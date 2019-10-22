Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Preview: Streaming options, projections, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including who to stream.

What is there left to say about the tight end position? Haven't we bemoaned the lack of depth enough? Sure, but I do think there's something that doesn't get talked about enough with this position. 

Patience. 

While there are certain teams who need to stream because of bye weeks or injuries, it's also important to recognize which teams shouldn't be streaming. The managers with Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle are obvious. At this point so are Evan Engram, Hunter Henry, Darren Waller and Austin Hooper. After that it gets trickier.

For my part I'd still put Greg Olsen on that list along with Gerald Everett and T.J. Hockenson. Have they been reliable? Of course not. But the streaming options I'm suggesting below don't exactly scream "safe."

Olsen has seen seven or more targets in four of six games and could be getting Cam Newton back soon. Hockenson has nine red-zone targets, and I expect the Lions to go more pass happy with Kerryon Johnson out for an extended period of time. And I doubt anyone needs convincing on Everett, who has been the No. 2 tight end over the past month. Everett will have a bad game, he might even have two in a row. It's going to take an extended stretch before I drop him to stream a bad tight end against a good option.

Don't have one of these 10 tight ends? That's OK. I've got streaming options for you below. 

Week 8 TE Preview
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Delanie Walker TE
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Jonnu Smith has a great matchup if Walker is out.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 19.1% - Target share for Gerald Everett the last month. As bad as the position is, Everett looks like a weekly starter. 
  • 12.3 - Average targeted air yards for Hunter Henry. That's tops among tight ends. 
  • 10 - Red-zone targets for Zach Ertz and Evan Engram. Those are going to turn into touchdowns eventually. 
  • 49 - Snaps for Seth DeValve last week with Geoff Swaim out. Josh Oliver only played 25 and didn't see a target.
  • 5 - Targets for Eric Ebron in Week 7, matching his season-high. He was awesome in this game and could start trending back in the right direction. 
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Josh Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI NO -9.5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
5.4
TE RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
16
REYDS
121
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.9
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
3
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
11
REYDS
161
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.3
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Streamer
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownewrship
0%
Smith has disappointed us in this spot before, but I won't be able to pass him up against Tampa Bay if Walker is out. The Bucs have given up the second most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Smith is coming off a 64-yard performance in Week 7. He scored double-digit Fantasy points in his final five healthy games without Walker in 2018.
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
12%
Goedert has at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games and 12 targets in the past two games combined. He's cutting into the target share of Zach Ertz and has been wildly efficient with the targets he's received. It's a terrible matchup, but he has the talent to overcome it.
headshot-image
Josh Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
1%
Hill scored in Week 7 and now could be looking at a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 if Jared Cook is unable to return. Hill is touchdown-dependent for sure, but the Cardinals have surrendered eight touchdowns in seven games to tight ends.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$6,700
DraftKings
$4,900
Henry has 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games since returning from his knee injury. He's having the breakout we envisioned; it just got delayed by a few weeks. The Chargers cannot run the ball, so short targets to Henry have replaced that aspect, but he's also being targeted down the field.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 8 Prices
FanDuel
$4,900
DraftKings
$2,800
None of the good tight ends will likely be low owned, and Smith is my favorite cheap option if Walker is out.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank 

PPR Rank 

TE 

NON-PPR 

PPR 

Hunter Henry 

10.98 

16.46 

Darren Waller 

10.47 

16.45 

Austin Hooper 

9.83 

16.40 

George Kittle 

10.18 

15.83 

Travis Kelce 

9.29 

14.28 

Zach Ertz 

7.92 

12.89 

Evan Engram 

7.76 

12.32 

12 

Greg Olsen 

6.00 

9.47 

11 

Jonnu Smith 

6.05 

9.35 

10 

Gerald Everett 

6.18 

9.26 

11 

TJ Hockenson 

6.08 

8.97 

10 

12 

Eric Ebron 

6.07 

8.57 

14 

13 

Dallas Goedert 

5.37 

8.52 

13 

14 

Jimmy Graham 

5.40 

8.18 

15 

15 

Josh Hill 

4.98 

8.13 

17 

16 

Dawson Knox 

4.68 

7.16 

16 

17 

Darren Fells 

4.84 

7.15 

19 

18 

Vance McDonald 

4.38 

7.06 

20 

19 

Kyle Rudolph 

4.30 

6.99 

22 

20 

Jack Doyle 

3.82 

6.62 

