Fantasy Football Week 8: Streamers at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker

We're one week away from Bye-nado, and we should all be thankful there are only four teams on a by this week. That's because the streaming options this week are less than desirable. Well, at least at quarterback.

None of the top three streaming options are in my top-15 as of Tuesday morning. But some of you have a quarterback on bye, so there are still three names. The rest of the positions are more exciting.

QB

Like I said, it's not a particularly exciting group. And yes, Carr just lost Amari Cooper. But Carr has averaged 9.8 Y/A when targeting Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Jared Cook. He's going to be just fine. He's at home, coming off a bye and facing a defense that shouldn't scare anyone.

I expect a high-scoring game with Carr approaching 40 pass attempts. If he's anywhere close to his 2018 efficiency numbers that will mean near 300 yards. We'll just have to hope his touchdown regression starts this week.

It took a while, but Baker Mayfield delivered in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his schedule doesn't get much tougher over the next month. This week he faces a Steelers defense that has struggled mightily against the pass. I'm still lower on him than most because of concerns about his receiving corps, but it should be a high-volume game where he's chasing the score. He's not a bad two- or three-week streamer.

I know things didn't work out with Andy Dalton, but I still don't believe in this Chiefs defense. That's about the only argument you can make for Case Keenum. Well, that's not totally true.

Keenum topped 20 Fantasy points in Week 5 and Week 6, both games where his team was chasing the score. That should be the case again as he faces off against Patrick Mahomes. With Keenum, you're hoping for high volume and wide-open receivers. Kansas City can give both.

TE

I don't imagine Vance McDonald would be eligible for this column if he wasn't coming off a bye, so take advantage of it. McDonald has played in five games this season and has at least five targets in all of them. He's also been hyper-efficient with those targets, catching 80 percent of them at a clip of 13.7 Y/R. The Browns have been a mixed bag covering tight ends, but we have no reason to believe they're actually good at it. Add McDonald, you may not need to stream again.

Benjamin Watson finally scored his first touchdown in Week 7, but it's not like it was his first opportunity. In his first five games Watson had a dropped touchdown, one called back and another where Brees just missed him wide open. He has at least one red zone target in every game but one. Watson should be good for 30-40 yards and has a decent shot at a score.

C.J. Uzomah was one of our favorite streamers last week and he was saved by a touchdown despite getting only two targets. In fairness to him, no one was getting many targets besides A.J. Green. In Week 8, Uzomah faces a Tampa Bay team that has been the worst in the league defending tight ends. The Bucs have given up 94 yards or a touchdown to five straight tight ends they've faced.

DST

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Yes, we're picking on the Bills again. And we won't stop anytime soon. The Bills are allowing 19.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing defenses and just gave up 20 to the Colts. This is the free square each week. The Patriots are worth 4-5 percent of your FAAB.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

C.J. Beathard has been equal parts impressive and generous to opposing defenses. The Rams scored 27 against him last week and the Cardinals scored 24 when these teams faced each other earlier this year. Beathard may score 20 Fantasy points himself, but he seems just as likely to allow the opposing defense to do the same.

Washington at New York Giants

It's probably time to acknowledge just how good this Washington defense has been. The Saints are the only team to top 21 points against them, and four of their six opponents have been held below 20. The Giants waved the white flag with the Eli Apple trade, and Washington should have its way with them.

K

Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Miami Dolphins

Matt Prater vs. Seattle Seahawks

Randy Bullock vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I was worried about Fairbairn last week against Jacksonville, but I'm not sure we need to worry about him again. Especially not at home against a bad defense like the Dolphins. Prater should also go in that set-it and forget it category. Bullock hasn't earned that, but he should take advantage of a great matchup.

