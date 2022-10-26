Making trades for tight ends has become very difficult, mostly because there aren't very many good options. Even if you count Kyle Pitts, there are only 11 tight ends averaging 10 FPPG or better. And that also includes David Njoku, who we know we won't have for at least the next two weeks. It's going to be very difficult to find a current top-12 tight end you can trade for that you both feel good about and can afford. So let's look for some guys currently outside the top-12 as buy low candidates.

The first, and the most obvious candidate is Darren Waller. He currently checks in at TE19 at 7.9 FPPG. That number is deceiving first off because of Week 5 where he played eight snaps and did not record a statistic. But even so, he was TE12 at 9.9 FPPG in the first four weeks of the season. And his two good games were the first two weeks of the year. In other words, Waller's Fantasy manager hasn't felt good about him in more than a month and doesn't know if he's playing in Week 8. I have no reason to believe Waller is going to be anything other than a must-start tight end in the second half of the season and he's exactly the type of player I'd like to buy before he gets healthy.

If you can't get Waller the next two best options are Irv Smith (you can find him on the waiver wire in some leagues) and Evan Engram. Engram ranks eighth amongst tight ends in catches and 11th in yards but he still hasn't scored his first touchdown as a Jaguar. Bet on regression and give up a low-end bench piece to add Engram. He may be even cheaper after a tough matchup against the Broncos, if you want to take that chance.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 8:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Harrison Bryant will be the top tight end in Cleveland, but you can do better.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

25 -- Kyle Pitts has topped 25 yards in a game once this season.

-- Kyle Pitts has topped 25 yards in a game once this season. 20% -- Dalton Schultz was right back at a 20% target share in Dak Prescott's first game back.

-- Dalton Schultz was right back at a 20% target share in Dak Prescott's first game back. 9 -- Brett Rypien has targeted his tight ends nine times in each of his first two starts.



-- Brett Rypien has targeted his tight ends nine times in each of his first two starts. 6 -- The Cardinals have allowed six different tight ends to score double digit Fantasy points against them. Irv Smith will try to make it seven this week.

-- The Cardinals have allowed six different tight ends to score double digit Fantasy points against them. Irv Smith will try to make it seven this week. 7.9 -- Noah Fant scored 7.9 PPR Fantasy points against the Saints. That's the most a tight end has scored against them this season.

-- Noah Fant scored 7.9 PPR Fantasy points against the Saints. That's the most a tight end has scored against them this season. 50 -- Even after his Week 7 bye, Tyler Higbee ranks fourth amongst tight ends with 50 targets.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 140 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3 Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 102 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 36 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 202 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Streamers (TE Preview) Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 Broncos quarterbacks have thrown 19.6% of their passes to tight ends this year and with nine targets in Week 7 Greg Dulcich clearly established himself as the top option. If Brett Rypien starts, Dulcich has huge target upside, but his scoring chances increase if Russell Wilson is able to go. There is significant upside if Wilson ever returns to form later in the season. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 140 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.3 I love the matchup this week for Smith, but I'm a little bit concerned about his PPR upside because he hasn't had more than five targets in a game since Week 3. Still, Juwan Johnson just scored 20.2 Fantasy points on five targets against this defense.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PHI -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 35 REYDS 357 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 It's a tough weekend at tight end with Travis Kelce on a bye and Mark Andrews playing on Thursday night. I'll go with Dallas Goedert, whose terrible touchdown luck has carried over from the second half of 2021. If Goedert's touchdown regression hits, he's going to challenge to be TE3 rest of the season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 50 REYDS 297 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Speaking of terrible touchdown luck, Higbee still hasn't scored despite those 50 targets he's earned. Hopefully coming out of the bye Sean McVay has found a way to fix that. Higbee scored once every 14.5 targets from 2020 through 2021.