Fantasy Football Week 8 Streaming Options: Andy Dalton bounces back and streaming choices at quarterback, tight end, kicker and DST

I've talked about it before, but streaming often involves playing bad players. Or decent players who were terrible the week before.

Andy Dalton is a perfect example. You shouldn't let his dreadful performance against the Steelers bother you because you're a streamer and you value matchups. Also, because you value matchups, you know that Dalton has a beautiful one in Week 8.

Of course, it's not all about matchups, it's also about opportunity. And as things currently stand for the Baltimore Ravens, Benjamin Watson should have all of the opportunity he can handle on Thursday night. Watson should be a top-10 option in PPR formats this week.

As for the rest of the Week 8 streamers, here they are:

Quarterback 1 Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton had a miserable performance against the Steelers, but Indianapolis is the defense to get right against. The Colts are giving up the sixth most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and are dead last in Y/A allowed (8.9). Dalton doesn't even need big volume to be startable this week. 2 Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum is another quarterback who was absolutely awful in Week 7, but things are about to get better because he faces the Cleveland Browns. Their defense has been surprisingly good against the run but terrible against the pass. If Keenum gets Stefon Diggs back, he'll be a top-12 option, but he's a good streamer regardless. 3 Josh McCown New York Jets QB We've sold Josh McCown a little bit short this season because ...well... he's Josh McCown. But McCown is actually coming off a great performance against the Dolphins and I like his chances chasing the scoreboard against the Falcons.

Tight End 1 Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE The Ravens have had terrible injury luck this season, and now they're facing a short week with both Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin injured. Assuming neither plays, we're looking at a situation where Benjamin Watson and Javorius Allen could account for 60 percent of the team's targets. Watson is a fine streamer in non-PPR, but he is elite in PPR leagues. 2 Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE Nick O'Leary was a bit of a letdown in Week 7 with only two catches, but if you're letdown as a tight end is five Fantasy points, I'll take it. This week he gets a good matchup against a Raiders defense that has struggled with tight ends and is traveling across the country. I'm going right back to him. 3 A.J. Derby Denver Broncos TE A.J. Derby saw seven targets in Week 7 with Emmanuel Sanders on the shelf. Assuming Sanders misses Week 8 against the Chiefs, I would expect more of the same. I've gone back and forth on this matchup because the Chiefs are historically very good at Arrowhead at night, but this defense just doesn't seem to have the same spark.

DST 1 Saints Listen, this Saints defense isn't actually good. It is going to get carved up by Jordan Howard on the ground, much as we saw from Aaron Jones. But the Saints have playmakers on the perimeter and they're at home and they're facing a rookie quarterback. The game script forces Chicago to throw the ball in the second half, and the Saints young secondary makes the most of it. 2 Bengals Let's see how many Bengals get suspended before we get too excited, but this is a very talented defense against a quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, who will turn the ball over and an offensive line that cannot protect him. 3 Dolphins I hate that everything points this way again after the Dolphins flopped at home against the Jets. But let's be frank, the Dolphins are probably facing a worse quarterback in Week 8 and he doesn't have any healthy weapons.