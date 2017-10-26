Fantasy Football Week 8 Streaming Options: Injuries play a big role for Benjamin Watson, A.J. Derby and Case Keenum

I've talked about it before, but streaming often involves playing bad players. Or decent players who were terrible the week before.

Injuries are going to have a huge impact on the streaming options this week, as if six teams on a bye wasn't bad enough. A few quick notes about that.

Benjamin Watson is questionable on Thursday night, as is half of the Ravens receiving corps. If the receivers sit and Watson plays he's a top ten tight end. But he's no longer on this list because that currently looks like the least likely outcome.

A.J. Derby's value is reliant on Emmanuel Sanders sitting. That's a Monday night game unfortunately. Keep your eyes peeled for Saturday's injury report. We should have a good idea of Sanders' likelihood of playing by then.

It's looking like Stefon Diggs is going to play in London this week. If he's out, that really hurts Case Keenum's value.

*This is the midweek update. We've removed Andy Dalton, the Bengals DST and Chris Boswell because they're over 75 percent owned now. Look for them first. As for the rest of the Week 8 streamers, here they are:

Quarterback 1 Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum is another quarterback who was absolutely awful in Week 7, but things are about to get better because he faces the Cleveland Browns. Their defense has been surprisingly good against the run but terrible against the pass. If Keenum gets Stefon Diggs back, he'll be a top-12 option, but he's a good streamer regardless. 2 Josh McCown New York Jets QB We've sold Josh McCown a little bit short this season because ...well... he's Josh McCown. But McCown is actually coming off a great performance against the Dolphins and I like his chances chasing the scoreboard against the Falcons. 3 Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB I don't particularly want to start Siemian this week but I'd rather start him than Alex Smith in the same game. The Chiefs defense has been pretty terrible on a per play basis against both the run and the pass.

Tight End 1 Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE Nick O'Leary was a bit of a letdown in Week 7 with only two catches, but if you're letdown as a tight end is five Fantasy points, I'll take it. This week he gets a good matchup against a Raiders defense that has struggled with tight ends and is traveling across the country. I'm going right back to him. 2 A.J. Derby Denver Broncos TE A.J. Derby saw seven targets in Week 7 with Emmanuel Sanders on the shelf. Assuming Sanders misses Week 8 against the Chiefs, I would expect more of the same. I've gone back and forth on this matchup because the Chiefs are historically very good at Arrowhead at night, but this defense just doesn't seem to have the same spark. 3 Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE Tyler Kroft has an outstanding matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. This is a way to get a piece of Andy Dalton's big day if you missed out adding him off the waiver wire.

DST 1 Saints Listen, this Saints defense isn't actually good. It is going to get carved up by Jordan Howard on the ground, much as we saw from Aaron Jones . But the Saints have playmakers on the perimeter and they're at home and they're facing a rookie quarterback. The game script forces Chicago to throw the ball in the second half, and the Saints young secondary makes the most of it. 2 Dolphins I hate that everything points this way again after the Dolphins flopped at home against the Jets. But let's be frank, the Dolphins are probably facing a worse quarterback in Week 8 and he doesn't have any healthy weapons.