Watch Now: NFL Injury News and Updates ( 20:05 )

We all know it doesn't take much to be a must-start tight end. Consistently getting five to six targets? You're in. Score on a semi-regular basis, we'll consider you. Played basketball? To the front of the line. That being said, this is a big week for how we view Mark Andrews and Jonnu Smith moving forward.

Andrews was a star in 2019 and I don't want to intimate you should consider benching him. Yes, the projections below show RIchard Rodgers with more PPR Fantasy points, and let's talk about why. Mark Andrews has two games this season with more than three catches. Those are also his only two games with more than 30 yards. He's only topped 60 yards three times in his last 16 games and all of those were last year.

We came into this year knowing that Andrews couldn't match last year's efficiency but were banking on an increase in targets. In fact, his targets have gone down and so have his yards per target. The only thing that has saved him is an absurd 15.2% touchdown rate. While the Baltimore offense produces elite efficiency, that's not sustainable. Andrews is still a starting tight end, and I'm still starting him this week, but we need to see an increase in targets in what should be a competitive game.

Smith is more troubling. Despite the fact that I wrote about his arrival just a couple of weeks ago, I may have overlooked the Titans' injuries. In two games with A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, and Adam Humphries healthy, Smith has a 15% target share, and 45 receiving yards. To be clear, a 15% target share isn't bad for a tight end, but it is if your team is regularly at 30 pass attempts or fewer. I'm probably still starting Smith this week, but another dud and you'll have to consider sitting, or dropping, him.

The FFT crew breaks down key the Week 8 Waiver Wire on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Week 8 Prep: Believe it or Not

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8:

Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Richard Rodgers would be a good streamer if Goedert remains on IR. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

29.4% -- Nearly a third of Carson Went'z pass attempts have gone to tight ends this year. The Eagles are consistently among the league leaders in this category.

Nearly a third of Carson Went'z pass attempts have gone to tight ends this year. The Eagles are consistently among the league leaders in this category. 11.5 -- Mike Gesicki's average depth of target was among the best at the position with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- Mike Gesicki's average depth of target was among the best at the position with Ryan Fitzpatrick. 5 -- Evan Engram leads all tight ends with five drops this season.

Evan Engram leads all tight ends with five drops this season. 6 -- The Colts and Lions have given up six Fantasy points per game combined to tight ends this season.

-- The Colts and Lions have given up six Fantasy points per game combined to tight ends this season. 6.8 -- Noah Fant leads the Broncos with 6.8 targets per game.. Albert Okwuegbunam is second at 6.5.

-- Noah Fant leads the Broncos with 6.8 targets per game.. Albert Okwuegbunam is second at 6.5. 10 -- Jimmy Graham's 10 red-zone targets are second only to Travis Kelce.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Streamers Richard Rodgers TE PHI Philadelphia • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED As long as Dallas Goedert doesn't come back, Rodgers is in a smash spot. The Eagles throw to their tight ends more than anyone else, and Rodgers just saw eight targets in his first full game without Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. His touchdown odds are helped by the fact the Eagles play the Cowboys, who have surrendered the fourth-most touchdowns through the air this year (16). Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 62% This could be a low-scoring game and the Ravens defense is very good, but it is allowing 55 yards per game and allowed a touchdown in half of their games to the position. Mostly, there's not another great streamer besides Rodgers. I would prefer Jimmy Graham, but he's rostered in 69% of leagues, which is slightly too high for this column. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 28% It looks like a bad matchup but Burton is a fine desperation play. He has 16 targets in three games this season and the Colts have a similar history to the Eagles when it comes to targeting their tight ends.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Last week was a bad week for expensive tight ends in DFS, and there have been a lot of bad matchups for our truly elite in 2020. This is not one of those times. Kittle's 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel and facing one of the worst secondaries in the league. He should be a lock for double-digit targets and he's projected for nearly triple-digit yards. He's a free space in cash games with all the value at running back and wide receiver.