least one touchdown in two. That's most excellent, but the matchups have been very much in his favor (Titans, Texans, Falcons). The Packers are a different story, especially with quality outside cornerback Jaire Alexander potentially shadowing Jefferson when he lines up wide. Both he and Adam Thielen are lining up outside a bunch, but Jefferson had played in the slot on 34% of his snaps, better than Thielen's 22%. Game script should also point to a nice target share for the Vikings' receiving corps.

Sneaky Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 In the Vikings' two games before the bye, Smith converted 10 total targets into an 8-119-0 stat line with three receptions going for over 20 yards. It's a start. Smith's playing time has also vastly improved in those games to over 65% of the snaps in each and 79% in Week 6. It's entirely possible that the Vikings saw Smith's good traits on film and ultimately decided to get the 6-2, 242-pounder more work. What else does this coaching staff have to lose? You might not be ready to start him just yet, but at the very least, consider stashing Smith on your roster and seeing if his usage improves.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Detroit's last two wins were flukes. Making the Lions underdogs at home is a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for those people brave enough to take the Colts, whose defense should be healthy and whose offense should get back to basics with the run game. It's the side the oddsmakers don't want you on. Don't be surprised if Philip Rivers connects on a handful of deep throws.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Burton has had at least five targets in each of his past three games, but never played more than 56% of the snaps in any of them. And while I fully expect the Colts to find ways to keep Burton involved, this feels like a matchup Indianapolis should be able to run the ball effectively in. And sure, technically the Lions rank third in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but that's not as much of a reason to avoid Burton as the limited volume opportunity that could be there in Week 8.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 256 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 With touchdowns in three straight games, Hockenson will start for Fantasy managers who don't have a better option even though he himself has produced under 10 Fantasy points in two of those past three. Indianapolis ranks first in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. That's partially because the Colts haven't faced many great ones, and partially because they've yielded the second-fewest red-zone possessions against them this season (15), and they're tied for 13th in red-zone scoring allowed (66.7%). At the very least, don't use Hockenson in DFS because he's priced as a top six tight end on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: ... in Baker Mayfield. If not for his late heroics last week, the Raiders might be favored here. There's less to trust with the Raiders, especially considering how well the Browns run defense has been playing. I would expect Kareem Hunt, not Mayfield, to be the reason why Cleveland pulls away, but they will pull away.

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 292 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 You might not believe this, or want to believe this, but Agholor looked great last week. He blew past Tampa Bay's cornerbacks regularly, including on a 44-yard double-move and a 20-yard go-route that scored his third touchdown in as many games. He's effectively working as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver, a role that should come in handy against a Browns defense that's been taken behind the woodshed to the tune of 11 touchdowns to wideouts this season. It would be baffling for the Raiders to give rookies Henry Ruggs or Bryan Edwards playing time ahead of Agholor, and with their run game in a bit of a funk, Agholor provides needed reliability in the passing game.

Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 163 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 The temptation is to rush these guys into lineups in the wake of Odell Beckham's injury (especially Higgins after his 100-yard game last week). Try to help yourself. Landry looks less spry than usual, and it's probably because of the injuries he's dealing with. Higgins flashed good awareness and adjustment to Baker Mayfield's throws last week but only occasionally separated from coverage. Both receivers need a lot of targets to find acceptable Fantasy numbers. The Raiders allowed three scores to wideouts last week, but that was against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and they only allowed four touchdowns in the five games prior.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Joe Burrow gives the Bengals a chance, even against tough competition. This Titans team is something else, down two scores last week and still running the ball -- and still making defenses pay. The Bengals have lost three good players from their D-line just in time for Derrick Henry to rumble 20 times. Maybe it's a sucker line because they're not giving Cincinnati more points, but the Titans should win, even if it's a higher-scoring game than they'd like it to be.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 243 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 One bad game shouldn't scare you off of Smith. Late last week, Smith nearly had a short-yardage touchdown and two plays later was the primary read for Ryan Tannehill and was held on the play. So nothing's changed, he's still a desirable end-zone option for the Titans. Wait, one thing has changed ... he's not facing a tough defense in the Steelers and now gets to take on the lousy Bengals. Cincy allows the third-most Fantasy points to tight ends (11.7 per week). Smith remains a must-start.

Start Them Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2023 RUYDS 121 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.3 A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 58 REYDS 297 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 The only thing missing from Burrow's game was touchdowns, and he finally began collecting those last week. His completion rate on the season is 66.6% (69.7% in his past two), he's getting 6.9 yards per attempt (8.36 in his past two) and he's even rushed for a score in each of his past two. The sudden re-emergence of Green has helped considerably; Green has become a reliable short- and mid-range target for Burrow, and another dangerous receiver defenses must account for. Suddenly ripe with a deep receiving corps and a run game that can't go anywhere behind a bad O-line, Burrow will take on a Titans defense that gave up 25.2 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks before last week (now it is "down" to 24.0). I expect Burrow to eclipse 300 yards with multiple scores again, and for Green to continue seeing targets (24 in his past two games!).

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Buffalo's offense really is in trouble. Maybe it is, but the Patriots' offense is in even bigger trouble. Both teams have quarterback and run game issues to start fixing, but the Bills' receiving corps has more playmaking potential. That's the side I want to be on, even in a projected low-scoring matchup.

Start Him in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 49 REYDS 470 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Stefon Diggs is still the top target, and John Brown's return figures to steal some targets, but until the Bills' run game gets settled, Beasley should be a reliable short-area option for Josh Allen. He's had at least 11 PPR points in six straight games, in matchups against good defenses, bad defenses, and with and without Brown on the field. Beasley is especially solid when the Bills are in tight games -- Allen leans on him then more so than other situations. And how's this for interesting? Allen has a slightly higher QB rating on throws to Beasley than to Diggs and Brown (all over 110.0), but significantly more yards after catch per reception (4.4 for Beasley, 2.3 for Diggs and 2.9 for Brown). The Patriots figure to try and take away Diggs in the passing game and settle for whatever Beasley does. In 2019, that meant at least 14 PPR points in each meeting with the Pats.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Denver's not as bad as the score suggested last week. Wow, they sure want you to take the Chargers, don't they? Truth is, Drew Lock played erratically last week. If he does it again behind that offensive line against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, there's no way the Broncos will be able to compete. I'm sure the oddsmakers are thinking Justin Herbert is due for a let-down, but he's been in tougher spots on the road and come through remarkably.

Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 96 REC 12 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 5.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 13 REYDS 117 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 You have to wonder how much longer the Chargers will give Kelley touches when he's averaged 2.03 yards per carry over his past three games. He's just not running with explosiveness lately. Jackson wasn't any good as a rusher in Week 7 either (2.4 yards per run) but was more explosive as a receiver (8.6 yards per catch) than Kelley (4.8). Perhaps Jackson wasn't given more work because he wasn't quite healthy enough. A matchup at Denver won't help -- even without defensive tackle Mike Purcell, the Broncos figure to make things hard on the Bolts' run game, especially if the O-line remains a massive problem. I won't back off from saying Jackson is the better Fantasy rusher, but I wouldn't trust either one.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 257 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 Despite getting seven targets, Fant's return from a one-game absence didn't quite go as planned. Drew Lock was a problem, throwing three uncatchable passes Fant's way along with a wobbler that was returned for a pick-six. But toward the end of the game we saw them connect for a couple of nice grabs, plays that showed off Fant's size and physicality. The Broncos are clearly a work-in-progress, but Fant remains a primary part of the offense, particularly if Tim Patrick is hurt and Jerry Jeudy continues to struggle to stand out. Fant's involvement and upside keeps him within the top 12 among tight ends. It doesn't hurt that the Chargers have allowed four scores to tight ends in their past five.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: That previous games don't matter when these teams meet. Honestly, how in blazes is Seattle favored by less than a field goal?! I can't figure it out, which is the first sign of a trap line. But I can't see the 49ers staying within less than three points against Russell Wilson and their bitter rival. If it's a trap, I'm falling in.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 When does a matchup against the league's worst-ranked pass defense get even better? How about when one of said secondary's top cornerbacks is out? Shaquill Griffin's concussion might sideline him for the matchup, opening the door for even more gaudy totals for Aiyuk. The stars align further with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out and the 49ers run game a rather large question mark. We should expect a couple of more backfield touches for Aiyuk on top of the in-breaking and deep-ball routes he runs. Aiyuk has posted nine PPR points in four of his past five and 12 PPR points in three of his last five, suggesting a pretty decent floor. The ceiling, however, is sky-high as the Niners' second-best offensive weapon behind George Kittle, who is sure to see a lot of attention from the Seahawks bottom.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Bears loss on Monday was a blip on the radar. Why else would they only get four points against the Saints? The Saints defense nearly blew it last week against the Panthers and the offense is down to Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Tre'Quan Smith and scraps for Drew Brees to throw to. With or without Allen Robinson, this is a bounce-back game for the Bears.

Sneaky Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 41 REYDS 234 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 If Allen Robinson is out for the Bears, his target share must be spread out amongst the team's other targets. That should mean more targets for Graham, who's already second on the Bears in targets (five or more in five straight games), third in the NFL in red-zone targets, and tied for first in targets (seven) and receptions (five) inside the 10-yard line. Last week was literally the first game this season the Saints didn't allow a tight end to score (one target went to a tight end).

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Dallas can find some points this week. The Cowboys just got their doors blown off by Washington and the Eagles have been very competitive for the past several weeks. Even with Dallas' reinforcements on the O-line, the Eagles' defense should be primed to keep them out of the end zone.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 10 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Scott is in the right place at the right time. He had a pretty mediocre game last week until he caught a beautiful 18-yard pass from Carson Wentz for a touchdown late in the game. But it was encouraging to see him play 69% of the snaps and land 15 touches (and 79% of all running back touches). Here come the Cowboys and their toothless run defense that shed defensive end Everson Griffen and disappointing big man Dontari Poe earlier this week. It's unlikely replacing them will make the unit noticeably better against the run -- they already rank sixth-worst in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Scott still must contend with his own team's offensive line issues, but his opportunities should be even better than last week.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Giants are pushovers. It's not true -- they've hung tough in each of their past four games and were a dropped pass away from winning last week. Tampa Bay's offense might be down Chris Godwin, but the defense should be in a spot to turn over Daniel Jones a couple of times. Four of Tampa Bay's five wins have been by 14-plus points, but something tells me the Giants find a way to lose by 9 or 10.