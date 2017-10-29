Fantasy Football Week 8: Stefon Diggs expected to return, while Melvin Gordon set to play in latest injury report updates

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Week 8 brings us a slightly more abbreviated injury report than usual, although a couple of big receiver names with uncertain statuses playing in primetime games are likely to force their fantasy owners into some tough decisions. There's also a notable return to action for another wideout and a number of high-profile players to keep an eye on Sunday morning. Without further ado, here's the latest on who appears set to suit up or sit going into Week 8:

Quarterbacks

The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston is still battling an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, but he's fully expected to take the field against the Panthers on Sunday. Winston followed up limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full practice Friday, and after throwing for a season-high 384 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills just a week removed from originally suffering the injury, fantasy owners should deploy him without hesitation against Carolina in a game they may need to chase points in, given injuries to the Buccaneers' defense.



The Vikings' Sam Bradford (knee) is out once again in Week 8, affording Case Keenum his fifth start of the campaign. Keenum was limited with a chest injury himself Wednesday, but back-to-back full practices to close out the week kept him off the final injury report. The expected return of Stefon Diggs (groin) and the possible presence of Michael Floyd (hamstring) also serve to prop up Keenum's prospects against a Browns defense that's allowed the sixth-most fantasy points (21.57) per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring this season.



The Colts' Andrew Luck (shoulder) was limited strictly to rehab activities for the second straight week this week, and he remains without any semblance of a firm timetable for return. The possibility of Luck missing the entire season remains in play as well, but the team continues to publicly express that he'll return at some point in 2017. In the interim, Jacoby Brissett continues to helm the Indy offense and will try to bounce back against the Bengals after being sacked 10 times by the Jaguars in Week 7.



Running Backs

The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots but did turn in a full practice Friday to cap off the week. As was the case last week when he was nursing a shoulder injury, he's expected to play without limitations, as per early Sunday morning reports.



The Seahawks' C.J. Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, with head coach Pete Carroll remarking Friday that he doesn't expect his running back to play. Prosise was active in Week 7 against the Giants, but he logged just a single snap. J.D. McKissic, who compiled 33 total yards on 23 snaps in that contest, should continue seeing the bulk of passing-down work for Seattle.



Wide Receivers

The Vikings' Stefon Diggs (groin) is listed as questionable, but he appears ready to return Sunday morning in London against the Browns after logging a pair of full practices to close out the week. Pre-game warmups should serve as the final test for his ability to suit up. If Diggs indeed takes the field, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph, who've seen a combined 25 and 16 targets, respectively, over their teammate's two-game absence, would very likely experience a drop in looks.



Teammate Michael Floyd's (hamstring) questionable status seemingly carries a bit more ambiguity, as he turned in a trio of limited practices this past week.



The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Giants. He didn't practice at all this week, but the team apparently feels he has at least a 50-50 chance of taking the field. Fellow wideouts Cody Latimer (knee) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) no longer carry injury designations, leaving them as depth options for Denver should Sanders be unable to suit up. With Sanders playing on the last game of the week and truly a game-time call, fantasy owners are best served inserting a safer alternative or having a stand-by option such as Bennie Fowler available.



Golden Tate (shoulder) earned a questionable designation for Sunday night's showdown against the Steelers after a trio of limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's planning to take the field, but with his injury originally expected to keep him out multiple weeks, this looks like a true game-time decision. The fact that Tate's game is on Sunday Night Football means risk-averse fantasy owners should likely deploy a safer option in Tate's stead, particularly considering he'd be facing a Steelers defense allowing the fewest fantasy points (11.14) per game to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.



Meanwhile, teammate Kenny Golladay (hamstring) isn't quite ready for a return to action, as he's been declared out for Week 8 against the Steelers after missing the last two days of the practice week. If Tate does miss as well, Marvin Jones and TJ Jones project as the Lions' starting wideout duo.



The Saints' receiving corps is in good shape heading into the Week 8 battle versus the Bears, as Michael Thomas (knee) and Willie Snead (hamstring) are both free of injury designations.



The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Eagles with a back injury after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session this past week. While he's expected to play as of early Sunday morning reports, Aldrick Robinson would step into Goodwin's No. 2 receiver role should the latter ultimately be unable to suit up.



The Patriots' Danny Amendola (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers after a pair of limited practices to close out the week. However, he declared himself as "good to go" following Friday's session, although pre-game warmups will serve as final confirmation as per early Sunday morning reports.



The Bears' Markus Wheaton (groin) carries a doubtful designation for Sunday's game against the Saints but is expected to sit out, considering the 4-to-6-week recovery timetable he was given when diagnosed with the injury Oct. 12.



The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (knee) is once again out in Week 8 after another trio of missed practices. Teammate Cody Core (concussion) will join him on the sidelines after not yet being cleared for a return to game action.



The news isn't all bad for Cincy's receiving corps, as John Ross (knee) no longer carries an injury designation and is primed to return to the field Sunday versus the Colts.



Tight Ends

The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is out once again in Week 8 against the Raiders, leaving Nick O'Leary to continue his tenure as the starting tight end. The 25-year-old's first-team stint has been serviceable thus far, as he's notched seven catches for 112 yards over two games.



The Panthers' Ed Dickson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers following a pair of full practices to cap off the practice week, but he's expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports.



The Steelers' Vance McDonald (knee) is already ruled out of Sunday night's matchup against the Lions. McDonald has logged his only three catches of the season over the last two games, and his absence versus Detroit should open up opportunities for teammate Jesse James, who's failed to catch a pass in either of the last pair of contests.



Kickers

The Cowboys' Dan Bailey (groin) is out for approximately the next four weeks, leaving veteran Mike Nugent to take his place. Nugent was 23-for-29 on both field goals and extra points for the Bengals last season and should see an abundance of scoring opportunities courtesy of the Cowboys' typically productive offense.



The Panthers' Graham Gano is officially listed as questionable again this week, but it's an illness that's the culprit this time around. Gano's absence from Friday's practice was due to him feeling under the weather according to head coach Ron Rivera, as the knee injury that earned him the tag last week appears to be behind him.



The Chargers' Nick Novak (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and left off the week's final injury report.



Key Defensive Players