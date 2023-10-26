trey-mcbride-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Let's take a look at the state of the tight end position. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, and Dallas Goedert are set-it-and-forget-it locks in your lineup. Kyle Pitts and Dalton Schultz are one good game away from being the same. Now we have Jake Ferguson coming back from a bye, while Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride are about to see an increase in their targets due to injury. 

That's 12 tight ends who I feel pretty good about, and I didn't mention TE9 Cole Kmet, TE10 Jonnu Smith, or Taysom Hill. Kmet is a sit or drop for now, but as soon as Justin Fields returns, I'll feel fine starting him. Smith is a start this week if you like the revenge-game narrative, or if you like a tight end who has scored at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in three of his past four outings.

Saying tight end is deep is a little different than saying it is good, but at the very least I'm willing to say the position is intriguing in Week 8.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 8:

Week 8 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Everyone expects Dalton Kincaid to break out now.
player headshot
Zach Ertz TE
ARI Arizona • #86
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Ertz is on the shelf for the next month at least. Trey McBride should be a low-end starter.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 23.3% -- Trey McBride has been targeted on 23% of his routes this season, and now we expect him to run a route on most of Arizona's dropbacks.
  • 1.87 -- Jonnu Smith's 1.87 yards per route run ranks third among tight ends who have earned at least 20 targets.
  • 18.8% -- Dawson Knox was responsible for nearly a fifth of Josh Allen's red zone targets. Dalton Kincaid could take a lot of those.
  • 42.9% -- More than 40% of C.J. Stroud's end-zone targets have gone to Dalton Schultz. That's tied with Goerge Kittle for the most at tight end.
  • 13 -- Taysom Hill has seen 13 targets over the past two games, the most he's ever seen in a two game stretch in the NFL. We don't expect that to continue if Juwan Johnson is able to return.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Darren Waller TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 36.5
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
10.3
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
49
REYDS
380
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.3
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
3rd
PROJ PTS
5.9
TE RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
21
REYDS
170
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.6
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -9.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
3rd
TE RNK
18th
ROSTERED
25%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
21
REYDS
170
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.6
McBride is already second among all tight ends in yards per route run behind only Travis Kelce. Now he's getting an opportunity boost due to the Ertz injury, and soon a quarterback upgrade with Kyler Murray coming back. He's a tough start this week against Baltimore, but I want him on my roster.
player headshot
Jonnu Smith TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN ATL -3 O/U 35.5
OPP VS TE
6th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
37%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
35
REYDS
309
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
Smith has fallen out of favor with Fantasy managers after a three-catch game in Week 7, but we can't be that picky at tight end. Smith had three straight games with at least 12 PPR Fantasy points before last week. He's still averaging more yards per target and yards per game than Kyle Pitts, and if you enjoy a good narrative, he has a revenge game against the Titans this week.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN KC -7.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
19.8
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
59
REYDS
525
TD
4
FPTS/G
20.8
You want to use a different tight end in cash games? Kelce has more than double the per game production of all but six tight ends this season. Evan Engram is a slightly better per dollar value if you really want to go cheaper, but his matchup is terrible.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYJ -2.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
7.5
TE RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
27
REYDS
227
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.1
Conklin has at least five targets in four of his last five games, he's facing a mediocre Giants defense, and he's under $5,000 on FanDuel. There will be far more popular punts, but I'm not sure any are more likely to score a touchdown this week.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

