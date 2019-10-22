Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Preview: Streaming options, projections, DFS plays and more

What is there left to say about the tight end position? Haven't we bemoaned the lack of depth enough? Sure, but I do think there's something that doesn't get talked about enough with this position.

Patience.

While there are certain teams who need to stream because of bye weeks or injuries, it's also important to recognize which teams shouldn't be streaming. The managers with Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle are obvious. At this point so are Evan Engram, Hunter Henry, Darren Waller and Austin Hooper. After that it gets trickier.

For my part I'd still put Greg Olsen on that list along with Gerald Everett and T.J. Hockenson. Have they been reliable? Of course not. But the streaming options I'm suggesting below don't exactly scream "safe."

Olsen has seen seven or more targets in four of six games and could be getting Cam Newton back soon. Hockenson has nine red-zone targets, and I expect the Lions to go more pass happy with Kerryon Johnson out for an extended period of time. And I doubt anyone needs convincing on Everett, who has been the No. 2 tight end over the past month. Everett will have a bad game, he might even have two in a row. It's going to take an extended stretch before I drop him to stream a bad tight end against a good option.

Don't have one of these 10 tight ends? That's OK. I've got streaming options for you below.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

19.1% - Target share for Gerald Everett the last month. As bad as the position is, Everett looks like a weekly starter.

- Target share for Gerald Everett the last month. As bad as the position is, Everett looks like a weekly starter. 12.3 - Average targeted air yards for Hunter Henry. That's tops among tight ends.

- Average targeted air yards for Hunter Henry. That's tops among tight ends. 10 - Red-zone targets for Zach Ertz and Evan Engram. Those are going to turn into touchdowns eventually.

- Red-zone targets for Zach Ertz and Evan Engram. Those are going to turn into touchdowns eventually. 49 - Snaps for Seth DeValve last week with Geoff Swaim out. Josh Oliver only played 25 and didn't see a target.

- Snaps for Seth DeValve last week with Geoff Swaim out. Josh Oliver only played 25 and didn't see a target. 5 - Targets for Eric Ebron in Week 7, matching his season-high. He was awesome in this game and could start trending back in the right direction.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Josh Hill TE NO New Orleans • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NO -9.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 5.4 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 121 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 3 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 161 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Streamer Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats Ownewrship 0% Smith has disappointed us in this spot before, but I won't be able to pass him up against Tampa Bay if Walker is out. The Bucs have given up the second most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Smith is coming off a 64-yard performance in Week 7. He scored double-digit Fantasy points in his final five healthy games without Walker in 2018. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 12% Goedert has at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games and 12 targets in the past two games combined. He's cutting into the target share of Zach Ertz and has been wildly efficient with the targets he's received. It's a terrible matchup, but he has the talent to overcome it. Josh Hill TE NO New Orleans • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 1% Hill scored in Week 7 and now could be looking at a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 if Jared Cook is unable to return. Hill is touchdown-dependent for sure, but the Cardinals have surrendered eight touchdowns in seven games to tight ends.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $4,900 Henry has 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games since returning from his knee injury. He's having the breakout we envisioned; it just got delayed by a few weeks. The Chargers cannot run the ball, so short targets to Henry have replaced that aspect, but he's also being targeted down the field.

Contrarian Play Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 8 Prices FanDuel $4,900 DraftKings $2,800 None of the good tight ends will likely be low owned, and Smith is my favorite cheap option if Walker is out.