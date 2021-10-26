The Green Bay Packers have placed both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 IR this week, making it unlikely either will play on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Also on IR is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who the team is hoping can return from a hamstring injury that has cost him a month. This is not a particularly good situation for Aaron Rodgers. But it may be a great situation for Robert Tonyan.

Tonyan scored four touchdowns in two games without Adams in 2020 and also had a season-high 98 receiving yards in one of those games. While we expected touchdown regression for Tonyan this season, there's little doubt he'll be one of Rodgers' first looks in the red zone on Thursday. Basically everyone outside the top 10 at tight end is touchdown dependent, so you might as well go with the guy playing with Rodgers, who has one of the highest touchdown rates in league history.

The one caveat I must add is that the Cardinals have been exceptional against tight ends this year. They still haven't allowed a touchdown to the position. But they also haven't yet played a tight end who ranks inside the top-12 in Fantasy points per game this season. I'm pretty skeptical of defense vs. tight end numbers in the first place, these are particularly dubious.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 8:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jonnu Smith TE NE New England • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Hunter Henry should be a reliable starter

TE Preview Numbers to Know

14.3% -- Robert Tonyan's career touchdown rate, which dwarfs Rob Gronkowski's career rate.

-- Robert Tonyan's career touchdown rate, which dwarfs Rob Gronkowski's career rate. 20% -- Noah Fant's target share so far this season. We'll see what Jerry Jeudy does to that.

-- Noah Fant's target share so far this season. We'll see what Jerry Jeudy does to that. 29.3% -- Kyle Pitts' air yards share, comfortably the highest amongst tight ends this year.

-- Kyle Pitts' air yards share, comfortably the highest amongst tight ends this year. 19.5 -- Rob Gronkowski's 19.5 Fantasy points per game leads all tight ends. He could return soon.

-- Rob Gronkowski's 19.5 Fantasy points per game leads all tight ends. He could return soon. 7 -- Jared Cook has seven targets in two of his past three games.

-- Jared Cook has seven targets in two of his past three games. 12 -- Ricky Seals-Jones is averaging 12 Fantasy points per game in his three starts.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 427 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 171 TD 0 FPTS/G 7

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Streamers Jared Cook TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -5.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 235 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Bill Belichick will be far more interested in stopping Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 155 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Tonyan is still touchdown or bust but his floor is slightly higher without Adams and Lazard. Dan Arnold TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 204 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 Arnold has been a mixed bag since arriving in Jacksonville, but I expect five-plus targets coming off a bye against a mediocre Seattle secondary.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 13.3 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 471 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 Those people who said Pitts was more of a wide receiver than a tight end look really smart right now. He's lining up out wide, running past people, and dominating targets and air yards. His price will only go up from here.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -5.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 235 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 The Patriots have historically been hard on tight ends, I just don't think Belichick is going to make Cook a priority.